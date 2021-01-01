Another one these days is cricketers. Think theyre not allowed acces to their phone during playing hours given the amount of spot fixing opportunities there are.



Exactly.As an aside I bet that a certain Nottingham-based match official wishes cricketers were not allowed phones at all.On a more serious note. The fella taking the first two videos of Coote was a professional cricketer and allegedly the people they were talking to on the video were members of a Nottinghamshire cricket whats app group. The videos were allegedly taken after a night out at a casino. To me that screams out the possibility of issues with drugs, gambling and potentially getting into debt.The top-earning refs are on around a 40k retainer and a grand a match. That isn't big money in the scheme of things if you are into class A's and going to casinos. At the very least someone needs to be going through Coote's bank accounts to see how he funded his lifestyle.