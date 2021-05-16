« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted  (Read 62197 times)

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,191
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 09:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:42:21 pm
Now there's reports he was trying to organize drugs parties just before he was gonna be the fourth official during a Tottenham v Man City game a few weeksago.
Youre getting all the info mate.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,520
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 09:52:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:53:24 pm
I'm a bit surprised at your response mate.
I think two opposing situations can be correct at the same time.

David Coote has clearly demonstrated that he possesses biased fuelled narcissistic tendencies that impair his required fair judgement to oversee a professional game of football. That, together with his negative xenophobic description of a manager underpin his unsuitability to continue at the top level. That should be an unequivocal decision and one which should be welcomed by the entire industry.

But the circumstances around how the Klopp hate video and alleged the Euros substance video have emerged must make us all think that the guy needs help and appropriate support, albeit there'll be little sympathy from Reds who have suffered the egregious actions of a person unfit to carry out his duties.
My stance is based on what I've seen so far. There's no evidence as yet that the fella even thinks he's got a problem, nevermind sought out support. As a Liverpool fan I have very little sympathy for him I'm afraid. He's done this to himself and needs to take personal responsibility for his own actions. Until he does, no one can help him even if he does want support.

If I was counselling him I'd have a different head on. I'd be completely impartial and proceed without judgement. In here, I have my Liverpool fan / football fan / ordinary guy in the street head on. This means my take will be different because the context is different. A bit like Coote in his job, only I don't slag off my clients on video with my mates. We all have professional opinions, but we keep them where they belong if we want to remain in that profession.

Everyone's saying he needs help and support, but does he? Does he even recognize the issues he may have? Does he think that he actually has problems? Even if he does, does he even want help and support? Plenty of people don't consider what they are doing as wrong, and they certainly don't want what others call "help" over it. Some people just aren't very nice and do and say things that aren't nice. Maybe that's David Coote? Some people take recreational drugs but aren't addicts. Maybe that's David Coote?

I honestly don't know what's going on in his head, but he's a grown man. He's a professional in a position of trust. He has to take responsibility for his actions. If he does feel he has a problem, and he does want help for it then I'm sure he'll get it from the relevant services. But I don't think he can expect much sympathy from those he's deliberately wronged. One thing I know for sure is that absolving him of responsibility will never help him. It just enables him further. People only change if/when they recognise there's a problem and only if they take personal responsibility for their recovery.



Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,983
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 09:54:21 pm »
I reckon George Courtney, was on the gear as well.


Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,495
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 09:57:16 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:54:21 pm
I reckon George Courtney, was on the gear as well.



Got it off his brother Dave probably
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online soupyc123

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 09:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 09:42:21 pm
Now there's reports he was trying to organize drugs parties just before he was gonna be the fourth official during a Tottenham v Man City game a few weeksago.

This is the story PGMOL are choosing to run with now then. He will be sacked but it's not because of his comments about Klopp he's a drug addict, show some sympathy :-[
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,273
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 09:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 07:41:30 pm
Haha would it? How so? Not my idea of fun watching you sliding up on a loada ladyboys with ya shirt off pretending ya Peter Andre singing 'OH OOH A WOAH OOOH A WOAH MYSTERIOUS GIRL I WANNA GET CLOSE TO YOUUUUUU' Then doing the Bubbler Ranx part yaself an all 'OOOH BABY GIRL,SHINE LIKE A LOOKING GLASS'
   :lmao

Fuck dat mate ;D

And put ya shirt back on ya sweaty bastard. Ya caked in chip fat

 ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,520
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 10:00:07 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:39:07 pm
For what it's worth, I agree with this take.
If it's shown that he's been in a very dark place for while and is indeed an addict, then yes, we should all hope he gets the problem sorted out.

But some here (and most in the wider media) are too quick to act as though he deserves sympathy as a default. He might be an addict, but nothing I've seen so far suggests anything other than a bit of a wanker who thought he was untouchable and has made some incredibly stupid decisions.

Being a thick arsehole repeatedly, having already shown very little aptitude for your job, shouldn't grant him sympathy as a starting point. Maybe when we know more, maybe not.

