Thanks for the OP Dougle - enjoyed that.
This is the perfect opposition at the perfect time. Post-International break, and just before we play two home games against Real/City. To go into this game top of the PL, top of the CL and with players returning from injury should mean we'll be full of confidence to get the job done.
We'll start and end this game top of the table regardless of the result, so the most important thing is focus, and just put in a professional performance to get the 3 points. Southampton have scored just 7 goals and conceded 21, losing 9 of 11 games so far. Arsenal play Forest on Saturday and City play Spurs, and on current form, you wouldnt bet against one or both dropping points. So a worst case weekend still sees us 2 points ahead of City and 6 ahead of Arsenal. Best case sees us open up gaps of 8 and 12 points - pretty much ending Arsenal's title hopes already, and putting serious daylight between us and City before they come to Anfield.
Our 12 points in the CL means Wednesday's game has less pressure (although still important), so getting Sunday's game wrapped up as early as possible would be ideal, giving Slot options to rest players for two big home games. Really busy period coming up, so squad management and freshness are vital to keep our good form going. Exciting times ahead.