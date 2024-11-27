I don't see how we go anything but full strength for this. Real Madrid under the lights at Anfield, and we owe them payback. Plus wins breeds wins etc etc. That in itself should be enough to get everyone fired up. But factor in that another win would be massive for helping secure top 8, meaning we can give players more of a rest in January, and it makes sense.



I don't see why it should negatively effect our game against City on Sunday, which let's not forget is still at Anfield which should give us the extra energy boost.