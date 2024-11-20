« previous next »
Author Topic: Bluesky  (Read 4701 times)

Offline damomad

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #160 on: November 20, 2024, 10:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 20, 2024, 09:30:18 pm
I was assuming it was a response to the number of journalists kicking up a fuss about the VAT on private schools a while back.

That makes sense although it doesnt work as intended, I know at least one well known journalist who fully discloses being privately educated and agrees with the VAT rise and people are now giving him grief.

The name calling is one of the reasons I left the other place.
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #161 on: November 20, 2024, 10:36:30 pm »
Joined.

@emuskisabellend will probably be flagged and asked to change it, but for now, let's see what BS has to offer.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #162 on: November 20, 2024, 10:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 20, 2024, 09:30:18 pm
I was assuming it was a response to the number of journalists kicking up a fuss about the VAT on private schools a while back.

The problem is it'll just be used to attack people for something essentially out of their control.

Plenty of arseholes went to state school too ;D

Offline damomad

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #163 on: November 21, 2024, 08:35:25 am »
The CEO of Blue Sky was just on Radio 5 and didnt know what the age limit on the platform was. Also said that the age verification was just to enter your date of birth.

Really didnt fill me with confidence that they have the right people to scale this yet.
Offline Claire.

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #164 on: November 21, 2024, 10:40:08 am »
they're only a small team but I imagine funding will be flying in soon.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #165 on: November 21, 2024, 11:21:19 am »
What is in place to stop this site becoming a cesspit like I read Twitter is?

I have never used Twitter, Facebook or any other social media (aside from RAWK) but just curious to how it will be any different than Twitter in time.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #166 on: November 21, 2024, 11:30:06 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on November 21, 2024, 11:21:19 am
What is in place to stop this site becoming a cesspit like I read Twitter is?

I have never used Twitter, Facebook or any other social media (aside from RAWK) but just curious to how it will be any different than Twitter in time.

Elon Musk doesn't own it, he took over Twitter and removed all their community guidelines and structures and turned it into his own propaganda machine.
Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #167 on: November 21, 2024, 11:30:46 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on November 21, 2024, 11:21:19 am
What is in place to stop this site becoming a cesspit like I read Twitter is?

I have never used Twitter, Facebook or any other social media (aside from RAWK) but just curious to how it will be any different than Twitter in time.

Hard to say with confidence. I think Twitter started out quite a nice place to be as well. It was getting worse before Musk took over but obviously everything he has done has accelerated its downfall.

But if everyone flocks to Bluesky then surely in time it will get worse too. But for now it seems alright. That said, until a) LFC and other outlets for breaking news join and b) John C follows me back its ultimately meaningless.
Offline zuchum

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #168 on: November 21, 2024, 12:06:56 pm »
Finally deactivated Twitter. I was holding out because its how I keep up with Liverpool news and on match days but it was too painful.

Not just the right wing stuff, but the engagement bait, massive amount of clearly 11-15 yr olds and the prioritized blue tick replies spouting AI junk.

Hope BS can fill the Reds void.

Will make a RAWK starter pack and share here once there are a few more handles.

Im https://bsky.app/profile/zeusty.bsky.social
Offline Libertine

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #169 on: November 21, 2024, 12:16:23 pm »
Quote from: damomad on November 21, 2024, 08:35:25 am
The CEO of Blue Sky was just on Radio 5 and didnt know what the age limit on the platform was. Also said that the age verification was just to enter your date of birth.

Really didnt fill me with confidence that they have the right people to scale this yet.

How do other sites verify age? Twitter, Insta, threads etc.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #170 on: November 21, 2024, 01:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 21, 2024, 11:30:46 am
But for now it seems alright.

Hopefully it remains that way! Interesting to see how if it does become very popular it combats Russian bots and aggressive advertising should it do down the route of selling advertising space.

Its a tricky one because if you dont allow undesirable people from the right it will just be seen as a left wing echo chamber and if you do allow undesirable people from the right it becomes Twitter 2.0
Offline Schmidt

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #171 on: November 21, 2024, 01:26:19 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on November 21, 2024, 11:21:19 am
What is in place to stop this site becoming a cesspit like I read Twitter is?

I have never used Twitter, Facebook or any other social media (aside from RAWK) but just curious to how it will be any different than Twitter in time.

Twitter declined massively because it was turned into a propaganda machine.

