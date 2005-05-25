« previous next »
Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:29:38 pm
Ali preaching before training starts.  ;D



My favourite quote from Genesis is:

Quote
Well he don't like losing, to him it's still a game
And though he will mess up your strike
You'll want him just the same, and now I know
He has a built in ability
To take everything she sees

Genesis 1986 - Track 1
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 08:46:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:29:38 pm
Ali preaching before training starts.  ;D




Fuck me!..that's scary weird ...I mean quoting Genesis in 2024!!.....all that brilliant Brazilian music and he quotes Phil fucking Collins!! ....cant be Gabriel!....
Offline Eeyore

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 08:52:11 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 08:46:17 pm

Fuck me!..that's scary weird ...I mean quoting Genesis in 2024!!.....all that brilliant Brazilian music and he quotes Phil fucking Collins!! ....cant be Gabriel!....
Gerrard doesn't like this post.
Offline SamLad

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 08:31:43 pm
The sentence you highlighted is my inference, sorry if that wasn't clear.
no worries, jlb.  ta.
Offline andy07

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:31:56 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:33:33 am
There is a strong argument to rest players especially the likes of Mac and Gravenberch but there is also a strong argument the Southampton fixture carries more weight than the Real Madrid fixture. Personally, I would rest Mac regardless because if he picks up a yellow he misses the City game.

Spot on, much as I want to see us wipe the floor with Real a draw with them would be fine.  Anything but 3 points is unthinkable against Southampton.  Give Mac a rest, start really strong and ring the changes when the hard work is done.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
No Ramsdale or Bednarek for them
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
With no Ramsdale and Bazunu for them, who will be in goal? Is McCarthy still with them?
Offline G Richards

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #87 on: Today at 12:15:54 am
Great OP, tyvm. One of the best parts of RAWK, much appreciated.

I think this will be tougher than most expect. They will be better rested, at home, and full of beans. They are in trouble and need to start getting some points on the board. The league leaders are coming to town and that adds an extra spring to the step too.

So we will have to be on it. And at that point, with not much training and players coming back from the four corners of the globe, we will have to dig deep for the three points. I hope it is easier than that. And we certainly have it within us to score a couple of goals and then play it out at a canter, but I think we are going to be tested here.

I still expect a win, but Southampton will give their all and might test us.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #88 on: Today at 05:04:01 am
Like to get the view from opposition fans before a match, especially when I don't know their players as well as other sides.

The Saints fans aren't optimistic...

https://www.saintsweb.co.uk/topic/61186-saints-v-liverpool-sunday-2pm/
Online Hazell

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #89 on: Today at 06:03:31 am
Thanks for the OP Dougle!
Offline PaulF

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #90 on: Today at 06:29:34 am
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 08:46:17 pm

Fuck me!..that's scary weird ...I mean quoting Genesis in 2024!!.....all that brilliant Brazilian music and he quotes Phil fucking Collins!! ....cant be Gabriel!....
Definitely something in the air tonight.
Online JRed

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #91 on: Today at 07:08:10 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:41:29 pm
End of the fucking international break!!

Ive got a stinking cold, and when you feel like hat just watching every game going is the best kind of comfort TV
Couldnt agree more. Ive got it too. Still got to do a bit of work at home but will be relaxing infront of the football as much as possible.


Expecting a game similar to the Ipswich one. Even tho Southampton have been dire, teams always up their game against us so it could be a bit tricky at first before they tire . Well remain patient and pick them off. 2-0 to the reds.
Offline keyop

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #92 on: Today at 09:25:36 am
Thanks for the OP Dougle - enjoyed that.

This is the perfect opposition at the perfect time. Post-International break, and just before we play two home games against Real/City. To go into this game top of the PL, top of the CL and with players returning from injury should mean we'll be full of confidence to get the job done.

We'll start and end this game top of the table regardless of the result, so the most important thing is focus, and just put in a professional performance to get the 3 points. Southampton have scored just 7 goals and conceded 21, losing 9 of 11 games so far. Arsenal play Forest on Saturday and City play Spurs, and on current form, you wouldnt bet against one or both dropping points. So a worst case weekend still sees us 2 points ahead of City and 6 ahead of Arsenal. Best case sees us open up gaps of 8 and 12 points - pretty much ending Arsenal's title hopes already, and putting serious daylight between us and City before they come to Anfield.

Our 12 points in the CL means Wednesday's game has less pressure (although still important), so getting Sunday's game wrapped up as early as possible would be ideal, giving Slot options to rest players for two big home games. Really busy period coming up, so squad management and freshness are vital to keep our good form going. Exciting times ahead.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #93 on: Today at 12:31:41 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:38:30 pm
This is RAWK, not the ECHO. You are getting old!

Age jokes, oh, dear...
Offline The_Nomad

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #94 on: Today at 01:05:28 pm
What are the chances the match will be postponed?
Offline jboy14

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #95 on: Today at 01:32:08 pm
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #96 on: Today at 01:38:18 pm
It'll be on. Bournemouth are playing today and the forecast looks worse there than it does in Southampton tomorrow, and if memory serves their stadium is much more vulnerable to bad weather.
Online rocco

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #97 on: Today at 02:00:27 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
With no Ramsdale and Bazunu for them, who will be in goal? Is McCarthy still with them?

They have 3 keepers injured
Still have Mc Carthy and lumley

McCarthy started their first two games
Online disgraced cake

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #98 on: Today at 02:43:52 pm
Remember that cup tie at Bournemouth last year, probably around this time of year? Wasn't there but it looked fucking diabolical. Can't imagine it's as bad as that was and I usually think in those conditions it tends to go worse in night matches as opposed to afternoon ones.

Got this nagging feeling that it'll be really hard tomorrow. Not because of weather or anything, just think they'll raise their game quite a bit. Not that we should be dropping points as they're still a very average side at best and are missing a few key players of their own. If our forwards are on it we should be fine, though. Hopefully they'll be arsing round in possession at the back which should lead to pressure and opportunities to score. The team should be interesting as I can see more changes being made than previous since Slot joined, mainly due to injuries and the likes of Mac Allister underwhelming after previous international breaks. Must be careful with Mac as he's on a yellow card and could miss City.

We just have to win this one by any means, it wasn't pretty at Wolves or Palace but a similar win would do. Besting City and Arsenal's away form is going to be key come the end of the season. I think the City game becomes more important should we win tomorrow - might be a strange observation to some but if we fail to win here I'm going to instantly become more pessimistic about our title chances. Saying that, I thought similar after the Forest game and it's been practically perfect since then. JFW.
Online rob1966

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #99 on: Today at 02:51:07 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:38:18 pm
It'll be on. Bournemouth are playing today and the forecast looks worse there than it does in Southampton tomorrow, and if memory serves their stadium is much more vulnerable to bad weather.

Its just off the River Itchen, which runs off the Solent, so will be more exposed to the wind, although when its bad, Kings Park, where the Bournemouth ground is, can get absolutely battered.

Stadium right by a river, what can possibly go wrong?  ;)
Online afc tukrish

Re: Southampton V Liverpool, EPL, Sunday November 24h, St Mary's
Reply #100 on: Today at 02:53:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:51:07 pm
Its just off the River Itchen, which runs off the Solent, so will be more exposed to the wind, although when its bad, Kings Park, where the Bournemouth ground is, can get absolutely battered.

Stadium right by a river, what can possibly go wrong?  ;)

Solent Green?
