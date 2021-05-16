I'm a bit surprised at your response mate.

I think two opposing situations can be correct at the same time.



David Coote has clearly demonstrated that he possesses biased fuelled narcissistic tendencies that impair his required fair judgement to oversee a professional game of football. That, together with his negative xenophobic description of a manager underpin his unsuitability to continue at the top level. That should be an unequivocal decision and one which should be welcomed by the entire industry.



But the circumstances around how the Klopp hate video and alleged the Euros substance video have emerged must make us all think that the guy needs help and appropriate support, albeit there'll be little sympathy from Reds who have suffered the egregious actions of a person unfit to carry out his duties.



My stance is based on what I've seen so far. There's no evidence as yet that the fella even thinks he's got a problem, nevermind sought out support. As a Liverpool fan I have very little sympathy for him I'm afraid. He's done this to himself and needs to take personal responsibility for his own actions. Until he does, no one can help him even if he does want support.If I was counselling him I'd have a different head on. I'd be completely impartial and proceed without judgement. In here, I have my Liverpool fan / football fan / ordinary guy in the street head on. This means my take will be different because the context is different. A bit like Coote in his job, only I don't slag off my clients on video with my mates. We all have professional opinions, but we keep them where they belong if we want to remain in that profession.Everyone's saying he needs help and support, but does he? Does he even recognize the issues he may have? Does he think that he actually has problems? Even if he does, does he even want help and support? Plenty of people don't consider what they are doing as wrong, and they certainly don't want what others call "help" over it. Some people just aren't very nice and do and say things that aren't nice. Maybe that's David Coote? Some people take recreational drugs but aren't addicts. Maybe that's David Coote?I honestly don't know what's going on in his head, but he's a grown man. He's a professional in a position of trust. He has to take responsibility for his actions. If he does feel he has a problem, and he does want help for it then I'm sure he'll get it from the relevant services. But I don't think he can expect much sympathy from those he's deliberately wronged. One thing I know for sure is that absolving him of responsibility will never help him. It just enables him further. People only change if/when they recognise there's a problem and only if they take personal responsibility for their recovery.