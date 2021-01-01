« previous next »
David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 06:45:05 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 06:08:14 pm
nailed on for a pundit job somewhere

Taking Dermot's place on "Ref Watch"?

Michael "All I want is for LFC fans to love me, I don't understand their indifference to me" Owen : So, David, slightly contentious decision over the weekend in that Michael Oliver has given a red card to Mo Salah for tying his shoelaces in front of a damaged blade of grass.  VAR has called the referee over to review the decision believing it to be incorrect and the referee has checked his comb-over in the monitor lens before signalling to uphold his original decision - although this is only slightly contentious due to Mo Salah having the confidence in his ability to tie his boot using a single knot rather than the favoured double knot and the blade of grass may have been leaning in the Liverpool wingers direction, why do you think Michael Oliver has taken such action?

David Coote : "LAKJSDHLFIUASBDLGIUBDSAKGJBKJ"  Snort "SCOUSE BASTID" Snort, sniffle "GERMAN c*nt - WHO WON THE FUCKING WAR ANYWAY YOU ASSHOLE" Snort, sniffle "THIS IS WHAT YOU DESERVE FOR CALLING OUT PGMOL c*ntISHNESS - WE ALL HOPE YOU GET RELEGATED" Snort, Sniffle

Michael "Smell my hands, I've been stroking my thoroughbreds" Owen : "Arne Slot is the Liverpool manager now, not Klopp"

Coote : "ASJ;GOINBADIUHSDSFKAN;LK GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION YOU SCOUSE c*nt, FUCKING GET RELEGATED - HOWARD WON'T LET YOU LOT WIN THE LEAGUE YOU FUCKERS" Snooooooooooooooooooooort, ugggggggggggggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

Is about how I'd imagine any episode of Ref Watch going - in fact you could replace David Coote with any rep of PGMOL and it'll be the same shite justification anyway.

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 06:47:24 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 06:45:05 pm
Taking Dermot's place on "Ref Watch"?

Michael "All I want is for LFC fans to love me, I don't understand their indifference to me" Owen : So, David, slightly contentious decision over the weekend in that Michael Oliver has given a red card to Mo Salah for tying his shoelaces in front of a damaged blade of grass.  VAR has called the referee over to review the decision believing it to be incorrect and the referee has checked his comb-over in the monitor lens before signalling to uphold his original decision - although this is only slightly contentious due to Mo Salah having the confidence in his ability to tie his boot using a single knot rather than the favoured double knot and the blade of grass may have been leaning in the Liverpool wingers direction, why do you think Michael Oliver has taken such action?

David Coote : "LAKJSDHLFIUASBDLGIUBDSAKGJBKJ"  Snort "SCOUSE BASTID" Snort, sniffle "GERMAN c*nt - WHO WON THE FUCKING WAR ANYWAY YOU ASSHOLE" Snort, sniffle "THIS IS WHAT YOU DESERVE FOR CALLING OUT PGMOL c*ntISHNESS - WE ALL HOPE YOU GET RELEGATED" Snort, Sniffle

Michael "Smell my hands, I've been stroking my thoroughbreds" Owen : "Arne Slot is the Liverpool manager now, not Klopp"

Coote : "ASJ;GOINBADIUHSDSFKAN;LK GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION YOU SCOUSE c*nt, FUCKING GET RELEGATED - HOWARD WON'T LET YOU LOT WIN THE LEAGUE YOU FUCKERS" Snooooooooooooooooooooort, ugggggggggggggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.

Is about how I'd imagine any episode of Ref Watch going - in fact you could replace David Coote with any rep of PGMOL and it'll be the same shite justification anyway.

 ;D

Bravo!  :wellin
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 06:48:11 pm
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 06:50:39 pm
Good riddance Coote
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 06:52:23 pm
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 06:53:25 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:48:11 pm
Totally missed these allegations: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/nov/27/david-coote-fa-investigating-claims-referee-discussed-giving-yellow-card

"Says integrity not in doubt..." :lmao


If any more comes out, the stench of match fixing will be very hard to disperse. But I don't like that all these articles are coming via what's been disclosed in The Rag.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 06:58:59 pm
Fuck him, don't think he even apologised for his commentary.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Today at 07:03:48 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:53:25 pm
"Says integrity not in doubt..." :lmao

'Coote sent a message after the game saying: What a day yesterday. I hope you backed as discussed.'

 :-X


Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:53:25 pm
If any more comes out, the stench of match fixing will be very hard to disperse. But I don't like that all these articles are coming via what's been disclosed in The Rag.

Yes, it's terrible.
