I think the bias is more on the lower stakes decisions at anfield.
The poor reds come to us and decide to referee the crowd not what actually happens in the game. Im not going to be swayed by the crowd leads to genuinely weird decisions on minor calls over and over again. Cant remember the match, but this season we had 14 fouls against us and none for us at half time.
Which makes no sense at all.
Think that was Palace away with Simon Hooper as ref (shock), sure we had ~75% possession at half time but no fouls in our favour. It was seemingly ignored when Guehi didnt get the penalty for Virgils minor tug on him that didnt impact the play whatsoever but was the talking point (TNT, shock!) after the game and over the weekend.
I think the best example of how referees can completely destroy our gameplan without getting big decisions wrong was the game at Goodison last season. Yes, we were poor, but fuck me Ive never seen a game where so little was given as a foul, then you see what Salah has to do to win a free kick most weeks