Finally got home after what can only be described as a day heavily affected by the weather - over 6 hours each way and didnt even have enough time for a pint in Southampton as when we eventually got there it was about an hour before kick off.



Performance wise I was a bit surprised to hear most people agreeing that we were shit first half, personally I thought we were fine; albeit not great, probably deservedly went 1-0 up on the balance of play and then stupidly gave them a chance to get back into it which they took.



Bigger tests to come etc but anyone whos watched for any length of time will know that weve had failed title challenges with plenty of days like today which ended in a draw - I personally never thought it was likely it would be a draw after it went 2-2, we absolutely hounded Southampton, our end was feral and I think its likely that if we dont get the penalty we score anyway.



Well have the improve against our next opposition or course, but Ive not really got many worries about that. Im totally convinced that well give Madrid/city a game, what always worried me was the ability to win a tight away game with the home crowd up and weakened to answer that today.