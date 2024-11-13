« previous next »
Author Topic: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted  (Read 99609 times)

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:15:39 pm
I'm not sure this is a "team situation". Being a referee is an unusual job. I don't think it's like working in a factory or in an office ("team situations"). I think it would be entirely possible, as a referee, to conceal a coke habit (if that's what he had). As for everyone at PGMOL knowing he had an anti-scouse, or anti-Klopp prejudice? Well that depends on what you think goes on in the interior counsels of PGMOL. Some people believe that there's a systemic prejudice against our club at the heart of the refereeing establishment. I don't. But who really knows?

All I'd say is that if there is, then Coote holds the trump card right now. It's just about possible, I suppose, that he's been paid off with some fantastic sum and asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. But if he hasn't he could easily bring the house down if what you say is true. imagine his first interview. "They all knew I hated Klopp and Liverpool. They shared my hatred! In fact it was a qualification for the job".

That would bet a hell of a card to leave in Coote's hands
it's 100% a team situation. why else would so many of them want to protect their mates by not telling the world they just fucked up?

it's a very unusual job and there's no way in hell they didn't flap their gums (and do other things to them) when abroad on jollies together.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:15:39 pm
I'm not sure this is a "team situation". Being a referee is an unusual job. I don't think it's like working in a factory or in an office ("team situations"). I think it would be entirely possible, as a referee, to conceal a coke habit (if that's what he had). As for everyone at PGMOL knowing he had an anti-scouse, or anti-Klopp prejudice? Well that depends on what you think goes on in the interior counsels of PGMOL. Some people believe that there's a systemic prejudice against our club at the heart of the refereeing establishment. I don't. But who really knows?

All I'd say is that if there is, then Coote holds the trump card right now. It's just about possible, I suppose, that he's been paid off with some fantastic sum and asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. But if he hasn't he could easily bring the house down if what you say is true. imagine his first interview. "They all knew I hated Klopp and Liverpool. They shared my hatred! In fact it was a qualification for the job".

That would bet a hell of a card to leave in Coote's hands

You are on record as saying they close ranks. So it obviously is a team situation.

From the locked corruption fallacy thread.

'And what you've posted there makes sense to me. I'd say PGMOL is paranoid as well as inept. The point you make about 'closing ranks' is obviously true.'
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: lindylou100 on Yesterday at 09:17:49 pm
So hes struck off officiating in the PL, does that mean hes still eligible to ref in the EFL? Or will that be decided by the FA pending the outcome of their own investigation?

I cant see him being able to ref overseas. The mere hint of drug abuse would sink him in most of Asia, its one of the very worst things you can do. I doubt they tolerate that in the Middle East either. Wouldnt even be allowed into the US so where else?


Punditry on sky?

The PGMOL supply the refs for both the Premier League and EFL.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
The officials do work in teams dont they?
They certainly go on jollies to the Middle East and far east together .
There is absolutely no way none of them knew about Coke head cootes views on Liverpool and Klopp.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:28:43 pm
You are on record as saying they close ranks. So it obviously is a team situation.

From the locked corruption fallacy thread.

'And what you've posted there makes sense to me. I'd say PGMOL is paranoid as well as inept. The point you make about 'closing ranks' is obviously true.'

The question I was answering was a very specific one. Would fellow referees known about his alleged coke habit? Would they have known he had a prejudice against Liverpool FC?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:33:59 pm
The question I was answering was a very specific one. Would fellow referees known about his alleged coke habit? Would they have known he had a prejudice against Liverpool FC?

The fella can't hold his own piss mate.



You think the people pictured here didn't know what he was like?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:15:39 pm
I'm not sure this is a "team situation". Being a referee is an unusual job. I don't think it's like working in a factory or in an office ("team situations"). I think it would be entirely possible, as a referee, to conceal a coke habit (if that's what he had). As for everyone at PGMOL knowing he had an anti-scouse, or anti-Klopp prejudice? Well that depends on what you think goes on in the interior counsels of PGMOL. Some people believe that there's a systemic prejudice against our club at the heart of the refereeing establishment. I don't. But who really knows?

