Author Topic: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted  (Read 74252 times)

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3160 on: Today at 11:57:51 am »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 11:38:23 am
Another one these days is cricketers. Think theyre not allowed acces to their phone during playing hours given the amount of spot fixing opportunities there are.

It just shows how complacent and stuck in the past the PGMOL, the FA and the football media is.

Spot fixing etc doesnt happen here. Our good old British lads are too honest to get involved in that sort of stuff. So theres no need to even put even the most rudimentary anti corruption protocols in place.

Im not saying anyone is doing it, but you still put the systems in place to discourage anyone from trying to do it, and to give everyone the confidence that what theyre watching is legitimate.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3161 on: Today at 12:00:52 pm »
Thinking what happened in Italy cant happen in England is xenophobic and naive.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3162 on: Today at 12:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 11:38:23 am
Another one these days is cricketers. Think theyre not allowed acces to their phone during playing hours given the amount of spot fixing opportunities there are.

Exactly.

As an aside I bet that a certain Nottingham-based match official wishes cricketers were not allowed phones at all.

On a more serious note. The fella taking the first two videos of Coote was a professional cricketer and allegedly the people they were talking to on the video were members of a Nottinghamshire cricket whats app group. The videos were allegedly taken after a night out at a casino. To me that screams out the possibility of issues with drugs, gambling and potentially getting into debt.

The top-earning refs are on around a 40k retainer and a grand a match. That isn't big money in the scheme of things if you are into class A's and going to casinos. At the very least someone needs to be going through Coote's bank accounts to see how he funded his lifestyle.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3163 on: Today at 12:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 06:21:35 pm
Doesnt seem so unbelievable now eh
bloody hell


Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3164 on: Today at 12:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 06:21:35 pm
Doesnt seem so unbelievable now eh


Fucking hell, surprised that pic hasn't ended up on the front page of one of the rags ;D
« Reply #3165 on: Today at 12:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 06:21:35 pm
Doesnt seem so unbelievable now eh


You fucking nutter  :lmao
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3166 on: Today at 12:46:13 pm »
Well we all owe VAR a big pat on the back because without VAR everything was just a poor old ref missing stuff in his one-off view of events.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3167 on: Today at 12:50:07 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:42:45 pm
Fucking hell, surprised that pic hasn't ended up on the front page of one of the rags ;D
Someone needs to explain that picture to me. I only recognise Bungle and Zippy and that's it.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 12:54:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:05:02 am
Some of it is depressing to listen to because of the individuals being quoted and the outcome of the games he talks about, but he's spot on throughout.
In particular his point about the amount of poor decisions against us not even being 50/50.
Yuk.

Honestly, I still haven't got over Martin Atkinsons tenure as a Ref.
Yak.
I think the bias is more on the lower stakes decisions at anfield.

The poor reds come to us and decide to referee the crowd not what actually happens in the game.  Im not going to be swayed by the crowd leads to genuinely weird decisions on minor calls over and over again.  Cant remember the match, but this season we had 14 fouls against us and none for us at half time. 
Which makes no sense at all.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3169 on: Today at 12:59:04 pm »
It's all those unmentioned little transition fouls that really cost us.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3170 on: Today at 01:00:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:54:59 pm
I think the bias is more on the lower stakes decisions at anfield.

The poor reds come to us and decide to referee the crowd not what actually happens in the game.  Im not going to be swayed by the crowd leads to genuinely weird decisions on minor calls over and over again.  Cant remember the match, but this season we had 14 fouls against us and none for us at half time. 
Which makes no sense at all.

This is what Paul Tompkins called the Homer effect I think, refs come to anfield with a mindset not to be bullied by the kop and then proceed to call everything wrong. Proper small man mentality.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 01:02:20 pm »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Today at 07:23:45 am
What ????
exactly. 
are posters just making shit up now, or exaggerating things out of all proportion to make some kind of point?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 01:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:47:01 am
okay, can we all think before we post. You are not an arbiter of truth, all of this is alleged and can you make sure you make that clear in any postings.

Also, one more insinuation of the nature of the ladies profession in those photos will see you have your posting rights removed. They are also innocents in this so treat them as such.

Do not post links that feature stories coming from the fucking rag.
thanks Claire.  well said.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 01:05:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:02:20 pm
exactly. 
are posters just making shit up now, or exaggerating things out of all proportion to make some kind of point?

Well no, there are multiple reports Coote before and during (at halftime) tried to organise a drugs party at a travel lodge. Thats what the poster was referring to.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 01:07:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:54:59 pm
I think the bias is more on the lower stakes decisions at anfield.

The poor reds come to us and decide to referee the crowd not what actually happens in the game.  Im not going to be swayed by the crowd leads to genuinely weird decisions on minor calls over and over again.  Cant remember the match, but this season we had 14 fouls against us and none for us at half time. 
Which makes no sense at all.

Think that was Palace away with Simon Hooper as ref (shock), sure we had ~75% possession at half time but no fouls in our favour. It was seemingly ignored when Guehi didnt get the penalty for Virgils minor tug on him that didnt impact the play whatsoever but was the talking point (TNT, shock!) after the game and over the weekend.

I think the best example of how referees can completely destroy our gameplan without getting big decisions wrong was the game at Goodison last season. Yes, we were poor, but fuck me Ive never seen a game where so little was given as a foul, then you see what Salah has to do to win a free kick most weeks
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 01:10:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:02:20 pm
exactly. 
are posters just making shit up now, or exaggerating things out of all proportion to make some kind of point?
The story comes from Coote's 'friend', who was allegedly getting messages off him looking to arrange a drugs party just before a match, at half-time and shortly afterwards. 
