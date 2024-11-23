I love pubs like that,
I really was a great place.Mad how things change, looks like its not as successful now.When my mate had it you couldn't walk in for Sunday lunch, they were booked up for weeks.Back in the day when most sales were cash, after a weekend he'd have £thousand's in his safe.
Crosby Nick never fails.
RAWK Pub Crawl anyone?
We'll start at the Rovers.
The Black Bull in Coniston. Lovely pub after a walk in the nearby fells. Great ale, decent food.
Page created in 0.071 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.95]