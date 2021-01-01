Southampton V Liverpool



EPL, Sunday November 24th, 2.00pm, St Mary's stadium,









Referee: Sam Barrott. Assistants: Lee Betts, Wade Smith. Fourth official: Darren England. VAR: Michael Oliver. Assistant VAR: Mat Wilkes.





May I introduce Julie Andrews



Channons one arm, windmilling and twirling,

Stokes with his mullet leaves Docherty gurning.

Red Stripes smash blue stripes and Fergies wrath stings,

These are a few of my favourite things .



When the dog bites, when the bee stings

When I'm feeling sad

I simply remember my favorite things

And then I don't feel so bad



So . To the past !



For me Southampton are one of the reasons English league football was great. Ive been watching footie for over 50 years now and Southampton keep cropping up. They are an old historical club, founded in the late 1800s. They did 100 years at their noisy, tight, atmospheric stadium, The Dell. Proper kit. A one-club town. Decent local rivalries. Fun teams and mad characters sprinkled through their (recent) history. In my footie lifetime weve played them nearly 100 times. Weve won 52 times, drawn 23 and lost 23. Thats actually a fairly decent record against us, particularly BK (before Klopp). We have won 11 of the last 13 though.



They are the owners of 2 of my favourite non-Liverpool football moments. (See Julie above !).



1976, FA Cup final, Bobby Stokes, owner of a minor mullet, slid a slow, low shot past Alex Stephney to win it for the then second division outfit, beating hot favourites, Manchester United. (And getting a new car as a prize).



1996, Southampton 6 (Fergies blue-striped) Utd 3, Roy Keane sent off. A great day for football.



Believe it or not they were (probably) the pre-hipsters choice of a club to follow in the early and mid 80s. Their charismatic (i.e reasonable looking) manager Laurie Mc Menemy putting together a team that starred the returning, twice European Player Of The Year, our very own, perm-headed Kevin Keegan as well as Alan Ball and a prolific centre forward, Ted Mc Dougall. It also included their record goalscorer and owner of a unique goal celebration, Mick Channon who was a fabulous footballer and an old, old friend of Liverpool, one Charlie George, the f**king heartbreaker.



In Keegans second and last season there he led them to the top of the league where they stayed until early April, before, with Keegan injured, they slipped away. Liverpool won that season. Keegan left and Peter Shilton, England Goalie, spearheaded a new team which came second to Liverpool 2 seasons later. A certain Jimmy Case then joined them.



As an aside I saw them in 1986 in the FA Cup semi-final at White Heart Lane against a Rolls Royce of a Liverpool side that included Kenny, Rush, Hanson, Nichol, Whelan, Mc Mahon, Molby, Johnston, Gillespie, Bruce and Beglin. We won 2-0. What a team, what a time.



In the 90s two contrasting figures emerged from The Dell.

One, Alan Shearer left for a (then) english record transfer fee to Blackburn and on, for a world record fee, to Newcastle. Hes the all time EPL record goal scorer with a stellar international career behind him and an OBE in his sights.

The other is the man they call God, Matt Le Tissier. A one-club legend who probably never went anywhere much beyond the local chippie. He played at half-pace but full of grace. A mesmeric, talented maverick, he got one of his many brilliant goals in that 6-3 humping of Utd.



The 90s and 00s werent great for The Saints and they started the 2010s in league 1. Good organisation, scouting, great youth development, (including 4 time Champions League winner and scratch golfer Gareth Bale) and managers such as Pochettino, Ronnie The Red and Ralph Hassentüttl gave them consistently good league finishes for the decade before they sank again.



It is unarguable but that they played a huge role in re-establishing Liverpool as a force. Lallana, Lovren, Lambert, Sadio and finally VVD as well as Ox all ending up at Anfield thanks to Southampton.



Right, to the present.



At the moment, newly promoted Southampton are struggling, bottom of the EPL, 4 points from 11 games. Were top, (having still not playing anyone obviously). Their only win was against Everton ! In saying that they have not been battered by anyone of late and generally lose by just one goal, including to our main rivals.

Their manager, Russell Martin, highly praised last season for his sides total commitment to playing football, as against a more pragmatic style, is now getting it in the ear for trying to do exactly the same thing in the EPL. He persists though, so it will be probably a high pressing cat and mouse game on Sunday.



Lets get it straight we should win. We have 11 players on the park, whoever we put out, who are more talented than the opposition. But a couple of things may count against us. Firstly its another (pointless, problematic, irritating) international break. Ive no idea how many Southampton players went on world trips, possibly none and you know the story with our mob. So they will have 2 weeks uninterrupted preparation while Slot will have maybe 2 sessions with a semi-gassed squad if hes lucky.



Secondly, we have the small matter of Real Madrid midweek followed by Peps crew at the weekend, then The Barcodes and Everton both away. In my opinion the game against Real (incredibly) is the least important well play, but not by much. I dont think Arne is going to start the same side in these 3 games because hell want to win them all and has to have a degree of fresh legs available for each game. So whats he going to do ?



Heres my (fairly obvious) take on it. It will be a 16 man performance against Southampton. Hell start a strong team, hope to pick them off and then kill the game, sub off 4 or 5. Fair enough but Southampton will run like demons for the 90+ minutes. I think it will be a game similar to many weve played this season. There will be rough patches but well come through. It would be nice but I am not expecting an easy ride here.





Arne has basically gone fully loaded every game (bar the EFL cup games). If we manage well the next 4 big ones then well have Girona and the EPL game against Southampton for those needing a game. Im not sure of the injury situation, according to RAWK, Elliott and Alisson are back. Jota, Trent ?



Well select from the usual pods, 4 of 6 defenders, 3 of 4 midfielders and 3 of 4 attackers.



Its been a surprisingly marvellous season so far. We have four massive league games on the way. It could really make our season. This one we just have to win, bank it and move on. 2-0 Reds.



Ref watch. We know who one wont be reffing us this week.