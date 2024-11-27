« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024  (Read 7215 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,265
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:29:18 pm »
Yeah and he sued them.  ;D
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:29:23 pm »
Well when he's sacked soon he can go back there if he loves them so much.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,465
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:30:02 pm »
Trent not fit to start.

Maybe start Gomez.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,093
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 06:34:50 pm »
Seen a couple of clips of Ancelotti and Bellingham's pre-match stuff. Both total pros and very respectful. Hope they absolutely fucking hate us by full time tomorrow. :)
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,102
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 06:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:27:20 pm
Didn't he quit mid-season as soon as Real Madrid came knocking?

Got his son to be paid a small fortune to put out the cones as well I think. On the gravy train until something better came along.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,635
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 06:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:29:18 pm
Yeah and he sued them.  ;D

Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 06:47:55 pm
Got his son to be paid a small fortune to put out the cones as well I think. On the gravy train until something better came along.

Sounds like an Evertonian then.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,485
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 06:52:30 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:26:09 pm
Zidane was their manager for that one.

Wouldn't start Robertson here. Would play Gomez for at least 60/70 minutes before bringing Robbo on. On the other side, would be nice if Trent could get 20/30 mins himself.

Shit yeah he was, we've played Ancelotti teams that many times I forget what was what.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,893
  • The first five yards........
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 06:55:41 pm »
Thanks Sheer.

Let's hope these c*nts don't turn up. They have a habit of not doing that, especially of late.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline The Red artist.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
  • With hope in your heart.
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 07:36:00 pm »
Quote from: joezydudek on Yesterday at 11:33:33 am
In terms of what's at stake, I agree it's not that big, at least in comparison to Sunday's match.
However, beating a team that have done us time and time again, even when we were beating everyone else, could be massive for our confidence and momentum. Really gets a monkey off our back and shows just how good we are.
While there's a balance to be had between keeping players fresh and building momentum, I don't think the impact of a win over Madrid can be understated.
 
100% mate.
Logged
Y.N.W.A....J.F.T.96.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,595
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:25:25 pm
Should we laugh at him?  ;D

https://xcancel.com/LewisSteele_/status/1861466076124492054


Ancelotti still saying he's an Evertonian will be the highlight of their end of season DVD
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,382
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 08:34:39 pm »
Referee
François Letexier FRA

Assistant referees
Cyril Mugnier FRA
Mehdi Rahmouni FRA

Fourth Official
Jérémy Stinat FRA

Video Assistant Referee
Jérôme Brisard FRA

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Aleandro Di Paolo ITA
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,382
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 08:36:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:17:03 pm
Ancelotti still saying he's an Evertonian will be the highlight of their end of season DVD

Everton probably still owe him money.. :lmao
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:36:38 pm »
Great OP Sheer.
Excited for this game
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,618
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 09:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 06:34:50 pm
Seen a couple of clips of Ancelotti and Bellingham's pre-match stuff. Both total pros and very respectful. Hope they absolutely fucking hate us by full time tomorrow. :)

Theres your lotti Ancelotti
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,618
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:38:07 pm »
Vini Jnr out is bad for us I reckon, despite how crazy that sounds. Him and Mbappe seem determined to stand on the same blade of grass.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 09:59:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:10:47 pm
the SA lads - Mac, Lucho and Diaz - will all be pretty upset if they don't start this game.

(not saying that's a reason to start all 3, just pointing it out)
You cant start all 3 of  Mac, Lucho and Diaz, can you?  ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm »
Quote from: nash_av on Yesterday at 09:59:50 pm
You cant start all 3 of  Mac, Lucho and Diaz, can you?  ;D
if anyone can, Arne can!

 ::) ::)
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,541
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:34:39 pm
Referee
François Letexier FRA

Assistant referees
Cyril Mugnier FRA
Mehdi Rahmouni FRA

Fourth Official
Jérémy Stinat FRA

Video Assistant Referee
Jérôme Brisard FRA

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Aleandro Di Paolo ITA
How many of them are from Le Manchéster?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,659
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 10:37:45 pm »
We and Monaco are the only two teams with four games before tomorrow that are still in the automatic qualification spots. Even if we lose, we can't be worse off 3rd place.

With that said, let's twat these tomorrow and send them out of the qualifying spots (albeit only temporarily)!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,234
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #139 on: Today at 02:56:16 am »
They look disjointed at the moment, defensively theyve been the most suspect Ive seen them in the last decade.

