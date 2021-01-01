And there we have it. The media spin over the last few days has been a success.



Which media though? I don't watch the MSM, neither do i follow any of the pundits on social media.I think my point was misunderstood, i have seen all the matches you guys are pointing out to me, but the guy does not stand out, maybe they did not mention his name as much or he tends to ref our games against smaller sides, but i feel like Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor are the two refs who always seem to be in the middle of controversy, kinda like Mike Deen was before.If it had not have been pointed out in the last few days, i would not have remembered who was on VAR for the Virg injury.Also i don't think it's so weird that Refs hate certain managers or players. I would probably think most of the refs hate Arteta (for good reasons, because he acts like an absolute tw*t).This is natural for people. As i have said before, my concern is more that the whole system is corrupt than single refs hating single teams.I also feel like social media and the media in general is a huge issue (that cannot be fixed) because nowadays EVERY single decision is being talked about for days, months and sometimes even years. Whats the point of being miserable all the time? Right now Arsenal fans stand at the front of this, reposting every single decision they feel they're being hard done by and even Ian Wright (who i usually really like) is still talking about all these decisions.But us Liverpool fans are not exempt from this rule, the amount of times i heard people bring up old decisions is honestly so tiring. I just hope City finally get done with the charges and relegated, because if we take them out of the equation, i don't think any other of the top teams have been favoured more than the other teams.