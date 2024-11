Can someone elaborate on this a little...



Since PGMOL is subcontracted by the FA, do they fall under the control of UEFA/FIFA?



How does UEFA investigate this? Do they rely on the FA's investigation? I mean, PGMOL is a private firm- with a contract only with the FA, so they won't just allow UEFA to unvestigate them(well, UEFA can, but their investigation would be limited if PGMOL decides not to cooperate), and does UEFA have the authority to directly intervene?



They will probably start by trying to trace Coote's steps in Germany. Ask other officials, who were working with him on that day or staying in the same hotel, when they got back there or whether they have seen him that day/evening. They could also look at their old ref reports, if there was something about Coote that had come up, but just didn't ring a bell. They can also ask PGMOL/the FA for cooperation. The have ways to get them to cooperate. At the end of the day, Uefa also needs refs and they could just decide to not appoint English refs, when there's doubt about one of them and how much was known to the English FA/ref organisation. They'll probably want to know from PGMOL about Coote's disciplinary record, other stuff about his behaviour and whether PGMOL knew anything about any allegations or rumours.