I really was a great place.

Mad how things change, looks like its not as successful now.

When my mate had it you couldn't walk in for Sunday lunch, they were booked up for weeks.

Back in the day when most sales were cash, after a weekend he'd have £thousand's in his safe.



Yeah been a big shift over the years.Pub just around from us is all boarded up now. Missus drank in it when she was younger and also did some work behind the bar and said it was always rammed. When I started working here, we used to go in for dinner once a week and was always busy, Christmas was an hour wait for food. Then trade just dropped off, small bars opened in the town and the pubs suffered. Do think there's then been an effort by the owners to run it into the ground, so they can demolish it and build houses, but some sort of covenant stops it. We don't actually have a decent pub round here now