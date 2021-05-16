« previous next »
Author Topic: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3080 on: Today at 04:58:02 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:58:27 pm
Employed as guides?

She looks very happy in her work.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,337
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3081 on: Today at 05:01:27 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 04:55:30 pm
Couple of lines and he'd be of no use to her anyway.

Coote the droop.

The droop snoote

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YuedQFH8wZI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YuedQFH8wZI</a>
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3082 on: Today at 05:04:43 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:58:02 pm
She looks very happy in her work.

If shes in work, do you not think appearing happy might be in her best interests regardless?
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,587
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3083 on: Today at 05:05:57 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 10:49:10 am
Replace that "German" in what he said with any other race from anywhere around the world and what do you think then?

He didn't, so it's moot. German isn't a race, it's a nationality, culture and ethnicity. Put in different European nationalities and it would be just the same... small-minded xenophobia (the English appear to be specialists in that) but absolutely not racist.

As I said in a previous post, there are plenty of examples of people on here using [nationality] c*nt as a slur (I'll not quote anyone in particular) and it's never once been removed or flagged as racism.
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3084 on: Today at 05:08:21 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:04:43 pm
If shes in work, do you not think appearing happy might be in her best interests regardless?
Thought you said she was a tour guide?
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3085 on: Today at 05:09:30 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 05:05:57 pm
He didn't, so it's moot. German isn't a race, it's a nationality, culture and ethnicity. Put in different European nationalities and it would be just the same... small-minded xenophobia (the English appear to be specialists in that) but absolutely not racist.

As I said in a previous post, there are plenty of examples of people on here using [nationality] c*nt as a slur (I'll not quote anyone in particular) and it's never once been removed or flagged as racism.
Are you still peddling this?
Using someones nationality in a derogatory way is racist.
BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,192
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3086 on: Today at 05:12:04 pm
The PGMOL are getting their ducks in a row. They knew he hated scousers which is why they took him off of Liverpool games, they didnt however plan on it ever becoming common knowledge. Hopefully more revelations to come.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3087 on: Today at 05:13:16 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:11:18 pm
I did a quick google on PGMOL pensions and came across this about the PGMOL and how it manages itself, and the Coote situation specifically.  very long -   haven't read it all yet but looks good so far ...

https://www.le-grove.co.uk/p/the-pgmol-critique-no-one-wants-to

edit: it is a damn good article!

Not entirely sure why the author seems to have it in for Crouch End but otherwise it's a damn good piece. Sound arguments presented clearly. It's insane that the people running the game aren't already doing most of this.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3088 on: Today at 05:14:41 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:08:21 pm
Thought you said she was a tour guide?

That was Al, however do you think Tour guides hired by the hotel thast's accommodating high profile guests will be required to be happy and accommodating?

Perhaps you dont understand power dynamics
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3089 on: Today at 05:20:05 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:14:41 pm
That was Al, however do you think Tour guides hired by the hotel thast's accommodating high profile guests will be required to be happy and accommodating?

Perhaps you dont understand power dynamics
:lmao

To be honest, Ive never been on a holiday were the hotel has supplied a pretty tour guide to every single person.
Sh certainly does look very accommodating tho, allowing that fiend behind her to , erm, cuddle her.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3090 on: Today at 05:23:51 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:20:05 pm
:lmao

To be honest, Ive never been on a holiday were the hotel has supplied a pretty tour guide to every single person.
Sh certainly does look very accommodating tho, allowing that fiend behind her to , erm, cuddle her.
Again that was Al made the tour guide claim.
If you dont understand the power dynamic, then it explains your ignorance.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,091
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3091 on: Today at 05:28:30 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:08:21 pm
Thought you said she was a tour guide?

No one likes a miserable tour guide
Jurgen YNWA

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,091
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3092 on: Today at 05:29:39 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:12:04 pm
The PGMOL are getting their ducks in a row. They knew he hated scousers which is why they took him off of Liverpool games, they didnt however plan on it ever becoming common knowledge. Hopefully more revelations to come.

