Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76  (Read 14179 times)

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #600 on: Today at 09:59:23 am »
Yeah, top of the league(s), but Liverpool haven't been tested yet...   :butt
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #601 on: Today at 09:59:39 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:34:11 am
An absolutely fantastic display from the whole team yesterday. Every player was on top form and worked their socks off. For me our midfield three was key as they were up against an excellent midfield. In the first half they held their own and in the 2nd their energy ground RM's midfield down. The amount of running that Jones did was exceptional; he has worked so hard to become a top player.

Of the Madrid team, the only player that I would take is Camavinga. He was excellent last night. Yes there are other good players on the Madrid team but I wouldn't take them over our equivalent player. Ok I would possibly take Bellingham also if money was no object. The trouble though with this type of thinking is that the likes of Gravenberch, Jones and Mac Allister would not have played as much and therefore would not have developed as a trio. Sometimes you need to give young players the chance to develop and that means patience. For example, Bradley has become an excellent player but he needed to be eased into the first team. He's still not ahead of Trent but he is one of the best "reserve" right backs around; last night he was MOTM.
Mbappe and Bellingham have great ball skills, but they dont have the energy and motivation to press like Slot wants us to. We have one player that is allowed to cheat/rest a bit in defense, Salah, and that works. You cant have three players like that though.

Bellingham has a pretty annoying attitude too. Salah doesnt run as much as the younger players, and everyone can understand that, but if he has the chance he doesnt shy away from a tackle. Modric is similar, works as much as he can. Bellingham's arrogance cant be good for the team. He's not a kid anymore, he's supposed to be a leader.

But Camavinga was excellent, I'd take him in a heartbeat.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #602 on: Today at 10:06:11 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:49:42 am
I've seen a lot of football over the decades and I have never seen anything like the cameo by Endrick last night. There is nothing anyone can do to convince me that is a professional footballer, and on top of that he might have given Konate a serious injury the fucking c*nt.

Yeah he's a prick, it's not the first time either.

https://www.reddit.com/r/realmadrid/comments/1fonq22/endrick_kicks_an_alaves_player_without_the_ball/

Amazing how that's only a yellow but then it's Real Madrid, no wonder he keeps doing shit like that if it's never punished.

Looked like he had no real football ability last night and more worryingly for them instead of seeing it as a chance to perform a miracle at Anfield and turn the game around he just wanted to assault people, not the best mentality. He won't last there, looks perfect for Everton in the future.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #603 on: Today at 10:10:28 am »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 09:48:53 am
It was interesting that Slot said after the game, that our first half performance lacked a bit of patience at times I actually thought we were pretty patient but he obviously thought we could be even better and he wasn't wrong in the second half. I like the way he is able to subtly alter our tactics and we look even better second half.

Yeah he's turning into some sort of master ninja tactical tweaker at half time.

I do also think the ref started to call it fair for the 2nd half as he was far better and that allowed us to play our way rather than constant stops in play for none fouls, his first half performance was worse than I've seen by the terrible uk refs.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #604 on: Today at 10:12:42 am »
I will be honest. This was the first time this season that I really have thought "yeah, this is it. We really are fucking good". We have seen it in spells in games. The quick interchange in the passing, the hunting down of the opposition, the control, but rarely for almost a full game. Many pundits have said that we haven`t really faced a proper test yet. Well last night we faced a good Madrid team and schooled them. The scoreline was flattering to them. Nunez was unlucky not to score a couple, we missed a pen and there were other chances as well. We dominated them. Out fought them. We wanted it far more.

No better tonic ahead of this next few weeks than schooling Mardrid. We are properly up and running.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #605 on: Today at 10:14:36 am »
That whole performance was just so... good.

First half a mix of cagey range-finding with a few jabs and hooks thrown in, then a second half of domination, playing the game at the pace we chose.