All I'd say is that if there is, then Coote holds the trump card right now. It's just about possible, I suppose, that he's been paid off with some fantastic sum and asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. But if he hasn't he could easily bring the house down if what you say is true. imagine his first interview. "They all knew I hated Klopp and Liverpool. They shared my hatred! In fact it was a qualification for the job".

That would bet a hell of a card to leave in Coote's hands

Well, to your second point - if there was any risk at all of that, then surely there would be a nda and a payment, if the PGMOL could do such a thing. I have no idea, from my brief reading on the subject, how PGMOL is legally constituted (Wiki gives a Chair, but no details of directors, nor of financial structures) and how easy it would be for them to do such a thing without arousing suspicion within their organisation.

As to the "team situation" - they go on holiday together. They must have training sessions and conferences. They must communicate when working together. They surely have check-ins by video call or in person after each match to evaluate what went on. They fraternise in all these different ways, and it would be extremely unusual if there wasn't also communication outside the work context - at home and abroad... But yes, we speculate. I'm suggesting that it's unlikely that this stuff wasn't common knowledge on that basis.

And finally, as to anti-Scouse sentiment, well it's widespread among establishment figures, and professional referees are absolutely establishment figures - because Liverpool represents the resistance to their ideologies, and has for many years. It's surely not hard to imagine that ex-coppers and the kind of people they promote and value are likely to be solidly establishment, and bias will be present. More than anything, an organisation that seems to have almost no mechanisms in place to train or detect or correct bias ("English refs are purer than the driven snow mi'lord") is unlikely to rise above it.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:33:59 pm
The question I was answering was a very specific one. Would fellow referees known about his alleged coke habit? Would they have known he had a prejudice against Liverpool FC?

I'd say "strongly suspected" and "definitely yes. "

It's a no brainer.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
From the Beeb.


As one of the PGMOL's most highly-rated video assistant referees (VAR), Coote has been the VAR for 64 Premier League matches, 11 of which have involved Liverpool, the first of which was in September 2019.

In October 2020, Coote was the VAR when Liverpool drew 2-2 with Everton and Klopp complained about the decision not to send off Jordan Pickford for a challenge on Virgil van Dijk, as well as a stoppage-time goal from Jordan Henderson being disallowed for offside.

Liverpool asked the Premier League to review those two VAR decisions.

Coote was then not appointed as the VAR of a Liverpool Premier League match until September 2023, the first of seven Liverpool Premier League matches as VAR last season.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:18:50 pm
He was suspended by the PGMOL about 5 years ago. He was then reinstated.

Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:05:38 pm
From the Beeb.


As one of the PGMOL's most highly-rated video assistant referees (VAR), Coote has been the VAR for 64 Premier League matches, 11 of which have involved Liverpool, the first of which was in September 2019.

In October 2020, Coote was the VAR when Liverpool drew 2-2 with Everton and Klopp complained about the decision not to send off Jordan Pickford for a challenge on Virgil van Dijk, as well as a stoppage-time goal from Jordan Henderson being disallowed for offside.

Liverpool asked the Premier League to review those two VAR decisions.

Coote was then not appointed as the VAR of a Liverpool Premier League match until September 2023, the first of seven Liverpool Premier League matches as VAR last season.

so ... he wasn't suspended just not assigned to our games. correct?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: lindylou100 on Yesterday at 09:17:49 pm
So hes struck off officiating in the PL, does that mean hes still eligible to ref in the EFL? Or will that be decided by the FA pending the outcome of their own investigation?

I cant see him being able to ref overseas. The mere hint of drug abuse would sink him in most of Asia, its one of the very worst things you can do. I doubt they tolerate that in the Middle East either. Wouldnt even be allowed into the US so where else?


Punditry on sky?

Hell either turn up working for some entity such as BEIN sports as a pundit / refereeing analyst or hell go into consulting earning a tidy sum for himself. Im sure the PGMOL would have given him a golden handshake to keep schtum about the shenanigans that no doubt take place there also so I doubt hell struggle to put food on the table for the foreseeable.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:17:20 pm
so ... he wasn't suspended just not assigned to our games. correct?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/two-referees-axed-eve-new-10932721

Two referees have been axed on the eve of the new season after allegations of misconduct.

