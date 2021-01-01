it would be very surprising for someone to have been sacked so rapidly, and definintely not the practice of 'normal' organisations. like you propose, it almost certain they'll be gong through various processes, he'll probably have some representation, and the organisation will be trying to ensure that the avoid any financial jeopardy by not missing out any legal steps.



i think i remember you saying you work or worked in the NHS? its so so difficult to get sacked there, let alone sacked quickly - used to work with some people working in the NHS on patient safety and the stories were insane. anyway, only bringing that up to say one of the countries largest ('normal') employers don't instantly dismiss people, even when their work is much more consequential, important and serious - so I wouldn't view this as abnormal.



i disagree with your (and other's) suggestion that it's time sensitive that he's dismissed. the only time sensitive element was suspending him so he could have no further involvement in games, and that happened surprisingly quickly (given how bad the PMGOL are). He won't work for them again, but the push for him to be rapidly dealt with is just part of the tabloid frenzy about the revelations, and things taking time are not an indication of a positive outcome for Coote (he's not gonna have one)



He'll more than likely resign himself, book himself into a clinic for treatment and that will be the end of it.PGMOL probably don't want it coming out that they may have known about it, i.e., no Liverpool matches officiated for 2+years or that this behaviour could be systemic amongst other officials.