Remember that cup tie at Bournemouth last year, probably around this time of year? Wasn't there but it looked fucking diabolical. Can't imagine it's as bad as that was and I usually think in those conditions it tends to go worse in night matches as opposed to afternoon ones.



Got this nagging feeling that it'll be really hard tomorrow. Not because of weather or anything, just think they'll raise their game quite a bit. Not that we should be dropping points as they're still a very average side at best and are missing a few key players of their own. If our forwards are on it we should be fine, though. Hopefully they'll be arsing round in possession at the back which should lead to pressure and opportunities to score. The team should be interesting as I can see more changes being made than previous since Slot joined, mainly due to injuries and the likes of Mac Allister underwhelming after previous international breaks. Must be careful with Mac as he's on a yellow card and could miss City.



We just have to win this one by any means, it wasn't pretty at Wolves or Palace but a similar win would do. Besting City and Arsenal's away form is going to be key come the end of the season. I think the City game becomes more important should we win tomorrow - might be a strange observation to some but if we fail to win here I'm going to instantly become more pessimistic about our title chances. Saying that, I thought similar after the Forest game and it's been practically perfect since then. JFW.