Darren Deadman took charge of Football League, FA Cup and FL Trophy games last season.

He has been taken off the National List by the Professional Game and Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL), the organisation in charge of allocating referees.

It is understood he will not referee for the body again.

David Coote officiated mostly in the Championship last season but also took charge of FA Cup and Play-Off matches. He remains under investigation amid separate allegations unconnected to Deadman.

Coote is still on the Select Group 2 List, the group of referees just below the Premier League. But he has not been allocated a match for this weekend.

It is claimed Coote is injured but Mirror Football understands inquiries being made by the PGMOL into his conduct have yet to reach their conclusion.

A spokesman for the PGMOL last night declined to comment.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:20:09 pm
Even if you are sacking him there are things he may know that the League don;t want out, so they'll make him sign NDA or whatever else.

You cant make someone sign an NDA retrospectively for things they already know.

Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Yesterday at 06:20:13 pm
They can if it's by "mutual agreement" i.e. he keeps quiet and gets severance pay.

Exactly as I said - they would have to make it a very tidy sum for it to be worth his while to sign an NDA.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:57:05 pm
You cant make someone sign an NDA retrospectively for things they already know.

Exactly as I said - they would have to make it a very tidy sum for it to be worth his while to sign an NDA.

It doesn't have to be an NDA. It can be something as simple as getting to keep his pension and the PGMOL stopping looking into his further indiscretions. Coote has got very little wiggle room. The PGMOL probably has as much dirt or more on Coote as he has on them. 

Breaching section 42 of the gambling act is also now a criminal offence.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:05:38 pm
From the Beeb.


As one of the PGMOL's most highly-rated video assistant referees (VAR), Coote has been the VAR for 64 Premier League matches, 11 of which have involved Liverpool, the first of which was in September 2019.

In October 2020, Coote was the VAR when Liverpool drew 2-2 with Everton and Klopp complained about the decision not to send off Jordan Pickford for a challenge on Virgil van Dijk, as well as a stoppage-time goal from Jordan Henderson being disallowed for offside.

Liverpool asked the Premier League to review those two VAR decisions.

Coote was then not appointed as the VAR of a Liverpool Premier League match until September 2023, the first of seven Liverpool Premier League matches as VAR last season.

You have to question those who appoint referees as well based on those numbers. If he was VAR 64 times, you'd expect 6 or 7 Liverpool games, not 11, and that's not even accounting for the fact he was off our games for nearly 3 years.

He was VAR 30 times last season. Again, that would mean three games per team on average, yet he was appointed to our games 7 times. He was also VAR for 9 Everton games last season, that's nearly a quarter of their games. Nearly half of his appoinments involved a team from Liverpool.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm
You have to question those who appoint referees as well based on those numbers. If he was VAR 64 times, you'd expect 6 or 7 Liverpool games, not 11, and that's not even accounting for the fact he was off our games for nearly 3 years.

He was VAR 30 times last season. Again, that would mean three games per team on average, yet he was appointed to our games 7 times. He was also VAR for 9 Everton games last season, that's nearly a quarter of their games. Nearly half of his appoinments involved a team from Liverpool.

Exactly the numbers don't add up.

There are two things firstly.  He has done an insane amount of Liverpool games if you exclude the period after the Everton game in 2020.

The other one is he was a VAR specialist. Being a VAR specialist means you aren't trusted to be a referee. The VAR specialist role was basically created for Mike Dean and then Lee Mason. Shit referees who couldn't keep up with play.

It then became the domain of Attwell and Coote flawed officials who had a debt to the PGMOL and became PGMOL patsy. Atwell's claim to fame is that he awarded a goal that went wide. In 2008 Attwell awarded a goal in a game between Reading and Watford that didn't even end up in the net.

For me VAR specialists are flawed officials who owe the organisation one and who are relied on not to rock the boat.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm
You have to question those who appoint referees as well based on those numbers. If he was VAR 64 times, you'd expect 6 or 7 Liverpool games, not 11, and that's not even accounting for the fact he was off our games for nearly 3 years.

He was VAR 30 times last season. Again, that would mean three games per team on average, yet he was appointed to our games 7 times. He was also VAR for 9 Everton games last season, that's nearly a quarter of their games. Nearly half of his appoinments involved a team from Liverpool.

