David Coote ** Other allegations might get you muted

Reply #2400
Today at 08:44:08 am
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 07:45:30 am
It still boggles my mind how every single pundit (bar Danny Murphy) thinks that his welfare is more important and he can ref again in this country.

I just hope theres more to come. Just to make them all like like the tools they are.

Worrying about the welfare of a foul mouthed, coked up, talentless prick who's only got himself to blame : More important than the integrity of the game.

Worrying about the welfare of players having to play 2 games a week for 52 weeks of the year, every year : "Woke."

I'm starting to think these pundits don't actually like football. It's just an excuse to be obnoxious.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #2401
Today at 08:45:19 am
The problem now for the PGMOL has become wider than Liverpool. Coote mustve known these videos exist and therefore has been susceptible to bribery for quite some time if he didnt want them getting out. Clattenburg lost his job as his debts made him susceptible to bribery so he wouldnt be the first.
Reply #2402
Today at 08:45:35 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:44:08 am
Worrying about the welfare of a foul mouthed, coked up, talentless prick who's only got himself to blame : More important than the integrity of the game.

Worrying about the welfare of players having to play 2 games a week for 52 weeks of the year, every year : "Woke."

I'm starting to think these pundits don't actually like football. It's just an excuse to be obnoxious.

It just an excuse to make money
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #2403
Today at 08:45:58 am
You know when football players go to prison they might play for the prison football team, do they need referees too?
Reply #2404
Today at 08:46:57 am

I wonder what the right wing rags would say if a Supreme Court judge was court on video saying that Brexiters are knuckle dragging gammon faced c*nts.  Would they be ok with that as its only a private view? Would they be comfortable with that judge hearing an application that the then Tory government had acted unlawfully when passing Brexit legislation? Of course not, they called them the enemy of the people without any videos, remarks or evidence of bias. Cootes comments are actually worse as they are also racist.

Once he has been fired as a referee Im very happy for Martin Samuels and other so called journalists to give him all the support he needs. Needless to say they wont because to them he is just a tool by which they seek to perpetuate the whole scousers, always the victims myth.  Our club is doing the right thing here by saying nothing. Its their problem to clean up and if somehow Coote kept his job (he wont) no other club would tolerate him officiating their games.
Reply #2405
Today at 08:51:00 am
How did this change from coote calling Jürgen a "German c*nt" to 'oh he just called Klopp the c-word and did a few lines of coke'...oopsie. Have people like the rat neville and the other biased c*nts watched the full video?

There's a lot more going on than just Coote right now. What price will PGMOL and ex-refs pay to keep themselves out of the cycle?

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #2406
Today at 08:53:05 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:20:59 am
Wolves fans seemed to bear hatred towards us for some unexplained reason for a long time anyway,can't understand it.
And for Reds of my age it's a place filed with the fondest memories. Up until last year, when I sold our family home there was a piece of their pitch, still growing in our garden all these years later. ;D
Reply #2407
Today at 08:54:51 am
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 08:53:05 am
And for Reds of my age it's a place filed with the fondest memories. Up until last year, when I sold our family home there was a piece of their pitch, still growing in our garden all these years later. ;D
Wonderful.
Was it mentioned in the estate agents blurb?
 :)
Reply #2408
Today at 08:55:25 am
Quote from: sminp on Today at 08:45:19 am
The problem now for the PGMOL has become wider than Liverpool. Coote mustve known these videos exist and therefore has been susceptible to bribery for quite some time if he didnt want them getting out. Clattenburg lost his job as his debts made him susceptible to bribery so he wouldnt be the first.

Considering the arrogance we've known that organisation has had for a long time, I dont think its a huge stretch to speculate that they knew 'something' had happened with Coote and rather than doing the sensible thing and at least taking him out of the firing line to get himself straight, felt that they didn't need to and didn't want to be told what to do.

I hope the club is strongly demanding conversations/documents around why he was taken off Liverpool games as referee for so many years.
Reply #2409
Today at 09:04:08 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:54:51 am
Wonderful.
Was it mentioned in the estate agents blurb?
 :)
;D

That whole day was was great. I remember my granddad phoning the school to tell them I wouldn't be in that day. He was asked if I was ill, he said, no, he's going to the game at Wolverhampton and we need to leave early. ;D  As you know the trip back was legendary. Another great night for us.
Reply #2410
Today at 09:05:05 am
I honestly think that this has been way overblown, especially because i could have not remembered in my head a single game where he blatantly f*d us over. Of course social media now brings up all of the bad decisions he did against us, but since i did not remember any of the top of my head, i don't think this is so blatant.

There are other refs (Oliver, Taylor) who worry me way more than Coote has, but all this just reiterates the point i have been making for years. Get foreign refs in ffs. We have foreign players, foreign coaches, staff, owners whatever. Why can we not have foreign refs, when that would make the most sense as they are way less likely to have any previous bias towards clubs or parts of the country.

I really hope this shakes up the corrupt PGMOL though and it is not just done with firing/suspending Coote