They're wondering who can get the gear now?
Jurgen YNWA

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3093 on: Today at 05:30:54 pm
the comments on here about those Asian women are bloody ridiculous.

"Oooh, look, a pretty Asian woman smiling while near a man - must be a
hooker! a prostitute! a sex worker! a paid companion!"

jesus christ -- the smirking and carry on is ridiculous. you'd get more mature comments from a group of 12 year old boys.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3094 on: Today at 05:31:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:28:30 pm
No one likes a miserable tour guide

more like her employers wouldn't tolerate it
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3095 on: Today at 05:32:07 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:30:54 pm
the comments on here about those Asian women are bloody ridiculous.

"Oooh, look, a pretty Asian woman smiling while near a man - must be a
hooker! a prostitute! a sex worker! a paid companion!"

jesus christ -- the smirking and carry on is ridiculous. you'd get more mature comments from a group of 12 year old boys.

Have to say I agree with this, bewildering last few pages
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3096 on: Today at 05:33:31 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:32:07 pm
Have to say I agree with this, bewildering last few pages
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,306
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3097 on: Today at 05:33:39 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:23:51 pm
Again that was Al made the tour guide claim.
If you dont understand the power dynamic, then it explains your ignorance.

To be fair I just stated that it had been reported that the ladies were employed by the Hotel.
Last Edit: Today at 05:35:29 pm by Eeyore
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3098 on: Today at 05:35:48 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:09:30 pm
Are you still peddling this?
Using someones nationality in a derogatory way is racist.

Absolutely. In any useful working definition of racism, using someone's nationality in tandem with a derogatory word is always going to be in there.

"Black" is also not a race. Using "black" in tandem with the word Coote used... is that racist? Yes of course, in any useful definition. It's designed to demean by belittling someone, connecting the abusive word or words (e.g. "c*nt") to the nationality, skin-colour, ethnic origin, place of birth of the target of the abuse.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,537
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3099 on: Today at 05:37:35 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:12:04 pm
The PGMOL are getting their ducks in a row...
What? Even more beak.  :duh
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,091
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3100 on: Today at 05:37:37 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:31:31 pm
more like her employers wouldn't tolerate it

Too right - you're expected to be happy and make sure the client is having a great time, even if you think he's a coked up tithead.
Jurgen YNWA

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3101 on: Today at 05:39:00 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:33:39 pm
To be fair I just stated that it had been reported that the ladies were employed by the Hotel.

The girls may have just gone out with the much older married guests to help them improve their swings.

I know Batam very well. I was in their Fabrication yard the day we signed Bobby
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,635
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3102 on: Today at 05:39:52 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 05:35:48 pm
Absolutely. In any useful working definition of racism, using someone's nationality in tandem with a derogatory word is always going to be in there.

"Black" is also not a race. Using "black" in tandem with the word Coote used... is that racist? Yes of course, in any useful definition. It's designed to demean by belittling someone, connecting the abusive word or words (e.g. "c*nt") to the nationality, skin-colour, ethnic origin, place of birth of the target of the abuse.
Except scouse.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,306
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3103 on: Today at 05:44:35 pm
I think the assumptions made about the ladies who accompanied the referees are unfair. What is undeniable though is that Batam is an island that is incredibly seedy. Has tens of thousands of sex workers, many of whom have been trafficked and also has a major problem with child prostitution.

It really isn't the kind of place that match officials should be visiting. I think we should save any condemnation for the men involved who chose to travel there and not the ladies who may or may not have been involved in anything unsavory.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,691
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3104 on: Today at 05:47:56 pm
Where is he quoted as saying "Liverpool won't win the league"? I can't keep up with this c*nt's scandal.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,306
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3105 on: Today at 05:49:43 pm
Quote from: baffled on Today at 05:47:56 pm
Where is he quoted as saying "Liverpool won't win the league"? I can't keep up with this c*nt's scandal.

It originates from the Newspaper we don't mention.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3106 on: Today at 05:59:51 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:44:35 pm
I think the assumptions made about the ladies who accompanied the referees are unfair. What is undeniable though is that Batam is an island that is incredibly seedy. Has tens of thousands of sex workers, many of whom have been trafficked and also has a major problem with child prostitution.