Agree 100% with that.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 10:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:52:46 pm
My stance is based on what I've seen so far. There's no evidence as yet that the fella even thinks he's got a problem, nevermind sought out support. As a Liverpool fan I have very little sympathy for him I'm afraid. He's done this to himself and needs to take personal responsibility for his own actions. Until he does, no one can help him even if he does want support.

If I was counselling him I'd have a different head on. I'd be completely impartial and proceed without judgement. In here, I have my Liverpool fan / football fan / ordinary guy in the street head on. This means my take will be different because the context is different. A bit like Coote in his job, only I don't slag off my clients on video with my mates. We all have professional opinions, but we keep them where they belong if we want to remain in that profession.

Everyone's saying he needs help and support, but does he? Does he even recognize the issues he may have? Does he think that he actually has problems? Even if he does, does he even want help and support? Plenty of people don't consider what they are doing as wrong, and they certainly don't want what others call "help" over it. Some people just aren't very nice and do and say things that aren't nice. Maybe that's David Coote? Some people take recreational drugs but aren't addicts. Maybe that's David Coote?

I honestly don't know what's going on in his head, but he's a grown man. He's a professional in a position of trust. He has to take responsibility for his actions. If he does feel he has a problem, and he does want help for it then I'm sure he'll get it from the relevant services. But I don't think he can expect much sympathy from those he's deliberately wronged. One thing I know for sure is that absolving him of responsibility will never help him. It just enables him further. People only change if/when they recognise there's a problem and only if they take personal responsibility for their recovery.

well said SoS
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • ***JFT97***
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 10:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:52:46 pm
My stance is based on what I've seen so far. There's no evidence as yet that the fella even thinks he's got a problem, nevermind sought out support. As a Liverpool fan I have very little sympathy for him I'm afraid. He's done this to himself and needs to take personal responsibility for his own actions. Until he does, no one can help him even if he does want support.

If I was counselling him I'd have a different head on. I'd be completely impartial and proceed without judgement. In here, I have my Liverpool fan / football fan / ordinary guy in the street head on. This means my take will be different because the context is different. A bit like Coote in his job, only I don't slag off my clients on video with my mates. We all have professional opinions, but we keep them where they belong if we want to remain in that profession.

Everyone's saying he needs help and support, but does he? Does he even recognize the issues he may have? Does he think that he actually has problems? Even if he does, does he even want help and support? Plenty of people don't consider what they are doing as wrong, and they certainly don't want what others call "help" over it. Some people just aren't very nice and do and say things that aren't nice. Maybe that's David Coote? Some people take recreational drugs but aren't addicts. Maybe that's David Coote?

I honestly don't know what's going on in his head, but he's a grown man. He's a professional in a position of trust. He has to take responsibility for his actions. If he does feel he has a problem, and he does want help for it then I'm sure he'll get it from the relevant services. But I don't think he can expect much sympathy from those he's deliberately wronged. One thing I know for sure is that absolving him of responsibility will never help him. It just enables him further. People only change if/when they recognise there's a problem and only if they take personal responsibility for their recovery.
Great post mate. Fully agree. :thumbup
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 10:06:34 pm »
Hes a grown man who can get help if he needs it, no one is stopping him.
What about my Football team who are at the mercy of these bastards?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online soupyc123

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 10:06:38 pm »
At the end of the day if these videos didn't see the light of day then he'd be refereeing next weekend. So I unfortunately won't be convinced of any help he may seek now.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,259
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 10:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:24:42 pm
Blimey...didn't realise Popbitch was still going?...used to read it 20 odd years ago for shit and scandal.....im above all that these days..........but have obviously re-subscribed just in case  ;D

The Upshot is its sports-related sister email, also worth subscribing to.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,283
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 10:12:52 pm »
I do have a great deal of empathy for the mental health aspects of the last week. It must have a hell of a blow the things that have come out over the last couple of days. Imagine spending years creating an illusion. That has been absolutely destroyed in a mere 48 hours.

Imagine spending every waking moment defending the indefensible. Only to see it fall apart around you.

