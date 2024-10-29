« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC - Single sign on system  (Read 5166 times)

Online mighty magpie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #80 on: November 22, 2024, 05:00:44 pm »
Have you spoke with live chat?

Hope the above can help someone.

Did you also try using MM/DD instead of DD/MM? I seen one that had been flipped. Or try alternative email addresses that you may have used in the past.
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #81 on: November 22, 2024, 05:10:25 pm »

Tried before with live chat but couldn't get on - they were a bit busy !


DOB is fine - the emails have said that all the detals match so they were going to investigate , but their latest suggestion put me back to the beginnig.

Only ever used the one email to do with LFC .
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,406
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #82 on: November 22, 2024, 08:58:01 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on November 22, 2024, 05:00:05 pm
I hate how every time you go on the website you get hit with a full page ad for the store you can't x out of

Oh yeah that is pretty annoying, it's one of those ones that moves down the page like the Echo have isn't it!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online LFC_R_BOSS

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #83 on: November 22, 2024, 09:38:57 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November 22, 2024, 12:02:02 pm
Yes everyone has to do it and no they didn't send emails to advise everyone.

Ok cheers mate .
Logged

Online LFC_R_BOSS

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #84 on: November 22, 2024, 09:39:46 pm »
Also worrif youve never had a mylfc account just a ticket account?
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #85 on: November 22, 2024, 10:17:52 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on November 22, 2024, 09:39:46 pm
Also worrif youve never had a mylfc account just a ticket account?

Regardless on what you had, or what you never had.

Top and bottom of it now, you will need an My LFC account for anything and everything connected to LFC.

You register for a new My LFC account.

they log into your ticketing account, it will only let you log in via MY LFC under the ticketing option.
then it will ask you do you have a ticketing account, and ask you to link it.

it can either be straight forward or it can be a pain in the rear end
because somewhere along the line your details don't match.

Good luck
Logged

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,593
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #86 on: November 23, 2024, 12:26:44 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on November 22, 2024, 09:39:46 pm
Also worrif youve never had a mylfc account just a ticket account?

As bignred says, you need a mylfc account.
A 5 year old child needs an email address, a phone number and an account on mylfc to attend a game of football.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Redcase

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #87 on: November 25, 2024, 11:54:02 am »
My other half still locked out of season ticket ticketing account. Going round in circles with lfc help. Say change password, clear cookies etc etc. confirmed accounts linked ok.
Just gets error. This client is no longer active
Need to forward a Real Madrid ticket. Has anyone got any suggestions. Wasted hours and hours on this
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #88 on: November 25, 2024, 01:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Redcase on November 25, 2024, 11:54:02 am
My other half still locked out of season ticket ticketing account. Going round in circles with lfc help. Say change password, clear cookies etc etc. confirmed accounts linked ok.
Just gets error. This client is no longer active
Need to forward a Real Madrid ticket. Has anyone got any suggestions. Wasted hours and hours on this

I finally got mine sorted out by emailing , but it wasn't a quick fix ( took 4 days ). Can only suggest Live Chat if you can get on .
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline Redcase

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #89 on: November 25, 2024, 03:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on November 25, 2024, 01:05:24 pm
I finally got mine sorted out by emailing , but it wasn't a quick fix ( took 4 days ). Can only suggest Live Chat if you can get on .

Have emailed - last week. Got on chat and they have escalated it apparently. They couldnt sort it. Thanks anyway.
Logged

Offline LFC_777

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #90 on: November 25, 2024, 10:24:46 pm »
Has anybody got a fix for when it is saying that your details dont match? I am getting an error saying that but I have always used the same email address and date of birth obviously hasnt changed!
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #91 on: November 25, 2024, 10:30:18 pm »
Quote from: LFC_777 on November 25, 2024, 10:24:46 pm
Has anybody got a fix for when it is saying that your details dont match? I am getting an error saying that but I have always used the same email address and date of birth obviously hasnt changed!
Could be the phone number
Logged

