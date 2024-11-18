Poll

Who wins the match?

Draex
Drinks Sangria

Voting closes: Today at 08:41:27 pm

Author Topic: Football Italia Draft - L14: Draex vs Drinks Sangria  (Read 113 times)

Football Italia Draft - L14: Draex vs Drinks Sangria
« on: Yesterday at 08:41:27 pm »


Player evaluation: only performances from the 1992-93 season onwards are to be evaluated (including domestic cup and European Cup competitions).

Choose your winner!

__________________________________________Last 14: Draex vs Drinks Sangria___________________________________________

Draex                                      V                                           Drinks Sangria


Re: Football Italia Draft - L14: Draex vs Drinks Sangria
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:59:25 pm »
I very very rarely notice keepers in drafts (which is stupid really), but Draex might have just won my vote because of Pagliuca. He had some of the quickest reflexes I've ever seen and his one handed saves were legendary. No shade to Donnarumma who is a good keeper, but if Pagliuca played in this era he'd have 100 caps by now. Am I delirious voting on a keeper alone? Perhaps. But I'm sure some of us have done the same with our favourite attacking players.

In any case, both sides are pretty evenly matched all across the rest of the field, but Nicholls raised a good point before that Galli was on his last legs post 1992. So that and my love for Pagliuca tipped my vote.
Re: Football Italia Draft - L14: Draex vs Drinks Sangria
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:07:47 pm »
And Salas.  ;D
Re: Football Italia Draft - L14: Draex vs Drinks Sangria
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:07:47 pm
And Salas.  ;D

That too. Though I do love Rui Costa, so that sort of evens the scales  :D
Re: Football Italia Draft - L14: Draex vs Drinks Sangria
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:15:52 am »
