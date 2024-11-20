In all seriousness it will get a bit worse and better at the same time. More users will bring both things. Hopefully they can employ more staff to handle it.



The lists you can follow or block if you like is a great thing as far as I can see. I have no problem with there being a list of private school journos that was a page back I think. Nobody is forced to follow or block them so each to their own. Personally I have blocked a few maga lists. The key here is choice which you don't get on twitter. And as have many have said, it wasn't great before Musk took over but is undeniably worse now.



If any see some racist Irish lists please let me know. Not seen any on there yet but they will come.



On the plus side these lists can be positive in that you find a good one and then follow them all. You can always unfollow the odd one here and there that you aren't happy with.