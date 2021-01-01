« previous next »
Author Topic: Bluesky  (Read 3782 times)

Online damomad

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 10:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:30:18 pm
I was assuming it was a response to the number of journalists kicking up a fuss about the VAT on private schools a while back.

That makes sense although it doesnt work as intended, I know at least one well known journalist who fully discloses being privately educated and agrees with the VAT rise and people are now giving him grief.

The name calling is one of the reasons I left the other place.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 10:36:30 pm »
Joined.

@emuskisabellend will probably be flagged and asked to change it, but for now, let's see what BS has to offer.
Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 10:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:30:18 pm
I was assuming it was a response to the number of journalists kicking up a fuss about the VAT on private schools a while back.

The problem is it'll just be used to attack people for something essentially out of their control.

Plenty of arseholes went to state school too ;D

Online damomad

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #163 on: Today at 08:35:25 am »
The CEO of Blue Sky was just on Radio 5 and didnt know what the age limit on the platform was. Also said that the age verification was just to enter your date of birth.

Really didnt fill me with confidence that they have the right people to scale this yet.
Offline Claire.

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #164 on: Today at 10:40:08 am »
they're only a small team but I imagine funding will be flying in soon.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #165 on: Today at 11:21:19 am »
What is in place to stop this site becoming a cesspit like I read Twitter is?

I have never used Twitter, Facebook or any other social media (aside from RAWK) but just curious to how it will be any different than Twitter in time.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #166 on: Today at 11:30:06 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 11:21:19 am
What is in place to stop this site becoming a cesspit like I read Twitter is?

I have never used Twitter, Facebook or any other social media (aside from RAWK) but just curious to how it will be any different than Twitter in time.

Elon Musk doesn't own it, he took over Twitter and removed all their community guidelines and structures and turned it into his own propaganda machine.
Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Bluesky
« Reply #167 on: Today at 11:30:46 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 11:21:19 am
What is in place to stop this site becoming a cesspit like I read Twitter is?

I have never used Twitter, Facebook or any other social media (aside from RAWK) but just curious to how it will be any different than Twitter in time.

Hard to say with confidence. I think Twitter started out quite a nice place to be as well. It was getting worse before Musk took over but obviously everything he has done has accelerated its downfall.

But if everyone flocks to Bluesky then surely in time it will get worse too. But for now it seems alright. That said, until a) LFC and other outlets for breaking news join and b) John C follows me back its ultimately meaningless.
Offline zuchum

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #168 on: Today at 12:06:56 pm »
Finally deactivated Twitter. I was holding out because its how I keep up with Liverpool news and on match days but it was too painful.

Not just the right wing stuff, but the engagement bait, massive amount of clearly 11-15 yr olds and the prioritized blue tick replies spouting AI junk.

Hope BS can fill the Reds void.

Will make a RAWK starter pack and share here once there are a few more handles.

Im https://bsky.app/profile/zeusty.bsky.social
Online Libertine

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #169 on: Today at 12:16:23 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:35:25 am
The CEO of Blue Sky was just on Radio 5 and didnt know what the age limit on the platform was. Also said that the age verification was just to enter your date of birth.

Really didnt fill me with confidence that they have the right people to scale this yet.

How do other sites verify age? Twitter, Insta, threads etc.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #170 on: Today at 01:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 11:30:46 am
But for now it seems alright.

Hopefully it remains that way! Interesting to see how if it does become very popular it combats Russian bots and aggressive advertising should it do down the route of selling advertising space.

Its a tricky one because if you dont allow undesirable people from the right it will just be seen as a left wing echo chamber and if you do allow undesirable people from the right it becomes Twitter 2.0
Online Schmidt

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #171 on: Today at 01:26:19 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 11:21:19 am
What is in place to stop this site becoming a cesspit like I read Twitter is?

I have never used Twitter, Facebook or any other social media (aside from RAWK) but just curious to how it will be any different than Twitter in time.

Twitter declined massively because it was turned into a propaganda machine.

That said, BlueSky does have a nice system where you can subscribe to user managed block lists that continue to update after you sub to them. It gives the userbase a lot of power, and means that as the number of users grows so too does the number of people moderating.
Online damomad

Re: Bluesky
« Reply #172 on: Today at 01:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:16:23 pm
How do other sites verify age? Twitter, Insta, threads etc.

Pretty sure they do something similar which is not great. What stood out from the BS CEO's interview was the lack of awareness into it being a problem. In fairness they are likely getting to grips with the explosion in users.

Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:26:19 pm
Twitter declined massively because it was turned into a propaganda machine.

That said, BlueSky does have a nice system where you can subscribe to user managed block lists that continue to update after you sub to them. It gives the userbase a lot of power, and means that as the number of users grows so too does the number of people moderating.

What happens if someone adds me to one of those lists for no reason? Does that mean my content automatically will be blocked by anyone who is applying the block list to their account? And would I be able to see if I've been added or dispute it?

I've been getting a few catfish looking followers recently (either that or RAWK has some lookers). Would be good if there was a list I could add those to.
