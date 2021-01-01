The most important thing I think is if there's videos of him out here with behaviour that is damaging to his personal and professional life, if those videos fell into the wrong hands he could easily be blackmailed into fixing games. That's why the shouts of "he's human" and "who doesn't get off their barnet" fall short. These referees are vital cogs in a billion pounds industry, there's a lot of money to be made in corrupting them for the purposes of betting and such, behaviour like this leaves him open to that.



This point has been stressed in the thread before and it warrants continual stressing when this case is discussed. Cut through all of it and the bottom line is he has been compromised and is open to manipulation because of it. His position, as such, is completely untenable. There can be no coming back from it as far as being a position of responsibility is concerned.Yes, we're all human, but when we fuck up we have to take responsibility. We've all messed up to some degree at some time. No doubt we've paid the price a few times too. That's life, and Coote needs to grow up and take responsibility.Also, we all know that in life we fuck up many more times than we are ever found out and held accountable for. So, this loose canon has done a few questionable things on video. Willingly so, too. How many more things has he done? How many more things has he said? Who has evidence of this and could use it further down the line?The bottom line is he cannot be trusted, and in a business where judgement and trust is essential. Those who knew about this within his profession cannot be trusted either. Their own judgement is highly suspect.Oh, on a slightly different note. I was a bit taken aback with the sympathy Coote seemed to be getting on here from a few posters over his use of coke. In this case I have no sympathy for him. Of course, addicts need help and support once they acknowledge the problem and want to address it. But I've seen no evidence as yet to suggest Coote is an addict. There are millions of people snorting that shite every day who are not addicts. Just recreational users of it. If Coote is indeed an addict, and if he acknowledged this and wanted help to address it, then he'd have my total support in doing so. This looks far from the case, though. Regardless, he has no place officiating in any capacity in football. That ship has sailed for him, and it's purely down to his own actions.