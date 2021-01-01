I'm reaching the opposite view now - finish first or second and we cannot play anyone in the top 6 before the semis or the other 1st/2nd place until the Final.



You cannot account for underachieving sides but they are underachieving for a reason...



This is the view to take, if we take the old system, 1st gave you a good chance of being drawn with a lesser opponent, but sometimes you would be unlucky a draw a good team - e.g. in 19/20 we got drawn with Atletico and got knocked out.The benefits of coming 1st/2nd are only minor but everything helps.The big change this year has been the fact that previously 6/8 group winners could be predicted, but that hasn't translated to the top 8 being the best teams so far. There is a possibility that big teams will get drawn against each other in the play-offs which helps us.Overall I think this is working well plus we there is more variety in the teams we face. A draw was a decent result before but not as good now as you are competing with more than just 3 other teams