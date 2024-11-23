« previous next »
Your Favourite Non-Liverpool Pubs

Offline John C

Re: Your Favourite Non-Liverpool Pubs
November 23, 2024, 02:47:18 pm
rob1966:
I love pubs like that,
I really was a great place.
Mad how things change, looks like its not as successful now.
When my mate had it you couldn't walk in for Sunday lunch, they were booked up for weeks.
Back in the day when most sales were cash, after a weekend he'd have £thousand's in his safe.
rob1966

Re: Your Favourite Non-Liverpool Pubs
November 23, 2024, 02:59:59 pm
John C:
I really was a great place.
Mad how things change, looks like its not as successful now.
When my mate had it you couldn't walk in for Sunday lunch, they were booked up for weeks.
Back in the day when most sales were cash, after a weekend he'd have £thousand's in his safe.

Yeah been a big shift over the years.

Pub just around from us is all boarded up now. Missus drank in it when she was younger and also did some work behind the bar and said it was always rammed. When I started working here, we used to go in for dinner once a week and was always busy, Christmas was an hour wait for food. Then trade just dropped off, small bars opened in the town and the pubs suffered. Do think there's then been an effort by the owners to run it into the ground, so they can demolish it and build houses, but some sort of covenant stops it. We don't actually have a decent pub round here now
Jurgen YNWA

Boston always unofficial

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Favourite Non-Liverpool Pubs
November 23, 2024, 03:46:41 pm
This is my current spot. New Republik in Cambridge Mass.
 


And across the street is this one.
Terry de Niro

Re: Your Favourite Non-Liverpool Pubs
November 23, 2024, 03:48:13 pm
The Bulls Head, Peak District village, Monyash.

The Missus and I went here for a Sunday Roast a couple of weeks ago.
Stunning place with cracking views of the Peak District.
Very reasonable prices and cracking service too.
Oh, and dog friendly too. 





http://www.thebullsheadmonyash.co.uk/


Corrie Nick

Re: Your Favourite Non-Liverpool Pubs
November 23, 2024, 06:15:15 pm
RAWK Pub Crawl anyone?
John C

Re: Your Favourite Non-Liverpool Pubs
November 23, 2024, 06:30:50 pm
Corrie Nick:
RAWK Pub Crawl anyone?
We'll start at the Rovers.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Your Favourite Non-Liverpool Pubs
November 23, 2024, 06:58:18 pm
I'm out the door now only going as far as The New Republik to see the happy spurs fan bartender. :hally.
Corrie Nick

Re: Your Favourite Non-Liverpool Pubs
November 23, 2024, 08:58:45 pm
John C:
We'll start at the Rovers.

Bistro has a happy hour first.
Red_Mist

Re: Your Favourite Non-Liverpool Pubs
Yesterday at 10:48:55 pm
The Bow Bar - Edinburgh. The ale is good, but the whiskys are even better.

The Guildford Arms, also in Edinburgh.

Was only up there a couple of nights so didnt get chance to visit many, but those two were great.
Red_Mist

Re: Your Favourite Non-Liverpool Pubs
Today at 08:02:49 pm
The Black Bull in Coniston. Lovely pub after a walk in the nearby fells. Great ale, decent food.

Elmo!

Re: Your Favourite Non-Liverpool Pubs
Today at 08:25:52 pm
Red_Mist:
The Black Bull in Coniston. Lovely pub after a walk in the nearby fells. Great ale, decent food.



I looked at that pic and thought I've been there, it was nice but not best pub category. Turns out it looks just like the Mouin Hotel in Pitlochry.