Offline diddyfaz-golborne

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 701
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #92 on: November 26, 2024, 07:38:59 am »
Two LFC SSO accounts on 2 different Iphone which are the same phones. One account is fine able to go straight to ticketing transfer area etc but the other logs you in OK but when getting to the option 'my account' it does not take you to the ticket transfer area. It  takes you the homepage with multiple options - when the box my account is selected it comes up with the 'dreaded' Yes or No option (accounts already linked) Could this be anything to do with Iphone settings? I have also tried on a desktop but just the same. Any help is appreciated!
Logged

Offline paulgil23

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #93 on: November 26, 2024, 11:51:17 am »
This process worked fine for me, but reading all the issues people are having is so frustrating and unnecessary. Why on earth the club couldnt do this in the summer is inexplicable. The disdain they show for fans (customers) is absolutely off the charts. Stressing people out and causing chaos just before Christmas. Almost like they do it just for a laugh.
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #94 on: November 26, 2024, 01:07:41 pm »
Quote from: LFC_777 on November 25, 2024, 10:24:46 pm
Has anybody got a fix for when it is saying that your details dont match? I am getting an error saying that but I have always used the same email address and date of birth obviously hasnt changed!

Went round in circles for days on this . The Customer Support said the details matched .

Was finally fixed when they made a minor amendment on my accounts ( but didn't say what it was they changed ).

All this was sorted via email.
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline red79

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #95 on: November 26, 2024, 02:15:19 pm »
Quote from: LFC_777 on November 25, 2024, 10:24:46 pm
Has anybody got a fix for when it is saying that your details dont match? I am getting an error saying that but I have always used the same email address and date of birth obviously hasnt changed!

My brother had a problem last week where it was saying "your details don't completely match" he contacted by email and it was resolved pretty quickly. Just to give you some background his ticket account was previously linked to my email address and i was emailed to say that each ticket account had to have a separate email address, and needed updating before 18/11/24, in doing this i accidently typed in .con instead of .com which is why it wasn't matching up, but they sorted it pretty quickly. So it could be a typo, someone else mentioned about making sure it is case sensitive, so maybe try that.
The only other thing i can think of is if you previously had more than one ticket account linked to your email address, and you haven't  given each account their own email address before 18/11/24, that's the only other thing i can think of
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,259
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #96 on: November 27, 2024, 09:50:26 am »
Quote from: LFC_777 on November 25, 2024, 10:24:46 pm
Has anybody got a fix for when it is saying that your details dont match? I am getting an error saying that but I have always used the same email address and date of birth obviously hasnt changed!

could be phone as the post below says, I noticed when doing mine that my mobile was done as like '44007' at the start which I wouldn't have entered.
Logged

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #97 on: November 27, 2024, 11:55:11 am »
Quote from: LFC_777 on November 25, 2024, 10:24:46 pm
Has anybody got a fix for when it is saying that your details dont match? I am getting an error saying that but I have always used the same email address and date of birth obviously hasnt changed!
dob could be format usa which is mm/dd/yyyy and not dd/mm/yyyy some mates had that and first name and second name mixed up - ynwa
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,159
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #98 on: November 27, 2024, 11:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on November 21, 2024, 12:37:20 pm
I asked them this the other day. Was told it cannot be changed.


That is appalling customer service. That cannot be true. Obviously i am not disagreeing with you, i mean the response.
Logged

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,593
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #99 on: November 27, 2024, 11:28:19 pm »
Quote from: kevlumley on November 27, 2024, 11:09:48 pm
That is appalling customer service. That cannot be true. Obviously i am not disagreeing with you, i mean the response.

You must be new here.

Welcome to Liverpool. This means more.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,159
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #100 on: November 27, 2024, 11:34:48 pm »
My career history with SSO as they are labelling it.

1. Received email from the club, making me aware that they were introducing this policy and that every single ticketing account had to use a different email account. They detailed both of the accounts, mine and my childs and so it was obvious i had to register a new email for one of those accounts. It gave you a deadline of 18/11/24

Email received on 29/10/24. Email subject "Action Required: You need to update your ticketing/membership account email address".

It included how to and rationale behind doing this.

