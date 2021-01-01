Great result, and I'm glad we played a strong side and the crowd treated this game with the magnitude it deserved. It was probably our least consequential game we've played against Real, but the history of this fixture plus being under the Anfield lights meant it was so much more than 3 points. It's also kept our winning streak going, and given us momentum to carry into the City game. Guardiola will be having panic attacks at the thought of facing us in this form at Anfield whilst they (and him) are falling apart at the seams.



So many highlights, but Bradleys work rate and tackle were a joy to watch, Gravenberch and Macallister were everywhere, Jones was gilding through the midfield like a knife through butter, Kelleher was imperious (again), and Darwin made a nuisance of himself throughout.



Hope Ibou and Bradley are OK, and that we can get Jota/Tsimikas/Elliot/Chiesa fit for the busy December period. The games come thick and fast over the next 6 weeks, and we will need everyone fit and firing so that Slot can rest/rotate at any opportunity we have. Something very special is building, and last night felt like we could finally put some of the disappointment of previous defeats behind us. Would love to meet Real in another final under Slot, to banish the demons for good and give Jurgen a nice retirement present, but that doesn't look very likely this season!



