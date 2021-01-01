Finally got home after what can only be described as a day heavily affected by the weather - over 6 hours each way and didnt even have enough time for a pint in Southampton as when we eventually got there it was about an hour before kick off.
Performance wise I was a bit surprised to hear most people agreeing that we were shit first half, personally I thought we were fine; albeit not great, probably deservedly went 1-0 up on the balance of play and then stupidly gave them a chance to get back into it which they took.
Bigger tests to come etc but anyone whos watched for any length of time will know that weve had failed title challenges with plenty of days like today which ended in a draw - I personally never thought it was likely it would be a draw after it went 2-2, we absolutely hounded Southampton, our end was feral and I think its likely that if we dont get the penalty we score anyway.
Well have the improve against our next opposition or course, but Ive not really got many worries about that. Im totally convinced that well give Madrid/city a game, what always worried me was the ability to win a tight away game with the home crowd up and weakened to answer that today.