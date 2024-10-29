My career history with SSO as they are labelling it.



1. Received email from the club, making me aware that they were introducing this policy and that every single ticketing account had to use a different email account. They detailed both of the accounts, mine and my childs and so it was obvious i had to register a new email for one of those accounts. It gave you a deadline of 18/11/24



Email received on 29/10/24. Email subject "Action Required: You need to update your ticketing/membership account email address".



It included how to and rationale behind doing this.



2. So i logged on to the second of the two accounts and changed the email address on their profile.



3. I never received an email on either of the two accounts to tell me that SSO was live, or i needed to do anything, but got told off of mates, who knew, as they had found out.



4. There is a help guide on the Liverpool website and a video, but it is not what happened for me. I created an mylfc account, put in my details and then got the great news my account was created. But much to my alarm and horror and i was already prepared for the worst, no link to my actual membership and no options i could find to link it.



5. I then thought id try and login to the tickets and booking link, then tickets, tickets availability. Then go to the login option, choose tickets. On this page i tried putting in my email, then password. Then it took me to a page to enter a unique 6 digit verification code, which was emailed to my email account. Put that in, ok. Then could see the nice pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, big shiny button for YES link to my members/season ticket number. Punched in those details and it all got linked.



6. Even better, i then could see my account and all my history.



Now im not saying that is the way to do it, as it didn't seem to follow what the video on the liverpool web site was suggesting, but it worked for me.



Good luck everyone.

