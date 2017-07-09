Hoping Southampton's possession style will make them susceptible to our counter attacks. And fingers crossed the weather doesn't make things too unpredictable and chaotic - that might actually help them since their usual dogmatic approach doesn't seem to be faring particularly well in the PL thus far.



Any game in a title race is nerve-wracking to me by default, but there won't be many away games that are easier than this on paper. Just get the job done, by any means, with any score.



Interested to see Dibling as looked talented from the highlights I've seen.