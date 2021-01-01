« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83  (Read 12237 times)

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,348
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 08:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 06:02:04 pm
It also felt like Carra proper had it out for Konate all game today, constantly sniping at him. Sounded like a man threatened by the prospect of being bumped further down the list of our best Premier League era CBs.
Konate was ropey as fxck first half.
Logged
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,348
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 08:38:34 pm »
Jib that "top of the league" song off.
Logged
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,802
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 08:41:37 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 08:38:34 pm
Jib that "top of the league" song off.

The one that's been sung since the 70s?
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,348
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 08:43:56 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:41:37 pm
The one that's been sung since the 70s?
Yeah, I've been singing it since the early 80's. Not after 12 games though.
Logged
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,802
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 08:43:56 pm
Yeah, I've been singing it since the early 80's. Not after 12 games though.

So at which point is one permitted to sing it? Or should it banned completely? Should we ban all fun while we're at it?
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,269
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 08:45:36 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 08:33:26 pm
Konate was ropey as fxck first half.

True, but Konate has high standards, and the way Carra was going on, you'd have thought we brought back Kyrgiakos for a game.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm »
Good win. Made that tougher then needed to be but really dominate 2nd half
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 08:54:12 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:18:22 pm
Give the man a new contract, even if it's just for the calender pics ;D

I'm convinced he only did it today so that he could see his progress since 18/19.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 799
  • gerrup the yard
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 08:54:42 pm »
was so relieved when that game ended.... great result, but a fairly bad performance by Liverpool. Nunez is running out of road in my book. What would we do without Mo, give him a contract.
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,594
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 09:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 08:45:36 pm
True, but Konate has high standards, and the way Carra was going on, you'd have thought we brought back Kyrgiakos for a game.

Kyrgiakos was ace, no need to diss him.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,348
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 09:13:09 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm
So at which point is one permitted to sing it? Or should it banned completely? Should we ban all fun while we're at it?
When the next super moon rises. There is plenty of time to sing it and better songs too. Get the drone going says I.
Logged
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Offline M7 Heckler

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:19:46 pm
BTW - GAPKO, ROBERTSON, SALAH, SZOBOSZLAI, GRAVENBERCH  - IF YOU CAN'T BE ARSED TO CHASE IN THE REBOUND TO A PENALTY WHEN STOOD ON THE EDGE OF THE BOX THEN VACATE YOUR POSITION TO PLAYERS IN THE SQUAD WHO CAN BE - GO BACK AND WATCH THAT, AN ABSOLUTE FUCKING DISGRACE TO THE HEROICS OF KELLEHER THAT WAS!!

They damn near besmirched him with that lack of effort.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,550
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm »
3 points and job done.  My god that Southampton striker was a unit. 
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,174
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 10:21:15 pm »
Really good character win.

We totally deserved to win the game based on number of chances we created and the domination we had.
Really pushed on in the second half as weve done many times this season.

Massive week coming up!
Logged
YWNA

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,348
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm »
Made it hard for ourselves. Similar to Wolves away. Today would have been a great chance to put the game to bed by half time and rest a few for the week ahead.
Logged
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Offline DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 10:29:21 pm »
We got through the tricky post-international break game. City Didn't. Job done!

Next.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,494
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 10:21:15 pm
Really good character win.

We totally deserved to win the game based on number of chances we created and the domination we had.
Really pushed on in the second half as weve done many times this season.

Massive week coming up!

For the first hour, they probably shaded the game. It was a case of deja vu. We struggled to create for an hour and then blew the opposition away in the last half hour. Once the game opens up and we get Gravenberch involved higher up the pitch then we look a much better team.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,550
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 11:00:16 pm »
Just curious but is the team news being leaked early still or has that stopped?  I haven't been online before a game in ages so was just wondering if it was still happening. 
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,785
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 11:21:50 pm »
Dominant performance over the 90 (27 shots and basically 2 goals better xg)  - away from home after the international break the win is everything
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,462
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 11:38:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:21:50 pm
Dominant performance over the 90 (27 shots and basically 2 goals better xg)  - away from home after the international break the win is everything

Funny - Slot said something very similar.

It's really refreshing to hear how direct he is.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm »
Finally got home after what can only be described as a day heavily affected by the weather - over 6 hours each way and didnt even have enough time for a pint in Southampton as when we eventually got there it was about an hour before kick off.

Performance wise I was a bit surprised to hear most people agreeing that we were shit first half, personally I thought we were fine; albeit not great, probably deservedly went 1-0 up on the balance of play and then stupidly gave them a chance to get back into it which they took.

Bigger tests to come etc but anyone whos watched for any length of time will know that weve had failed title challenges with plenty of days like today which ended in a draw - I personally never thought it was likely it would be a draw after it went 2-2, we absolutely hounded Southampton, our end was feral and I think its likely that if we dont get the penalty we score anyway.

Well have the improve against our next opposition or course, but Ive not really got many worries about that. Im totally convinced that well give Madrid/city a game, what always worried me was the ability to win a tight away game with the home crowd up and weakened to answer that today.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,569
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 11:59:55 pm »
I only had chance to watch the game this evening, but didnt know the score. Always felt like wed win, even at 2-1 down.

