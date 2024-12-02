Has it been mentioned whether original tickets are just valid for rearranged fixture? Id presume so but havent seen it confirmed.



The Everton v Liverpool game will now be played on Wednesday February 12 2025, kick off 19:30.All tickets for the postponed fixture originally to be played in December 2024 remain valid.If you cannot attend the rearranged game and would like to request a refund, please click here to complete the online form by 12pm Monday January 27.Before a refund is issued, your ticket(s) must be returned and received at the ticket office no later than Friday January 31.We recommend that tickets are returned to us in person or via special delivery.