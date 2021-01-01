drenthe
Ex Bitter and the Bitters are very bitter about his attitude;
From Toffeeweb.
And, predictably, his disciplinary run-ins with a manager notoriously intolerant of players stepping out of line led to Moyes losing patience with him before he'd completed a season at Goodison.
An alleged after-hours, alcohol-fueled incident at Finch Farm, allegedly involving women in a hot-tub, was his first significant transgression and it caused friction that eventually led to him being dropped from the squad altogether on the day of the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool. Having previously been fined twice for being late for training, the Dutch winger showed up late for the team bus to Wembley and so the story goes when he was caught in lie about his car breaking down, Moyes axed him for the remainder of the season.
And the bust up occurred just before the FA cup semi final which we won. Oh joy!