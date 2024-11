I don't think it will ever happen.

Drug tests are for performance enhancement which isn't applicable for Refs and indeed if it was we'd encourage the fuckers to take LSD if it enhanced their performance



Agree on that point, but a lot of companies frown on drug use full stop - I was one of the drugs testers at work when office based - so they could do it. Also, being stoned will affect your performance on field or, more likely, in Stockley Park, where they can snort a line before KO and at HT