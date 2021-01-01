Is there a possability he may be sued for loss of earnings due to his 'decisions' being corrupt?



snowballs in hell, mate.



Yeah, we can't actually prove his decisions have been corrupt. Logically, he clearly has an anti-LFC/Scouse bias that will have affected his decision making, but unfortunately that's not proof.I'm still convinced PGMOL knew about this video years ago though, because Coote was taken off our games around the same time this video was reportedly made. And Coote only started to referee our league games again after Klopp left.There seems to be a connection there, and I'd like to see if there's any evidence for that.