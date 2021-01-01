Henry Winter on Twitter:
David Cootes career, certainly at any significant level, is obviously over. He wasnt a particularly good referee but it looks like he needs help. And some new friends. This is a personal and professional humiliation for him and also deeply damaging for the refereeing community. Refs are going to have their decisions questioned even more. PGMOL has a major task on its hands to restore faith in officials. Its not a great generation of refs but its worth remembering that theres never been more simulation and scrutiny and they are human beings.
So premier league refs are now shit, but are also being handpicked by Middle Eastern countries to ref there. Something doesnt quite add up.
Oh and poor coote, the real victim here. Nasty scousers making him do all these horrible things.