Surprised and not surprised by some of the reactions, as we were the better team almost throughout, while also being sloppy and lacking cutting edge at times. Not sure what game Carragher was watching but that was him at his worst.

It always felt like wed make hard work of this one but we got the 3 points and thats all that matters.

Big week ahead.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,550
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #502 on: Today at 12:04:21 am »
Apparently Southampton didn't touch the ball in Liverpool's half for 11mins 45secs before Mo Salah scored the winning penalty. 
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #503 on: Today at 12:14:07 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm
3 points and job done.  My god that Southampton striker was a unit.
good feet for a tall male.

Crouchie 2.0.
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,003
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #504 on: Today at 12:27:14 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:59:55 pm
Not sure what game Carragher was watching but that was him at his worst.

I'm not sure if it's because he's someone who gets easily frustrated when things don't immediately go our way, or if he feels he has to go out of his way to not appear biased towards us and overcompensates as a result, but I really wish he didn't get picked to co-commentate on our games.
Him moaning about us not being at the races 15 mins in when we'd already had a couple of chances and Southampton's only effort at that point was a pot-shot from 30 yards  straight at Kelleher was probably a new low for him.
I like him as an analyst, but he needs to rein it in when he's on commentary duties.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,488
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #505 on: Today at 12:34:09 am »
Hard 3 points. Well deserved!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,184
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #506 on: Today at 12:52:35 am »
I don't think we were that poor, it was mainly individual errors that nearly cost us at the back. We were in complete control in the 1st half, sometimes it is a tactic to let the opposition overexert themselves. Our counterpress was so good it was only a matter of time beopre we scored.

Konate and Robbo looked like they have played intl games, some poor decision making by both of then. I would think about resting both on Wednesday knowing that City is the more important match.

Their 2nd goal was again poor from us, we had do many opportunities to either clear it or cut the passes out.

Mo deserved a treble for that effort but saving goals for next week would be good!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #507 on: Today at 01:01:09 am »
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 12:27:14 am
I'm not sure if it's because he's someone who gets easily frustrated when things don't immediately go our way, or if he feels he has to go out of his way to not appear biased towards us and overcompensates as a result, but I really wish he didn't get picked to co-commentate on our games.
Him moaning about us not being at the races 15 mins in when we'd already had a couple of chances and Southampton's only effort at that point was a pot-shot from 30 yards  straight at Kelleher was probably a new low for him.
I like him as an analyst, but he needs to rein it in when he's on commentary duties.

This is the impression I get, especially considering fans of other clubs seem to think we get good press and there's quite a few former Liverpool players who work as pundits.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #508 on: Today at 01:04:00 am »
Just a quick one. Has the thing of a foul on the line of the box being a penalty always been a thing? It just seems so odd to me. If a ball rolls along the side line, it's still in play and not a throw in. If the ball doesn't go fully over the goal line, it isn't a goal. So why is a foul on the line a penalty? It was a poor foul, but I just fundamentally think a foul in that spot is not worthy of a penalty.
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,003
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #509 on: Today at 01:06:57 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:01:09 am
This is the impression I get, especially considering fans of other clubs seem to think we get good press and there's quite a few former Liverpool players who work as pundits.

Yeah does seem to be part of it. I think a fair few Mancs feel Neville does the same with them, though of course there's a lot more to be critical of with that lot!
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,519
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #510 on: Today at 01:13:34 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:04:00 am
Just a quick one. Has the thing of a foul on the line of the box being a penalty always been a thing? It just seems so odd to me. If a ball rolls along the side line, it's still in play and not a throw in. If the ball doesn't go fully over the goal line, it isn't a goal. So why is a foul on the line a penalty? It was a poor foul, but I just fundamentally think a foul in that spot is not worthy of a penalty.
Far as i know it's always been the case.

And there's no contradiction. It's the same concept that applies to the sidelines or goalline or penalty box, namely touching or overhanging the line is counted as being IN. In the field of play or in the penalty area.

Similarly as long as the ball stays in the field of play between the posts it's not a goal. The ball has to leave the field of play and enter the goal area fully to be a goal. It's not a goal if the ball is still counted as being on the pitch/in the field of play.

The confusion probably comes from the fact that with throw ins, corners etc close decisions tend to be from inside the field of play looking out, and the same with goals; whereas with the penalty area close decisions tend to be from outside the area looking in.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,403
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: PL: Sou 2 vs 3 Liv Szoboszlai 30 Armstrong 42 Fernandes 57 Mo 65 83
« Reply #511 on: Today at 04:52:48 am »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 06:17:00 pm
I'm never happy, I want the very best for our team. Nunez can be up-graded with a player who scores and also does what he does.
If you are happy with a player that hasn't the nack of putting the ball in the net that's up to you.
Take away Salah's goals and we aren't top and there is a good chance he won't be here next season.

Don't get too upset by other people's views , I have probably been to more games than all you put together.
This is a forum all we all don't have to agree..

Imagine if someone passed the ball to him when they should
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 