That said, BlueSky does have a nice system where you can subscribe to user managed block lists that continue to update after you sub to them. It gives the userbase a lot of power, and means that as the number of users grows so too does the number of people moderating.
Offline damomad

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #172 on: November 21, 2024, 01:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on November 21, 2024, 12:16:23 pm
How do other sites verify age? Twitter, Insta, threads etc.

Pretty sure they do something similar which is not great. What stood out from the BS CEO's interview was the lack of awareness into it being a problem. In fairness they are likely getting to grips with the explosion in users.

Quote from: Schmidt on November 21, 2024, 01:26:19 pm
Twitter declined massively because it was turned into a propaganda machine.

That said, BlueSky does have a nice system where you can subscribe to user managed block lists that continue to update after you sub to them. It gives the userbase a lot of power, and means that as the number of users grows so too does the number of people moderating.

What happens if someone adds me to one of those lists for no reason? Does that mean my content automatically will be blocked by anyone who is applying the block list to their account? And would I be able to see if I've been added or dispute it?

I've been getting a few catfish looking followers recently (either that or RAWK has some lookers). Would be good if there was a list I could add those to.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #173 on: November 21, 2024, 02:10:53 pm »
Quote from: damomad on November 21, 2024, 01:57:36 pm
What happens if someone adds me to one of those lists for no reason? Does that mean my content automatically will be blocked by anyone who is applying the block list to their account? And would I be able to see if I've been added or dispute it?

Presumably you can contact the people managing the list, and if it becomes a common issue then the list will likely eventually get a bad reputation and people will start removing it, but yeah it is a risk.
Offline John C

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #174 on: November 21, 2024, 02:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 21, 2024, 11:30:46 am
That said, until a) LFC and other outlets for breaking news join and b) John C follows me back its ultimately meaningless.
hahahaha I'll have a look, which stalker user are you on there matey?
Offline CraigDS

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #175 on: November 21, 2024, 02:41:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 21, 2024, 02:31:40 pm
hahahaha I'll have a look, which stalker user are you on there matey?

kenbarlow.bsky.social
Offline zuchum

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #176 on: November 21, 2024, 03:46:15 pm »
Rawkites on Bluesky Starter Pack: https://go.bsky.app/KKnBKn9

Will add more as people drop their handles in.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #177 on: November 21, 2024, 04:46:23 pm »
Quote from: zuchum on November 21, 2024, 03:46:15 pm
Rawkites on Bluesky Starter Pack: https://go.bsky.app/KKnBKn9

Will add more as people drop their handles in.

Cheers, added to blocked list.
Online Draex

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #178 on: November 21, 2024, 04:47:26 pm »
Online jillc

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #179 on: November 21, 2024, 04:47:52 pm »
Quote from: zuchum on November 21, 2024, 03:46:15 pm
Rawkites on Bluesky Starter Pack: https://go.bsky.app/KKnBKn9

Will add more as people drop their handles in.

Wow, Rawkites in a starter pack.
Offline stewil007

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #180 on: November 21, 2024, 04:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on November 21, 2024, 12:16:23 pm
How do other sites verify age? Twitter, Insta, threads etc.
if its as good as the BBC's 'i do have a license/i don't have a license' check - they'll be alright.....
Online Draex

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #181 on: November 21, 2024, 04:54:40 pm »
Quote from: zuchum on November 21, 2024, 03:46:15 pm
Rawkites on Bluesky Starter Pack: https://go.bsky.app/KKnBKn9

Will add more as people drop their handles in.

draexnael.bsky.social
Offline stewil007

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #182 on: November 21, 2024, 05:03:35 pm »
shredder91.bsky.social

@shredder91.bsky.social
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #183 on: November 21, 2024, 06:17:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on November 21, 2024, 04:47:52 pm
Wow, Rawkites in a starter pack.

I signed up to Twitter years ago to get away from you clowns.

Admittedly I followed Big Jill and the daddy John C but Im quite selective over who I give my love to.
Online jillc

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #184 on: November 21, 2024, 06:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 21, 2024, 06:17:19 pm
I signed up to Twitter years ago to get away from you clowns.

Admittedly I followed Big Jill and the daddy John C but Im quite selective over who I give my love to.

