I think the assumptions made about the ladies who accompanied the referees are unfair. What is undeniable though is that Batam is an island that is incredibly seedy. Has tens of thousands of sex workers, many of whom have been trafficked and also has a major problem with child prostitution.



It really isn't the kind of place that match officials should be visiting. I think we should save any condemnation for the men involved who chose to travel there and not the ladies who may or may not have been involved in anything unsavory.