These OPTA super computers say that getting 17 points gives you a 100% chance of qualifying for the knockouts, as I say its literally impossible for eight teams at this stage to get 18 points (they'll have simulated every possible permutation to get to that number).
If we win tomorrow, we're basically qualified for the knockouts. 15 points will very likely qualify, 16 practically guaranteed and I'd guess based on other results it may be that a win tomorrow actually does qualify us already.
I've just taken a quick look using an APLT-approach - Par 18 pts, winning all 4 home games & the 2 away against 3rd/4th pot teams, losing away against Pot 1 & 2.
On that basis, the only teams currently tracking for 18 points or higher are Liverpool, Milan and Dortmund.
(All Pot 1 teams, but no other team in Pot 1 is on course for more than 15 points)
Then Arsenal, Celtic and Villa are tracking for 17 points, and Atletico, Milan, Atalanta and Monaco on 16 points.
That's just theoretical pars, not taking into account specific opposition - e.g. Celtic and Villa play each other as a Par 3 game for both, so at least one would have to drop versus par.