So let's put our differences aside and hope that Fitzy and Yorky are coping well. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 10:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Tried an image tag and tried to embed it neither works.

https://tenor.com/view/peno-gif-9819716762317868841

You needed the proper gif address.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:14:40 pm by The Final Third »
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,774
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 10:13:11 pm »
I don't know whether this has been posted already, apologies if it has.
This is 100% spot on.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mrLD3KdqNgQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mrLD3KdqNgQ</a>
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,283
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 10:13:54 pm »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,404
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 10:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:12:52 pm
I do have a great deal of empathy for the mental health aspects of the last week. It must have a hell of a blow the things that have come out over the last couple of days. Imagine spending years creating an illusion. That has been absolutely destroyed in a mere 48 hours.

Imagine spending every waking moment defending the indefensible. Only to see it fall apart around you.

So let's put our differences aside and hope that Fitzy and Yorky are coping well. 


 ;D
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 10:15:13 pm »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 10:17:45 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:13:04 pm
You needed the proper gif address.


I wonder, does the PGMOL get refs to try running/controlling the ball with a big lummox CB grabbing and leaning their weight onto them?  it's close to impossible to stay on your feet.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • ***JFT97***
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 10:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:12:52 pm
I do have a great deal of empathy for the mental health aspects of the last week. It must have a hell of a blow the things that have come out over the last couple of days. Imagine spending years creating an illusion. That has been absolutely destroyed in a mere 48 hours.

Imagine spending every waking moment defending the indefensible. Only to see it fall apart around you.

So let's put our differences aside and hope that Fitzy and Yorky are coping well.
;D ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,826
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 10:18:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:57:16 pm
Got it off his brother Dave probably

:D

A mate of mine took his book on holiday for a spot of poolside reading (Dave, not George). I became cockney by osmosis.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,631
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 10:21:55 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:13:04 pm
You needed the proper gif address.


For all the grappling it's when he stands on his heel that fells him.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,283
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 10:24:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:17:45 pm
I wonder, does the PGMOL get refs to try running/controlling the ball with a big lummox CB grabbing and leaning their weight onto them?  it's close to impossible to stay on your feet.

That is bad enough but have a closer look at Carlos's right foot. As he is leaning, pushing and holding Darwin his right foot goes inside Darwin's right foot and then flicks it outwards and then comes down on Darwin's Achilles.

It probably isn't intentional but it is also a Judo move. Move your opponent's bodyweight and then stop their feet from moving. There is only one outcome you will take them to the ground. Above all though how can VAR look at that and think Carlos has made any attempt to play the ball.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,283
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 10:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:21:55 pm
For all the grappling it's when he stands on his heel that fells him.

+1.

How has Coote who was right behind the incident or Tierney not picked up on that.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2864 on: Today at 10:30:16 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:54:21 pm
I reckon George Courtney, was on the gear as well.




Looks like the 1000 yard stare
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,631
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2865 on: Today at 10:30:59 pm »
Good nonprocess lads.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,031
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2866 on: Today at 10:36:05 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:54:21 pm
I reckon George Courtney, was on the gear as well.




Nobby Stiles just ripped one off camera...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,179
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2867 on: Today at 10:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:24:25 pm
Above all though how can VAR look at that and think Carlos has made any attempt to play the ball.
This is the problem with "clear and obvious". Its easy for the VAR to hide behind the excuse if they don't want to give the decision. On the otherhand, if they decide that its worth their while to overturn it, they will and they will normally have the evidence to do so.

This is where any manipulation of decisions can occur and I'm actually surprised that this system has been allowed to stay in place. The difference between the VAR process and DRS in cricket is night and day in terms of clear communication and going through every step in a concise and thorough way. Mistakes will always still occur from time to time but it will be far less common.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
« Reply #2868 on: Today at 10:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:12:52 pm
I do have a great deal of empathy for the mental health aspects of the last week. It must have a hell of a blow the things that have come out over the last couple of days. Imagine spending years creating an illusion. That has been absolutely destroyed in a mere 48 hours.

Imagine spending every waking moment defending the indefensible. Only to see it fall apart around you.

So let's put our differences aside and hope that Fitzy and Yorky are coping well.
Oh, nicely played, lad. :lmao :lmao :wellin
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 