David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted

paulrazor

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2560 on: Today at 01:14:49 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:13:41 pm
It's all they've done, I don't know why people can't grasp TalkSport is SkySports lesser cousin, both mouthpieces for anything and everything anti-Liverpool.

Scott Minto last night said that Coote 'wasn't arrogant'. Taking cocaine in a UEFA funded Hotel while working VAR for them, and filming it to say 'look what I'm doing' ISN'T arrogant?!?! really?

They'll ALL bend over backwards to defend him. As long as we are involved.

How that bint can say it's a witch hunt ... we defo live in the Trump age of do what you like with zero punishment.
defending the indefensible

Corrie Nick

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2561 on: Today at 01:15:15 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:10:24 pm
Saw on reddit a few people calling him Pablo EscoVAR, which is pretty funny to be fair



MJD-L4

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2562 on: Today at 01:17:17 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:12:57 pm
Going back to that Villa 7-2
Memory is hazy but did it we have a stonewall pen turned down at 2-1?
I sort of recall it was McGinn on Mo
And it wasnt called
We were chasing the game and were all over them and if it had been given would have possibly been more compact. As it was they scored not long after and it all went pear shaped.

Yep. Was convinced then & still am that if we'd been given that stonewall pen at 2-1 it would have been a completely different game.
rob1966

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2563 on: Today at 01:17:24 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:04:28 pm
Untitled" border="0


The Nunez one after 2 minutes.

Left arm around his chest, right hand grabbing Nunez's right arm and his right foot inside Nunez's right ankle.

Stonewall pen :no
rob1966

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2564 on: Today at 01:18:24 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 01:14:20 pm
Comparing Coote to Caroline Flack, seriously

a professional unbiased sport referee with a huge public interest in the integrity of Premier League football against a TV celebrity

idiot

Liam Payne been dragged into it yet?
Eeyore

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2565 on: Today at 01:20:20 pm
salah-1" border="0


Here is the Salah one a minute later. He is goal side and clearly getting pulled back. That was 10 yards from the assistant referee.
12C

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2566 on: Today at 01:22:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:17:24 pm
Stonewall pen :no

Its really pisses me off when all their holding and pushing is allowed.
The first one I remember doing it was Steve Bruce who for obvious reasons never got pinged. The worst one after that was Carvalho at Chelsea with every teammates wifes friend a close second. He was allowed to get away with all sorts of shit coached by Mr. Anti Football Mourinho
MJD-L4

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2567 on: Today at 01:22:11 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:20:20 pm
salah-1" border="0


Here is the Salah one a minute later. He is goal side and clearly getting pulled back. That was 10 yards from the assistant referee.

This happens to Mo about 10 times a game and they never get given. It's ludicrous.
Son of Spion

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2568 on: Today at 01:23:29 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:19:41 pm
The most important thing I think is if there's videos of him out here with behaviour that is damaging to his personal and professional life, if those videos fell into the wrong hands he could easily be blackmailed into fixing games. That's why the shouts of "he's human" and "who doesn't get off their barnet" fall short. These referees are vital cogs in a billion pounds industry, there's a lot of money to be made in corrupting them for the purposes of betting and such, behaviour like this leaves him open to that.
This point has been stressed in the thread before and it warrants continual stressing when this case is discussed. Cut through all of it and the bottom line is he has been compromised and is open to manipulation because of it. His position, as such, is completely untenable. There can be no coming back from it as far as being a position of responsibility is concerned.

Yes, we're all human, but when we fuck up we have to take responsibility. We've all messed up to some degree at some time. No doubt we've paid the price a few times too. That's life, and Coote needs to grow up and take responsibility.

Also, we all know that in life we fuck up many more times than we are ever found out and held accountable for. So, this loose canon has done a few questionable things on video. Willingly so, too. How many more things has he done? How many more things has he said? Who has evidence of this and could use it further down the line?

The bottom line is he cannot be trusted, and in a business where judgement and trust is essential. Those who knew about this within his profession cannot be trusted either. Their own judgement is highly suspect.

Oh, on a slightly different note. I was a bit taken aback with the sympathy Coote seemed to be getting on here from a few posters over his use of coke. In this case I have no sympathy for him. Of course, addicts need help and support once they acknowledge the problem and want to address it. But I've seen no evidence as yet to suggest Coote is an addict. There are millions of people snorting that shite every day who are not addicts. Just recreational users of it. If Coote is indeed an addict, and if he acknowledged this and wanted help to address it, then he'd have my total support in doing so. This looks far from the case, though. Regardless, he has no place officiating in any capacity in football. That ship has sailed for him, and it's purely down to his own actions.
Paul JH

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2569 on: Today at 01:28:46 pm
In the midst of ALL that's being written about this, the fact that he said those things about Liverpool and Klopp after ONE match reffing us, shows that he shouldn't be a premier league ref in any way shape or form.

God knows what things he said about other sides, and that's the point. A coke head who can't handle a manager after reffing them for ONE match is a top premier league ref? Really? That's the standard?
No wonder it's been known for years that they just aren't up to the job. The money, talent in the game here, and that's what you have making the decisions?