It really isn't the kind of place that match officials should be visiting. I think we should save any condemnation for the men involved who chose to travel there and not the ladies who may or may not have been involved in anything unsavory.

Of course. I'm not sure anyone was condemning the women involved though, were they?

Whether the women involved were sex workers or not, it's hardly a good look for Premier League referees,  and that is the only relevant point here. This just looks like another example of PGMOL's general "lads lads lads" club where "we're all mates" and "come on it was just banter". It's ridiculously unprofessional for officials in the public eye, but they appear to mostly be a group of utter wankers who cultivate prejudice and self-protection as virtues.
baffled

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,691
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3107 on: Today at 06:00:39 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:49:43 pm
It originates from the Newspaper we don't mention.

Ahhh I see, that'd probably be why I haven't seen it so!
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3108 on: Today at 06:01:57 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 05:59:51 pm
Of course. I'm not sure anyone was condemning the women involved though, were they?

Whether the women involved were sex workers or not, it's hardly a good look for Premier League referees,  and that is the only relevant point here. This just looks like another example of PGMOL's general "lads lads lads" club where "we're all mates" and "come on it was just banter". It's ridiculously unprofessional for officials in the public eye, but they appear to mostly be a group of utter wankers who cultivate prejudice and self-protection as virtues.

Not condemning but quite patronising and ignorant
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3109 on: Today at 06:04:29 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:01:57 pm
Not condemning but quite patronising and ignorant

Ah ok, fair enough. Yeah let's not do that!

My sympathies lie with anyone who has to spend any time with people like Coote and co. in any capacity whatsoever.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3110 on: Today at 06:09:32 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:04:29 pm
Ah ok, fair enough. Yeah let's not do that!

My sympathies lie with anyone who has to spend any time with people like Coote and co. in any capacity whatsoever.

Exactly

Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,314
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #3111 on: Today at 06:21:35 pm
Donkey

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,115
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3112 on: Today at 06:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:21:35 pm
Doesnt seem so unbelievable now eh


Genuinely. Genuinely. The most disturbing image you have ever put up. Ever. And you have put up some pretty disturbing stuff. All it needs is some tour guides and it would be a vision of hell.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,847
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3113 on: Today at 06:37:56 pm »
Looked at that with a straight face until I saw Bungle looking all sad. Now I have to make up a reason why Im giggling because my daughter wants to know what Im looking at. Fuck you Capon.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,514
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3114 on: Today at 06:44:15 pm »
He's had a bad week hasn't he
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,311
  • ....mmm
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3115 on: Today at 06:47:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:30:54 pm
the comments on here about those Asian women are bloody ridiculous.

"Oooh, look, a pretty Asian woman smiling while near a man - must be a
hooker! a prostitute! a sex worker! a paid companion!"

jesus christ -- the smirking and carry on is ridiculous. you'd get more mature comments from a group of 12 year old boys.

Yep, those comments are worst then calling someone a German c*nt. ;D
:D

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,314
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3116 on: Today at 06:51:33 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:28:38 pm
Genuinely. Genuinely. The most disturbing image you have ever put up. Ever. And you have put up some pretty disturbing stuff. All it needs is some tour guides and it would be a vision of hell.
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 06:37:56 pm
Looked at that with a straight face until I saw Bungle looking all sad. Now I have to make up a reason why Im giggling because my daughter wants to know what Im looking at. Fuck you Capon.
;D
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #3117 on: Today at 06:51:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:30:54 pm
the comments on here about those Asian women are bloody ridiculous.

"Oooh, look, a pretty Asian woman smiling while near a man - must be a
hooker! a prostitute! a sex worker! a paid companion!"

jesus christ -- the smirking and carry on is ridiculous. you'd get more mature comments from a group of 12 year old boys.
I dont think anyone has actually said they are prostitutes?

Its quite clear that all those middle-aged guys just all got lucky in the couple of days they were there. They are an attractive bunch of guys after all.
