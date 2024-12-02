« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton away selling details  (Read 4003 times)

Offline Chris H

Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #80 on: December 2, 2024, 10:47:31 am »
Same for me. Arrived in two separate envelopes both wide open. Very lucky to still have all the tickets as you could clearly see what they were in the open envelope.
Offline RedPat

Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #81 on: December 3, 2024, 02:16:54 pm »
There was 72 left for Everton in the 11 sale just there at 2.00pm sold out in a flash must be lads basketing for a lower sale.
Offline ABJ

Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #82 on: December 3, 2024, 02:41:02 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on December  3, 2024, 02:16:54 pm
There was 72 left for Everton in the 11 sale just there at 2.00pm sold out in a flash must be lads basketing for a lower sale.
Was a few more than that. It wasn't that at all, far from it, way more on 11 than 70 odd people so a fair few on 11 would have missed out.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #83 on: December 3, 2024, 03:06:39 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December  3, 2024, 02:41:02 pm
Was a few more than that. It wasn't that at all, far from it, way more on 11 than 70 odd people so a fair few on 11 would have missed out.
Yes was it the season before last anyone on 6 7 8 jumped to 11 and anyone on 9 plus got to 14 ?
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #84 on: December 3, 2024, 03:11:15 pm »
Quote from: RedPat on December  3, 2024, 03:06:39 pm
Yes was it the season before last anyone on 6 7 8 jumped to 11 and anyone on 9 plus got to 14 ?
Yeah those on 6 or 7 in 22/23 were able to get a maximum of 11 in 23/24 and those on 8, 9 or 10 were able to get up to 14.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #85 on: December 3, 2024, 04:00:15 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December  3, 2024, 02:41:02 pm
Was a few more than that. It wasn't that at all, far from it, way more on 11 than 70 odd people so a fair few on 11 would have missed out.

Thankfully I didn't miss out like Palace, 12mins of refreshing the hall map & then I got 1 in the Paddock. Now got to book my trains!!
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #86 on: January 13, 2025, 03:35:50 pm »
Confirmed Wednesday 12th Feb
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 08:09:14 am »
All sorted for 12th Feb, cheapish hotel in city centre & got discount on train fares with the Great British Rail sale promo.
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:08:06 am »
Has it been mentioned whether original tickets are just valid for rearranged fixture? Id presume so but havent seen it confirmed.
Re: Everton away selling details
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:16:11 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 01:08:06 am
Has it been mentioned whether original tickets are just valid for rearranged fixture? Id presume so but havent seen it confirmed.

The Everton v Liverpool game will now be played on Wednesday February 12 2025, kick off 19:30.

All tickets for the postponed fixture originally to be played in December 2024 remain valid.

If you cannot attend the rearranged game and would like to request a refund, please click here to complete the online form by 12pm Monday January 27.

Before a refund is issued, your ticket(s) must be returned and received at the ticket office no later than Friday January 31.


We recommend that tickets are returned to us in person or via special delivery.