You can see the belief and confidence in each other growing even further in these players. Klopp was able to keep the players grounded and I hope Slot can too, because the only thing that will rob us of major silverware this season is ourselves. Having that core of players who've done it all before will help.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #606 on: Today at 10:15:36 am »
You could tell we smelt blood with the players they had out, even with our own injuries. Hopefully they have the same smell on Sunday.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #607 on: Today at 10:21:53 am »
Pretty much a Rolls Royce job that, can't wait for City. Hope the boys are OK injurywise.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #608 on: Today at 10:24:12 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:06:11 am
Yeah he's a prick, it's not the first time either.

https://www.reddit.com/r/realmadrid/comments/1fonq22/endrick_kicks_an_alaves_player_without_the_ball/

Amazing how that's only a yellow but then it's Real Madrid, no wonder he keeps doing shit like that if it's never punished.

Looked like he had no real football ability last night and more worryingly for them instead of seeing it as a chance to perform a miracle at Anfield and turn the game around he just wanted to assault people, not the best mentality. He won't last there, looks perfect for Everton in the future.
C*nt of a player. Whats bad is, he only got a yellow the 3rd time he kicked the shit out of Ibou... and that wasn't even as bad as the first! After he did the job... and a yellow!
But yeah, UEFA's brass and refs are wrought with Madrid sycophants. That group of Mardidistas last night.. I loved seeing them while the camera panned around them.

All looking as though they just had a slice of lemon! ;D
Seeing their team get violated. You know they secretly love to beat us, since they would've remembered and experienced that 1-0 in '81.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #609 on: Today at 10:25:25 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:24:12 am
C*nt of a player. Whats bad is, he only got a yellow the 3rd time he kicked the shit out of Ibou... and that wasn't even as bad as the first! After he did the job... and a yellow!
But yeah, UEFA's wrought with Madrid sycophants. That group of Mardidistas last night.. I loved seeing them while the camera panned around them.

All looking as though they just had a slice of lemon! ;D
Seeing their team get violated. You know they secretly love to beat us, since they would've remembered and experienced that 1-0 in '81.

 ;D ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #610 on: Today at 10:30:38 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:25:25 am
;D ;D
Reminded me of that "Royston" fucker. Can't remember the full name....
Also a supposed wonderkid, with the same mop, and also at Madrid(?) or one of the big clubs, but ended up at the Bitters I think.
He was just as rash and tempered.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #611 on: Today at 10:34:48 am »
What's the maths on securing top 8 now then? One more win should do it if a few things go our way in MD6?

Girona, Lille and PSV... we'd have to have a bit of a mare to not make top 8 now
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #612 on: Today at 10:35:52 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:34:48 am
What's the maths on securing top 8 now then? One more win should do it if a few things go our way in MD6?

Girona, Lille and PSV... we'd have to have a bit of a mare to not make top 8 now

A draw will most probably be enough now.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #613 on: Today at 10:40:12 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:06:11 am
Yeah he's a prick, it's not the first time either.

https://www.reddit.com/r/realmadrid/comments/1fonq22/endrick_kicks_an_alaves_player_without_the_ball/

Amazing how that's only a yellow but then it's Real Madrid, no wonder he keeps doing shit like that if it's never punished.

Looked like he had no real football ability last night and more worryingly for them instead of seeing it as a chance to perform a miracle at Anfield and turn the game around he just wanted to assault people, not the best mentality. He won't last there, looks perfect for Everton in the future.

If only Endrick could pass a ball the way he passes a barber's every day.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #614 on: Today at 10:49:04 am »
For me that is the best I have seen us play under Slot so far, certainly in the second half.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #615 on: Today at 10:54:56 am »
Europe was led to believe that Madrid were getting the next Pele. The kid is fucking rubbish and clearly has an attitude.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #616 on: Today at 10:56:07 am »
That was a great night. You could tell from the buzz outside the ground how much it meant. In the ground, brilliant. That was our best performance under Slot. I thought we controlled the first half and in the second went up so many gears that Real were played off the park.

As to those, in here, not at the ground, who said, it's not important, doesn't matter...every game we play matters.

Madrid's"supporters"? Probably the worst away "support" I can remember. That was fun too. Smacked arse faces all around. ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #617 on: Today at 11:02:44 am »
We have been very good, started the season so well and has continued to do very well, exceeding most people expectations. Yesterday though we were absolute boss. The team showed the world how good they are and hinted that they may have a few more gears to go. We are a seriously scary football team.

