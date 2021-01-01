« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted  (Read 63821 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 01:31:34 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:11:39 am


What the actual fuck?

Never trust anyone who smiles with their teeth

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline StigenKeegan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 02:31:41 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm
This is the problem with "clear and obvious". Its easy for the VAR to hide behind the excuse if they don't want to give the decision. On the otherhand, if they decide that its worth their while to overturn it, they will and they will normally have the evidence to do so.

This is where any manipulation of decisions can occur and I'm actually surprised that this system has been allowed to stay in place. The difference between the VAR process and DRS in cricket is night and day in terms of clear communication and going through every step in a concise and thorough way. Mistakes will always still occur from time to time but it will be far less common.

This is exactly what I've been saying for years! But it's by design from the referees. They want the clear and obvious to be able to hide whatever decision they feel like making behind an appearance of "objectivity" from the "good process" of VAR. As long as PMGOL runs it this will never change. It is open to interpretation whether they are using it just to cover their own, to get away with obvious biases, for blatant cheating or for corruption.
Logged

Online lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,763
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 03:38:08 am »
I know its wrong but I feel so much schadenfreude watching this arseholes downfall and by extension the PGMOL. The game has been long due for an overhaul in professionalism and accountability.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,332
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 04:01:32 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm
I don't know whether this has been posted already, apologies if it has.
This is 100% spot on.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mrLD3KdqNgQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mrLD3KdqNgQ</a>

Nice one.

The tv and radio pundits get told the talking points. They just follow orders.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,602
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 05:51:35 am »
1. Sack Webb
2. Ref mics live to broadcast provider, like every other sport on the planet.
3. Independent oversight, ex-players, ex-managers - police wont police themselves.


They refuse transparency because theyre corrupt or incompetent or both.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,849
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 06:31:05 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:11:39 am


What the actual fuck?
"Do not demonise [Klopp]..."
Proceeds to demonising Klopp.
"Latent malevolence", my word!
« Last Edit: Today at 06:35:46 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 06:39:24 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:27:13 pm
+1.

How has Coote who was right behind the incident or Tierney not picked up on that.
Probably couldnt see it from 8 miles high
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,606
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 07:36:22 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:31:05 am
"Do not demonise [Klopp]..."
Proceeds to demonising Klopp.
"Latent malevolence", my word!

After bully boy Ferguson was indulged for decades by media and refs. How many referees careers did he ruin?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,007
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 07:54:53 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:31:05 am
"Do not demonise [Klopp]..."
Proceeds to demonising Klopp.
"Latent malevolence", my word!

Those no marks will be telling us he was in league with Harry and Meghan to destroy Welsby and the PGMOL next
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 