Also the amount of manc based refs that we get in our games also do not make sense. It seems pretty much on a weekly basis we have one of Kavannah, Tierney or Taylor involved in our games.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/premier-league-referees-teams-support-32654836?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target

You look at this as well and its even more strange how referees from Liverpool arent allowed near our games or Everton games but manc based refs are because they supposedly support non league clubs.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:40:28 pm
The fella can't hold his own piss mate.



You think the people pictured here didn't know what he was like?

Well tbf they had just met the ladies.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:06:07 am
Well tbf they had just met the ladies.

Imagine the stupidity that is involved in posing for the cameras in that scenario.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:06:07 am
Well tbf they had just met the ladies.
You can imagine the conversation:
Oh David, you are so funny. What are German c*nts?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
I strongly suspect he was sacked for the cocaine rather than his Klopp / Liverpool / Scouser video.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:15:39 pm
I'm not sure this is a "team situation". Being a referee is an unusual job. I don't think it's like working in a factory or in an office ("team situations"). I think it would be entirely possible, as a referee, to conceal a coke habit (if that's what he had). As for everyone at PGMOL knowing he had an anti-scouse, or anti-Klopp prejudice? Well that depends on what you think goes on in the interior counsels of PGMOL. Some people believe that there's a systemic prejudice against our club at the heart of the refereeing establishment. I don't. But who really knows?

All I'd say is that if there is, then Coote holds the trump card right now. It's just about possible, I suppose, that he's been paid off with some fantastic sum and asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. But if he hasn't he could easily bring the house down if what you say is true. imagine his first interview. "They all knew I hated Klopp and Liverpool. They shared my hatred! In fact it was a qualification for the job".

That would bet a hell of a card to leave in Coote's hands

Listen to the VAR audio, its all nicknames, all very used to each other and comfortable with each other. They get together doing training courses etc, they'll likely have zoom or Teams meetings, they all know each other. We have the same at work, we all get on well and work as a team, yet we see each other face to face once a year, everything is done via Teams meetings and calls.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:08:44 pm
It doesn't have to be an NDA. It can be something as simple as getting to keep his pension and the PGMOL stopping looking into his further indiscretions. Coote has got very little wiggle room. The PGMOL probably has as much dirt or more on Coote as he has on them. 

Breaching section 42 of the gambling act is also now a criminal offence.

Would they be able to stop his pension though?
As a self employed contractor, I assume his pension would be his own affair. Im not sure about employers contribution as the whole self employed trick was to minimalist such things as additional cost such as NI and pension contributions.
I dont know, but perhaps someone on here does
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:26:34 am
Listen to the VAR audio, its all nicknames, all very used to each other and comfortable with each other. They get together doing training courses etc, they'll likely have zoom or Teams meetings, they all know each other. We have the same at work, we all get on well and work as a team, yet we see each other face to face once a year, everything is done via Teams meetings and calls.

That's fair to a point. I've long said myself that PGMOL is an organisation, like any other, which has "a bias for itself". I've long thought that VAR should be a specialist unit, independent of PGMOL. The 'pally' nature of the conversation that took place on the released audio tape after the Tottenham fiasco was extremely damning I thought.

But it is by no means conclusive evidence that Coote's prejudice and/or coke habit were known. You have the same at work you say. Do your colleagues know all your habits?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:50:38 am
That's fair to a point. I've long said myself that PGMOL is an organisation, like any other, which has "a bias for itself". I've long thought that VAR should be a specialist unit, independent of PGMOL. The 'pally' nature of the conversation that took place on the released audio tape after the Tottenham fiasco was extremely damning I thought.

But it is by no means conclusive evidence that Coote's prejudice and/or coke habit were known. You have the same at work you say. Do your colleagues know all your habits?

We're remote now so no, but when we were all getting together on a frequent basis and socialising (pre covid)  then yes, we did know what other people were really like. We alos knew which people in other departments were on coke and shit, word spreads in organisations. Alcohol has this amazing ability to make people let their guard down and the real you always come out.

