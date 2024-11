Pretty straightforward one for me. Tubster. Sneijder behind two of the most lethal 90/00s Serie A strikers would crush most teams. Also not too sure on Sheer's pairing of Totti and Zola, feels like a mismatch as they're kind of fulfilling the same role in there. Not much else in it otherwise. Sheer's midfield is slightly better, Tubby has slightly stronger fullbacks, and Sheer edges it at CB. But Tubby's attack is just too good, especially with Sneijder supplying the ammunition.