David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3640 on: Today at 12:53:39 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:01:30 am
Nope. It seems he has been doing PL-games since 2021. However, this season seems to be the first one, where he's doing our games. He was the ref vs Brighton and vs Bournemouth. He also did the League Cup game against Brighton only a handful of days before the one in the league. Before that we only had him in the League Cup twice...

The interesting bit is that 5 of the 6 games of ours he has refereed and all three League games have been at Anfield. That is very unusual for an inexperienced Referee. They must trust him to be 'strong' at Anfield.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3641 on: Today at 12:59:15 am
God refs are shit aren't they
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3642 on: Today at 01:32:09 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm
The way a lot of them will see it, their mate and colleague lost his job because of us. It's a commonplace reaction to want to get your own back in that situation...
Apologies for just picking out the one line from your post, but it sums up something I loathe in this godforsaken country of ours. The thing is, Coote dug his own grave. Not only that, he then jumped in and buried himself. It was all on him. His highly unprofessional behaviour had nothing to do with LFC. It was simply Coote being Coote.

The problem is no one ever seems able to take responsibility for their behaviour anymore. It has to be the fault of those they were abusing instead. People then close ranks to protect the unprofessional. Honestly, it's absolutely bizarre. Instead of the PGMOL cleaning up its act, it acts like a toddler having a tantrum. Instead of looking at itself, it lashes out and becomes more and more punitive. It's genuinely bizarre behavior from supposedly professional adults. They need replacing with adults who can be professional, and quickly.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3643 on: Today at 01:35:07 am
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 11:05:30 pm
That's exactly what I was saying at the time, he played advantage and they didn't score, so how has he been sent off for denying a goal scoring opportunity?

Wasn't there an example just a few weeks ago where our attacker (almost certainly Mo) was blatantly fouled in a DOGSO but there was no red because the ref had paid advantage? We might have ended up scoring. If the rules make any distinction between DOGSO+Advantage+Goal vs. DOGSO+Advantage+Fuckup then I'm unaware of it, but it is 16 years since I last reffed.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3644 on: Today at 01:55:43 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:35:07 am
Wasn't there an example just a few weeks ago where our attacker (almost certainly Mo) was blatantly fouled in a DOGSO but there was no red because the ref had paid advantage? We might have ended up scoring. If the rules make any distinction between DOGSO+Advantage+Goal vs. DOGSO+Advantage+Fuckup then I'm unaware of it, but it is 16 years since I last reffed.

It was against Villa but the ref (Coote ironically enough) didnt play advantage, he actually waved his arms to say no foul!

Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:10:27 am
I don't think it even was a DOGSO in the first place, even if he hadn't played advantage. He played the ball sideways, away from goal, and if you take Jimenez and Robbo out of the equation, Van Dijk gets to the ball first.

It was definitely DOGSO. The touch goes across the pitch edge of the box but Wilson was in a sprint and was wiped out by Robbo. Definitely feel he wouldve got there before Virgil to get a shot off. Whether he would have scored or not we dont know but definitely denied the opportunity.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3645 on: Today at 02:08:28 am
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 01:55:43 am
It was against Villa but the ref (Coote ironically enough) didnt play advantage, he actually waved his arms to say no foul!

I should have known it was a false memory when it included an acknowledged foul against Mohamed Salah.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3646 on: Today at 08:30:15 am
No complaints about the Robbo sending off but how the fuck was that not a penalty to us?
Fucking bent, cheating bastards.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3647 on: Today at 08:32:40 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 08:30:15 am
No complaints about the Robbo sending off but how the fuck was that not a penalty to us?
Fucking bent, cheating bastards.

I thought it was a penalty myself but then I dont know all of the rules inside out, I assume that the justification for it will be that Gomez was off the ball and didnt have much of a chance of getting the ball given the shot had been released prior to the foul happening, if hed been on the ball or in a position to receive a pass I think it would have been given.

The bigger question for me is the 2 sendings off, especially the Perreira one.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3648 on: Today at 08:57:55 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:53:39 am
The interesting bit is that 5 of the 6 games of ours he has refereed and all three League games have been at Anfield. That is very unusual for an inexperienced Referee. They must trust him to be 'strong' at Anfield.

Just seen a clip of Virg saying both our players and Fulham players felt he was nervous.

Probably been told, go out there, fuck liverpool over and we'll keep giving you big games.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3649 on: Today at 09:15:13 am
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 12:59:15 am
God refs are shit aren't they

and the problem is, no one can do anything about it! govern themselves and have the PL by the balls
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3650 on: Today at 09:20:01 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:15:13 am
and the problem is, no one can do anything about it! govern themselves and have the PL by the balls

What I don't get is why aren't the clubs themselves doing something. 15 of the 19 clubs get shit decisions every year, why aren't they just funding an academy to produce a load of referees in their 20s to replace the fat useless bastards of the PGMOL?

Organisation ran by an ex SWP pig , can't expect anything but a shitshow
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3651 on: Today at 09:29:28 am
Every fucking person in the ground I spoke to said "This is PGMOL getting their revenge for Coote"

I think we've got to the stage where we refuse to play games officiated by PGMOL they are absolutely not fit for purpose. Every fucking game is as bent as fuck. We have to go through he courts and fuck these cheating c*nts off.
