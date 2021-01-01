This is the problem with "clear and obvious". Its easy for the VAR to hide behind the excuse if they don't want to give the decision. On the otherhand, if they decide that its worth their while to overturn it, they will and they will normally have the evidence to do so.



This is where any manipulation of decisions can occur and I'm actually surprised that this system has been allowed to stay in place. The difference between the VAR process and DRS in cricket is night and day in terms of clear communication and going through every step in a concise and thorough way. Mistakes will always still occur from time to time but it will be far less common.



This is exactly what I've been saying for years! But it's by design from the referees. They want the clear and obvious to be able to hide whatever decision they feel like making behind an appearance of "objectivity" from the "good process" of VAR. As long as PMGOL runs it this will never change. It is open to interpretation whether they are using it just to cover their own, to get away with obvious biases, for blatant cheating or for corruption.