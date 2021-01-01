The way a lot of them will see it, their mate and colleague lost his job because of us. It's a commonplace reaction to want to get your own back in that situation...



Apologies for just picking out the one line from your post, but it sums up something I loathe in this godforsaken country of ours. The thing is, Coote dug his own grave. Not only that, he then jumped in and buried himself. It was all on him. His highly unprofessional behaviour had nothing to do with LFC. It was simply Coote being Coote.The problem is no one ever seems able to take responsibility for their behaviour anymore. It has to be the fault of those they were abusing instead. People then close ranks to protect the unprofessional. Honestly, it's absolutely bizarre. Instead of the PGMOL cleaning up its act, it acts like a toddler having a tantrum. Instead of looking at itself, it lashes out and becomes more and more punitive. It's genuinely bizarre behavior from supposedly professional adults. They need replacing with adults who can be professional, and quickly.