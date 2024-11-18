I very very rarely notice keepers in drafts (which is stupid really), but Draex might have just won my vote because of Pagliuca. He had some of the quickest reflexes I've ever seen and his one handed saves were legendary. No shade to Donnarumma who is a good keeper, but if Pagliuca played in this era he'd have 100 caps by now. Am I delirious voting on a keeper alone? Perhaps. But I'm sure some of us have done the same with our favourite attacking players.



In any case, both sides are pretty evenly matched all across the rest of the field, but Nicholls raised a good point before that Galli was on his last legs post 1992. So that and my love for Pagliuca tipped my vote.