It'd be hard to believe they never talked shop at get togethers and the words "That Klopp is a c*nt" wasn't uttered by Coote or Tierney at the least, especially as Klopp spoke to the media about Tierney having a personal issue with him.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:50:38 am
That's fair to a point. I've long said myself that PGMOL is an organisation, like any other, which has "a bias for itself". I've long thought that VAR should be a specialist unit, independent of PGMOL. The 'pally' nature of the conversation that took place on the released audio tape after the Tottenham fiasco was extremely damning I thought.

But it is by no means conclusive evidence that Coote's prejudice and/or coke habit were known. You have the same at work you say. Do your colleagues know all your habits?

If they read RAWK they do.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 09:08:24 am
If they read RAWK they do.

I'm Walter Mitty mate, what I post is nothing like my real life.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:37:29 am
Would they be able to stop his pension though?
As a self employed contractor, I assume his pension would be his own affair. Im not sure about employers contribution as the whole self employed trick was to minimalist such things as additional cost such as NI and pension contributions.
I dont know, but perhaps someone on here does
My understanding is that.

The referees in the select group the ones who ref the top 2 divisions are full time employees of the PGMOL. It is the lower league officials who are part time and who the PGMOL claim are self employed for HMRC purposes.

So the PGMOL must have a workplace pension scheme. So in a case of gross misconduct they can claim back their employer contributions.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 09:13:26 am
I'm Walter Mitty mate, what I post is nothing like my real life.

If it turns out your wife isn't a Manc that would be a catfishing storyline worthy of a four-part Netflix drama ;D
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:15:39 pm
I'm not sure this is a "team situation". Being a referee is an unusual job. I don't think it's like working in a factory or in an office ("team situations"). I think it would be entirely possible, as a referee, to conceal a coke habit (if that's what he had). As for everyone at PGMOL knowing he had an anti-scouse, or anti-Klopp prejudice? Well that depends on what you think goes on in the interior counsels of PGMOL. Some people believe that there's a systemic prejudice against our club at the heart of the refereeing establishment. I don't. But who really knows?

All I'd say is that if there is, then Coote holds the trump card right now. It's just about possible, I suppose, that he's been paid off with some fantastic sum and asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. But if he hasn't he could easily bring the house down if what you say is true. imagine his first interview. "They all knew I hated Klopp and Liverpool. They shared my hatred! In fact it was a qualification for the job".

That would bet a hell of a card to leave in Coote's hands

I used to work with a couple of semi-pro referees (In two different companies)

They regularly go to training camps and all levels of semi-pro and pro refs go there so they can learn off each other and supposedly improve.

There is a lot of chat and banter and groups obviously go out after for a pint/meals..

Both have been called 'Scouse c*nts' on more than one occasion and both said there did generally seem to be an anti-Scouse bias. They didn't put that down to PGMOL as such though, said it was just 'people' quite often didn't like Scousers, but they (from what they said) got picked on the most - though also gave it back.

Not much of a surprise when you see the areas of most of the officials - Manchester, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Yorkshire.

I've been abused for being 'Scouse' (Even though I'm not) many times when I've worked away from home - pretty much all over the country, so is the abuse the 'normal' abuse that people from near Liverpool/Liverpool get or is it something else?

I'd say it would be pretty hard to make a definitive answer for that.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
^

I needed to swap trucks the other week, so I'm leaning on the end of the long counter at planning - Band Aid is on the radio and one of the Planners, who I've known for 15 years and is sound, sings the line "Feed the scousers" - I piped up with "you can fucking knock that off" Oh, his face was a fucking picture, he went bright red and couldn't apologise quick enough. I laughed it off, as he's a good lad, but shows how anti Scouse stuff gets everywhere, sometimes without people ever realising .
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:50:38 am
That's fair to a point. I've long said myself that PGMOL is an organisation, like any other, which has "a bias for itself". I've long thought that VAR should be a specialist unit, independent of PGMOL. The 'pally' nature of the conversation that took place on the released audio tape after the Tottenham fiasco was extremely damning I thought.

But it is by no means conclusive evidence that Coote's prejudice and/or coke habit were known. You have the same at work you say. Do your colleagues know all your habits?

That's the downside of working for GCHQ.
