Trying to help a mate here who is really struggling. Have managed to log in but when trying to link with the ticketing account, am getting this message -



'Error linking user due to existing link'



Has anyone had this same message and found a solution? He's trying to get through on live chat but that's a nightmare as you can imagine...



I'm so pissed off now long story short I can set up and link one ST I can't do it with my brothers season ticket I'm presuming it's because both STs were in my name before fan update.Live chat was closed for ticketing yesterday morning so I've filled in the form still no response so basically my brothers account is locked out of everything can't check anything we're supposed to be forwarding his Madrid this day week I hope to fuck they get back to us before the weekend