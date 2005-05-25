Full strength for all three games this week. A win against Madrid would be huge because the chances of dropping outside the top 8 after that would be slim to none. Girona/Lille/PSV are kind games to finish up with, especially if you've won 5/5. We'll be able to rotate against Girona regardless I think, and there's also the League Cup tie with Southampton where it'll mostly be backups playing, so we should be able to see December through fitness wise with a mostly similar team in the league.



I'm wearier about seeing changes when you're already forced to have made a few anyway. Kelleher and Bradley are great but are 2nd choice ordinarily. You don't want to add to that too much IMO. The only one I'd really be thinking of tomorrow is Mac Allister because he's struggled after past internationals and only needs one more booking to miss the City match. Also, not been in the best run of form anyway.



You only have to look at the League Cup game at Brighton to see how strong the squad is. That was a team of 2nd and 3rd choice options going to a tough Premier League away ground and winning. Granted they made changes but there's not a huge drop off in quality with some of their squad players either. We've got top quality players like Joe Gomez barely getting a minute, even the likes of Szoboszlai has dropped to the bench for the couple. When these are all called upon a bit more I think they'll be able to deliver. To me, our squad looks bigger and better than what City/Arsenal have to offer at the minute, and some of our younger lads have been called upon regularly in the recent past, that should set them up well for future success.