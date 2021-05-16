Are you still peddling this?
Using someones nationality in a derogatory way is racist.
Absolutely. In any useful working definition of racism, using someone's nationality in tandem with a derogatory word is always going to be in there.
"Black" is also not a race. Using "black" in tandem with the word Coote used... is that racist? Yes of course, in any useful definition. It's designed to demean by belittling someone, connecting the abusive word or words (e.g. "c*nt") to the nationality, skin-colour, ethnic origin, place of birth of the target of the abuse.