Up the Reds! Up Arne Slots machine!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #618 on: Today at 11:03:45 am »
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #619 on: Today at 11:11:36 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:54:56 am
Europe was led to believe that Madrid were getting the next Pele. The kid is fucking rubbish and clearly has an attitude.
First time I heard about him, was last night, when someone mentioned his name before the match- saying he was the next Brazilian wunderkind.
I just commented- "Like everyone else.."
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #620 on: Today at 11:23:42 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 10:56:07 am
That was a great night. You could tell from the buzz outside the ground how much it meant. In the ground, brilliant. That was our best performance under Slot. I thought we controlled the first half and in the second went up so many gears that Real were played off the park.

As to those, in here, not at the ground, who said, it's not important, doesn't matter...every game we play matters.

Madrid's"supporters"? Probably the worst away "support" I can remember. That was fun too. Smacked arse faces all around. ;D

Madrid's fans are always crap / entitled. Couldn't believe the pathetic celebrations from them when they beat us in Kiev.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #621 on: Today at 11:27:46 am »
Endrick straight out of the Business Houses league him, Division 3, circa 1984, absolute yard dog.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #622 on: Today at 11:32:10 am »
He's a yard dog but at the same time he looks completely shit. He does not even look like a footballer.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52’ Gakpo 76’
« Reply #623 on: Today at 11:34:47 am »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:34:48 am
What's the maths on securing top 8 now then? One more win should do it if a few things go our way in MD6?

Girona, Lille and PSV... we'd have to have a bit of a mare to not make top 8 now

Mathematically, one more win would only guarantee Liverpool at least 13th place.

But that's with every result going perfectly against us in every GW.


On the other hand, if results in GW 6 go perfectly in LFC's favour, they could finish the round with a Top 4 place already guaranteed.
Unlikely though - would require a few upsets. It's actually the top 8 who have the trickier games versus the chasing pack in 9-16, but the teams right behind can afford one bad result.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #624 on: Today at 11:39:48 am »
Some of our passing and interplay last night was up there if not better than peak seasons under Klopp. Gravenberch was superb as was Jones. It's funny how if you transpose some of our play onto THEIR team, the media and the pundits would be wetting themselves.

As it is, we won 'without being brilliant'. No. We WERE brilliant last night. Injuries to them or not.

Also noted, looks to me like he gets the team to not exert too much first half .. at times, Virg was just walking around with the ball. They second half from kick off, they ALL ran into Madrids half and had Kelleher boot it long, as if to say 'this half, we are going to press you fuckers' like a statement of intent. Might explain why we are putting teams away second half and not first half. And why we aren't shattered at the end of matches like under Klopp last season.

Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:03:45 am
What a read! :lmao

https://www.football365.com/news/feature-arne-slot-liverpool-beaten-zero-proper-teams-this-season

Get off that site mate, it's appalling.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #625 on: Today at 12:08:43 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sqwMOAdiC2A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sqwMOAdiC2A</a>

Lovely video with Andy.

Great dig at Carra for the Mo comments.

Also admitts he had an Arsenal kit with Henry on.. Disgrace!
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #626 on: Today at 12:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 01:55:27 am
That tackle was something else it lifted the whole ground and I bet a lot of pubs and living rooms too
the media are all over it.  lovely to see.

and btw

Conor Bradley v Real Madrid
........................................Liverpool rank
Assists .................1.............1st (joint)
Possession won .....9............ 1st
Duels won ............8.............1st
Tackles.................4.............1st
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #627 on: Today at 12:13:49 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:00:17 am
Maybe Im biased because Im a Liverpool fan but all season the refs have allowed more fouls on us but blows up if we so much as breathe on the opposition. No yellow for Modric after the yellows he gave us was taking the piss.
I watched that trip on Ibou by Modric again last night - he basically just kicked Ibou's shin from behind to stop him moving ahead with the ball. 

wonderful skills, lovely player, but that was a yellow all ways up, possibly even a red.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #628 on: Today at 12:14:58 pm »
Pure class last night, went out there toe to toe, tested the waters and realised we got the best here and should be putting them away. Thank god Caoimhe made that save as Real should have been put to bed at that stage but even if they did score I think it was the perfect kick in the ass for us to go on and win...win well. Great performance by the lads and perfect appetizer for the City game. Bring it on
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #629 on: Today at 12:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 01:54:55 am
The tackle and its effect on the crowd was magnificent.