2. So i logged on to the second of the two accounts and changed the email address on their profile.

3. I never received an email on either of the two accounts to tell me that SSO was live, or i needed to do anything, but got told off of mates, who knew, as they had found out.

4. There is a help guide on the Liverpool website and a video, but it is not what happened for me. I created an mylfc account, put in my details and then got the great news my account was created. But much to my alarm and horror and i was already prepared for the worst, no link to my actual membership and no options i could find to link it.

5. I then thought id try and login to the tickets and booking link, then tickets, tickets availability. Then go to the login option, choose tickets. On this page i tried putting in my email, then password. Then it took me to a page to enter a unique 6 digit verification code, which was emailed to my email account. Put that in, ok. Then could see the nice pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, big shiny button for YES link to my members/season ticket number. Punched in those details and it all got linked.

6. Even better, i then could see my account and all my history.

Now im not saying that is the way to do it, as it didn't seem to follow what the video on the liverpool web site was suggesting, but it worked for me.

Good luck everyone.
Logged

Offline Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,241
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #101 on: December 2, 2024, 05:07:21 pm »
I created new email accounts  for my (very young) children who had fan numbers previously linked to my own email. Ive had the verification/request to link etc for my own accounts but nothing has come through from LFC to either of my kids accounts. Is that anything to worry about? Is it just because they dont need to confirm linking or whatever for young kids?
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Offline Barrowred

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #102 on: December 2, 2024, 07:05:23 pm »
I completed the single sign on no issue last week. Gone back in before but can't actually get on to the page where my tickets are displayed, I just keep ending up in my profile update page or a rewards page.

How do I get to where my tickets are displayed please.
Logged

Offline RAWKs Christmas Sock Robber

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #103 on: December 2, 2024, 07:49:09 pm »
Have they restricted the number of NFC passes to 1 per phone? only my sons is in my apple wallet now and it won't let me download mine again. get the max passes downloaded error and it says to remove one from the phone (which i have no option to do on the pass ::)  )
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline Kg3192

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #104 on: December 3, 2024, 09:21:40 am »
Quote from: RAWKs Christmas Sock Robber on December  2, 2024, 07:49:09 pm
Have they restricted the number of NFC passes to 1 per phone? only my sons is in my apple wallet now and it won't let me download mine again. get the max passes downloaded error and it says to remove one from the phone (which i have no option to do on the pass ::)  )
Check expired passes maybe?
Logged

Offline RAWKs Christmas Sock Robber

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,753
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #105 on: December 3, 2024, 11:32:19 am »
Quote from: Kg3192 on December  3, 2024, 09:21:40 am
Check expired passes maybe?

Found it there cheers la 👍
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,259
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #106 on: December 5, 2024, 03:57:34 pm »
my ticketing etc is all fine but I now can't log in to the store... ;D have any of you tried?
Logged

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,593
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #107 on: December 5, 2024, 04:12:21 pm »
Mine appears to be OK
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,259
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #108 on: December 5, 2024, 04:29:42 pm »
cheers, Barney, had to go on live chat and they've fixed it - didn't tell me what was wrong but seems fine now.

If anyone else has the issue, if you go on there and select single-sign on as the issue type but your ticketing/main site login is okay, ask them to put you onto retail team to sort it so you don't have to do what I just did and explain everything twice.
Logged

Offline seandundee123

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #109 on: December 5, 2024, 08:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Farman on December  2, 2024, 05:07:21 pm
I created new email accounts  for my (very young) children who had fan numbers previously linked to my own email. Ive had the verification/request to link etc for my own accounts but nothing has come through from LFC to either of my kids accounts. Is that anything to worry about? Is it just because they dont need to confirm linking or whatever for young kids?

I haven't had the email through to my son's new email address either.
Logged

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,470
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #110 on: Today at 10:09:25 am »
Anyone get this error when trying to enter supporter ID:  Error linking account due to empty details
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Online mighty magpie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC - Single sign on system
« Reply #111 on: Today at 11:57:36 am »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 10:09:25 am
Anyone get this error when trying to enter supporter ID:  Error linking account due to empty details

Fix your date of birth on mylfc usually fixes that.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 