 ;D
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #185 on: November 21, 2024, 06:22:10 pm »
Quote from: damomad on November 20, 2024, 10:04:57 pm
That makes sense although it doesnt work as intended, I know at least one well known journalist who fully discloses being privately educated and agrees with the VAT rise and people are now giving him grief.

The name calling is one of the reasons I left the other place.

One James O'Brien doesn't make a summer

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,686
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #186 on: November 21, 2024, 06:55:00 pm »
Offline Elmo!

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #187 on: November 21, 2024, 06:56:42 pm »
No offense to anyone, but I come to RAWK to speak to RAWK people, I keep my other social media separate.  ;D
Offline Corrie Nick

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #188 on: November 21, 2024, 06:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November 21, 2024, 06:56:42 pm
No offense to anyone, but I come to RAWK to speak to RAWK people, I keep my other social media separate.  ;D

Blocks irn.bru@bluesky.com
Offline damomad

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #189 on: November 21, 2024, 08:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 21, 2024, 06:22:10 pm
One James O'Brien doesn't make a summer

And what if it wasnt James OBrien?

(it was  ;D)
Offline Claire.

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 09:38:02 am »
Quote from: damomad on November 21, 2024, 01:57:36 pm
Pretty sure they do something similar which is not great. What stood out from the BS CEO's interview was the lack of awareness into it being a problem. In fairness they are likely getting to grips with the explosion in users.

It's all anyone does that isn't bound by regulation such as banking/gambling. If you make it more complicated, people won't sign up.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 10:28:46 am »
Quote from: damomad on November 21, 2024, 08:35:25 am
The CEO of Blue Sky was just on Radio 5 and didnt know what the age limit on the platform was. Also said that the age verification was just to enter your date of birth.

Really didnt fill me with confidence that they have the right people to scale this yet.
It's worth listening to the interview as it's only about 5 minutes long (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m00254xd from about 20m 30s in).  The CEO - Jay Graber - talks about the open source nature of BlueSky and the customisability of algorithm and moderation.  The upside and downside to that is probably the same, that it creates a lot more potential for echo chambers (bad for getting a whole world view but arguably good for mental health!).

Graber herself sounded more like a software engineer who had become an accidental CEO of a big tech company.  As you say, not knowing the age verification of your own platform that you've been CEO of for three years is hardly inspiring.  There's a big difference between being the nominal CEO of a fledgling tech company with Jack Dorsey as the figurehead, and being the figurehead of one of the biggest social media platforms.

That Dorsey quit the BlueSky board and deleted his account because it was "literally repeating all the mistakes" Twitter made is interesting.  From what I've read the mistakes he's referring to are primarily around introducing moderation - although I'm not clear if he's a free speech absolutist like that other twat or if he just sees it as a ruinous path financially.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #192 on: Yesterday at 07:42:37 pm »


Some Muppet is using this handle, just noticed he's put a 1 on the end.

Everton's official account from X is there.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #193 on: Yesterday at 08:07:48 pm »
Quote from: damomad on November 21, 2024, 08:18:27 pm
And what if it wasnt James OBrien?

(it was  ;D)

Then Id look like a, know all - know nothing

but I didnt  ;)
Offline MBL?

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #194 on: Yesterday at 11:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 21, 2024, 11:30:46 am
Hard to say with confidence. I think Twitter started out quite a nice place to be as well. It was getting worse before Musk took over but obviously everything he has done has accelerated its downfall.

But if everyone flocks to Bluesky then surely in time it will get worse too. But for now it seems alright. That said, until a) LFC and other outlets for breaking news join and b) John C follows me back its ultimately meaningless.
Dirty whore man.
Offline MBL?

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #195 on: Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm »
In all seriousness it will get a bit worse and better at the same time. More users will bring both things. Hopefully they can employ more staff to handle it.

The lists you can follow or block if you like is a great thing as far as I can see. I have no problem with there being a list of private school journos that was a page back I think. Nobody is forced to follow or block them so each to their own. Personally I have blocked a few maga lists. The key here is choice which you don't get on twitter. And as have many have said, it wasn't great before Musk took over but is undeniably worse now.

If any see some racist Irish lists please let me know. Not seen any on there yet but they will come.

On the plus side these lists can be positive in that you find a good one and then follow them all. You can always unfollow the odd one here and there that you aren't happy with.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #196 on: Today at 10:17:31 am »
Excuse my ignorance but what's a racist Irish list?
