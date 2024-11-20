The CEO of Blue Sky was just on Radio 5 and didnt know what the age limit on the platform was. Also said that the age verification was just to enter your date of birth.
Really didnt fill me with confidence that they have the right people to scale this yet.
It's worth listening to the interview as it's only about 5 minutes long (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m00254xd
from about 20m 30s in). The CEO - Jay Graber - talks about the open source nature of BlueSky and the customisability of algorithm and moderation. The upside and downside to that is probably the same, that it creates a lot more potential for echo chambers (bad for getting a whole world view but arguably good for mental health!).
Graber herself sounded more like a software engineer who had become an accidental CEO of a big tech company. As you say, not knowing the age verification of your own platform that you've been CEO of for three years is hardly inspiring. There's a big difference between being the nominal CEO of a fledgling tech company with Jack Dorsey as the figurehead, and being the figurehead of one of the biggest social media platforms.
That Dorsey quit the BlueSky board and deleted his account because it was "literally repeating all the mistakes" Twitter made is interesting. From what I've read the mistakes he's referring to are primarily around introducing moderation - although I'm not clear if he's a free speech absolutist
like that other twat or if he just sees it as a ruinous path financially.