We just have to out score them, I am confident we can do that on current form.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,443
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #140 on: Today at 02:59:37 am »
Nunez has to start come on lads his scored against Barca and Real hell do it again !
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:21:11 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:30:02 pm
Trent not fit to start.

Maybe start Gomez.

is bradley injured? i start with the same back 4 vs saints.

remembered how brilliant diaz was as our no 9 vs leverkusen. think slot will have something up his sleeve that will turn the game to our favour tactically
Logged

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:47:25 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:37:45 pm
We and Monaco are the only two teams with four games before tomorrow that are still in the automatic qualification spots. Even if we lose, we can't be worse off 3rd place.

If we lose and Monaco win we go down to fourth.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,485
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #143 on: Today at 06:39:38 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 02:56:16 am
They look disjointed at the moment, defensively theyve been the most suspect Ive seen them in the last decade.

We just have to out score them, I am confident we can do that on current form.

Thats usually how you win football matches
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,102
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:26:26 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:59:37 am
Nunez has to start come on lads his scored against Barca and Real hell do it again !

Who did he score against Barca for? Benfica back in the day?
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,644
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #145 on: Today at 07:31:51 am »
The real boss move would be to rotate and win with the kids  ;D

Wont happen of course. Slot does not rotate much, so he wont start against Real
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,885
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #146 on: Today at 07:40:49 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:34:39 pm
Referee Davide` Coote FRA


Interesting.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,102
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #147 on: Today at 07:42:36 am »
Logged

Offline baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #148 on: Today at 08:18:23 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 02:12:32 pm
Just had a good chuckle to myself when I remembered the time we rocked up to Madrid for the away fixture with Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips at CB.

In their empty training ground too. Honestly it should be stricken from the records.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,895
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #149 on: Today at 08:24:35 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 02:40:33 pm
These OPTA super computers say that getting 17 points gives you a 100% chance of qualifying for the knockouts, as I say its literally impossible for eight teams at this stage to get 18 points (they'll have simulated every possible permutation to get to that number).

If we win tomorrow, we're basically qualified for the knockouts. 15 points will very likely qualify, 16 practically guaranteed and I'd guess based on other results it may be that a win tomorrow actually does qualify us already.


I've just taken a quick look using an APLT-approach - Par 18 pts, winning all 4 home games & the 2 away against 3rd/4th pot teams, losing away against Pot 1 & 2.

On that basis, the only teams currently tracking for 18 points or higher are Liverpool, Milan and Dortmund.
(All Pot 1 teams, but no other team in Pot 1 is on course for more than 15 points)
Then Arsenal, Celtic and Villa are tracking for 17 points, and Atletico, Milan, Atalanta and Monaco on 16 points.


That's just theoretical pars, not taking into account specific opposition - e.g. Celtic and Villa play each other as a Par 3 game for both, so at least one would have to drop versus par.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,463
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #150 on: Today at 08:25:26 am »
Carlo is a cheeky fucker to bring up Everton when he couldn't get out of there fast enough.
Logged

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,127
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #151 on: Today at 08:40:33 am »
Sorry to be a Debbie Downer but I quer how important this match is. I hate this new format it's crap.
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Online Corbykop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #152 on: Today at 08:42:22 am »
Quote from: Corbykop on November 25, 2024, 07:14:45 pm
We've got 3 massive PL games in the ten days after this game and right now everything needs to be focussed on the City game and the possible 11 point gap which doesn't happen often and is a brilliant chance to get an unassailable lead over the cheats so I'd leave a few players out in case of injury and play four or five squad players we don't need to beat RM but knowing Arne he'll go strong

Maybe on second thoughts we could play the B team against the cheats  ;D still think he'll make a few changes tonight and bring on the cavalry later close 2-1 home win
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,962
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Preview: 27 November 2024
« Reply #153 on: Today at 09:08:24 am »
I don't see how we go anything but full strength for this. Real Madrid under the lights at Anfield, and we owe them payback. Plus wins breeds wins etc etc. That in itself should be enough to get everyone fired up. But factor in that another win would be massive for helping secure top 8, meaning we can give players more of a rest in January, and it makes sense.

I don't see why it should negatively effect our game against City on Sunday, which let's not forget is still at Anfield which should give us the extra energy boost.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 