Also, think it's pretty condescending this whole 'he's a human, have some sympathy, he'll be going through hell right now' brigade can fuck off. Forgive me if I don't feel sympathy for some tosspot pissing up a £100,000 a year job by sniffing gear and filming himself doing it. He's a grown man. Absolute twat deserves everything that's coming to him. Now you can take the 'come on now, he's obviously got troubles'... I've seen people addicted without a pot to piss in, not on £100,000 a year, so forgive me if I save my sympathy for those people. This is pure indulgence, nothing more. FILMING yourself doing it is just being a c*nt.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:23:29 pm
Oh, on a slightly different note. I was a bit taken aback with the sympathy Coote seemed to be getting on here from a few posters over his use of coke. In this case I have no sympathy for him. Of course, addicts need help and support once they acknowledge the problem and want to address it. But I've seen no evidence as yet to suggest Coote is an addict. There are millions of people snorting that shite every day who are not addicts. Just recreational users of it. If Coote is indeed an addict, and if he acknowledged this and wanted help to address it, then he'd have my total support in doing so. This looks far from the case, though. Regardless, he has no place officiating in any capacity in football. That ship has sailed for him, and it's purely down to his own actions.

Amen. Agree 100%. The 'addict' stuff, where has that come from? He probably does it recreationally and being the man-child he is, thinks it's 'hilarious' to film himself doing it and send it to his mates.
Eeyore

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2570 on: Today at 01:31:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:17:24 pm
Stonewall pen :no

I have made a gif but can't work out how to upload it.

This is a few frames after. Carlos now has him in an arm lock and his right foot comes down on Darwin's Achilles.

darw" border="0

How can that not be a penalty?
Son of Spion

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2571 on: Today at 01:33:38 pm
^
Going off one one like that after just one single encounter with Liverpool points to an already held prejudice to me.
Paul JH

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2572 on: Today at 01:35:33 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:33:38 pm
^
Going off one one like that after just one single encounter with Liverpool points to an already held prejudice to me.

Yep. I mean he didn't object when the twat next to him said 'we hate scousers', coked up or not.

Shouldn't be anywhere near being a top level ref. It's bizarre just because it's us people defend him in some way. Bizarre. Tribalism is mad.
Kekule

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2573 on: Today at 01:35:59 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:56:26 pm
Natalie Sawyer has had an absolute shocker here. A witch hunt? Really?

https://youtu.be/tJn3dtcSmqo?si=s_2-COhXNXfujG00

Aside from anything else, its not much of a hunt when the Witch allows themselves to be filmed jumping up and down shouting Look at me everybody. Im a witch down the camera lens, and lets it be posted onto social media.

Golyo

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2574 on: Today at 01:36:14 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:57:18 pm
But that's not the reality though is it? The reality is, his, or anyone who is buying coke, smack, whatever, money finds it way back to criminals and drug cartels who make other peoples lives absolute misery - what should happen and what is happening are two different things - anyone who buys drugs is funding criminals, that's the reality.
I am not debating this part. I am saying that banning substances is the cause of criminals becoming powerful by supplying those substances, just like it happened with alcohol in the US in the twenties. But it seems we never learn. Instead of taxing drugs and then channelling back some of that to help people battling addiction, most countries choose to prosecute users along with dealers. Their crime is mostly that they choose a drug that is not being taxed by the country they reside in. I've been to Mexico a few times and saw firsthand what America's war on drugs did to that country. By now there is a new wealthy elite of Mexicans that got their money from the drug trade but by now they have their hands in every sectoran elite without morals.
Paul JH

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2575 on: Today at 01:37:24 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 01:22:11 pm
This happens to Mo about 10 times a game and they never get given. It's ludicrous.

Swap him for Rashford or Saka. Free kick every time.
Paul JH

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2576 on: Today at 01:42:11 pm
Listen lads, I warn you, for the sake of your blood pressures, DON'T watch the Overlap discussion of it ... just don't.

Carra, Ian Wright, spot on. But guess which two think he should be allowed back to ref in the Premier League after a brief suspension?

 ::)

Neville's argument for it is so beyond clueless and tribal, that he's pretty much losing any and all credibility he even had (which was barely any anyway) to chat about football in this country.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2577 on: Today at 01:43:48 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:56:26 pm
Natalie Sawyer has had an absolute shocker here. A witch hunt? Really?

https://youtu.be/tJn3dtcSmqo?si=s_2-COhXNXfujG00

Why people still listen to TalkSport is beyond me. They literally present opinions to deliberately cause outrage.
Corrie Nick

Re: David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted
Reply #2578 on: Today at 01:46:56 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:56:26 pm
Natalie Sawyer has had an absolute shocker here. A witch hunt? Really?

https://youtu.be/tJn3dtcSmqo?si=s_2-COhXNXfujG00

Her links to Matterface tell us shes a poor judge of character. :D Coote and him give off similar vibes.