Im no Photoshop creator, but all day I have had an image in my head of Arne dressed as the Roman general Maximus, turning to Bradley and saying: At my signal, unleash Anfield.
my version is the Rocky movie when the Russian guy Drago is taking some punishment until his trainer yells his name, and he promptly knocks the guy out.  :)
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #630 on: Today at 12:19:34 pm »
Really great when we had them with their backs against the wall. Not often you see Real struggling to hang on, but they were
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #631 on: Today at 12:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:49 am
Dont forget when he dumped Mbappe on the floor too with a shoulder barge.
loved that.

kinda like "we know you're gonna maul our best striker, so before you do take a look at this".
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #632 on: Today at 12:24:29 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:49:42 am
I've seen a lot of football over the decades and I have never seen anything like the cameo by Endrick last night. There is nothing anyone can do to convince me that is a professional footballer, and on top of that he might have given Konate a serious injury the fucking c*nt.
Pepe Ramos they have a history of thuggery seems they have found the latest one in the production line
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #633 on: Today at 12:25:14 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 08:48:37 am
Even better was after the second we clearly went back to control, managing games is crucial to staying the course.
our ability to "rest with the ball" is very clearly a big deal to Arne, and will help us a lot as the games pile up.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #634 on: Today at 12:25:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:24:03 pm
loved that.

kinda like "we know you're gonna maul our best striker, so before you do take a look at this".

Are you that guy from Goodfellas who says everything twice?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #635 on: Today at 12:27:32 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:07:24 am
To be fair to Klopp, this Real is not as good as the editions that he faced. Real seemed kind of disjointed, I guess due to all the changes.
Players like Mbappe and Bellingham should do much, much better even if the team as a whole doesnt work.
Great players like Salah, Suarez or Gerrard can/could lift the whole team, rather than sulk

Still a great performance by the reds, really dominant and controlled win. Our defense as a team, especially in the second half, was wonderful.
I think Rafa enjoyed that!

I just hope he got that pizza order sorted.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #636 on: Today at 12:29:04 pm »
Great result, and I'm glad we played a strong side and the crowd treated this game with the magnitude it deserved. It was probably our least consequential game we've played against Real, but the history of this fixture plus being under the Anfield lights meant it was so much more than 3 points. It's also kept our winning streak going, and given us momentum to carry into the City game. Guardiola will be having panic attacks at the thought of facing us in this form at Anfield whilst they (and him) are falling apart at the seams.

So many highlights, but Bradleys work rate and tackle were a joy to watch, Gravenberch and Macallister were everywhere, Jones was gilding through the midfield like a knife through butter, Kelleher was imperious (again), and Darwin made a nuisance of himself throughout.

Hope Ibou and Bradley are OK, and that we can get Jota/Tsimikas/Elliot/Chiesa fit for the busy December period. The games come thick and fast over the next 6 weeks, and we will need everyone fit and firing so that Slot can rest/rotate at any opportunity we have. Something very special is building, and last night felt like we could finally put some of the disappointment of previous defeats behind us. Would love to meet Real in another final under Slot, to banish the demons for good and give Jurgen a nice retirement present, but that doesn't look very likely this season!

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #637 on: Today at 12:40:01 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:32:10 am
He's a yard dog but at the same time he looks completely shit. He does not even look like a footballer.
with hair like that I'm surprised he can stand up straight.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #638 on: Today at 12:41:39 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:49:42 am
I've seen a lot of football over the decades and I have never seen anything like the cameo by Endrick last night. There is nothing anyone can do to convince me that is a professional footballer, and on top of that he might have given Konate a serious injury the fucking c*nt.

Nothing will top Sean Dundee v Leicester for me.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Read Madrid Mac 52 Gakpo 76
« Reply #639 on: Today at 12:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 12:19:34 pm
Really great when we had them with their backs against the wall. Not often you see Real struggling to hang on, but they were
my comment at one point is "they're bewildered".  :)
