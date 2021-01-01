« previous next »
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2320 on: Today at 10:21:42 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 10:12:57 pm
Pretty sure its leverage / blackmail. Has to be, surely nobody is that fucking stupid.

Yep. Its almost like whoever is leaking this is making an example of him. For someone else.
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2321 on: Today at 10:21:47 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:56:12 pm
More gaslighting.

Crazy how quickly everyone is moving away from the xenophobically aggressive the language was.
you can imagine what his reaction would have been had he said it about Manchester United. I'm so glad I don't listen to his commentaries any longer. He's a major reason why I wouldn't re-subscribe to Sky
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2322 on: Today at 10:23:24 pm
Henry Winter saying he wasn;t a good ref is bullshit when they were building up the likes of him and Oliver as the next genration of worlds best ref's from this country.  ;D
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2323 on: Today at 10:24:21 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:15:11 pm
Henry Winter on Twitter:

David Cootes career, certainly at any significant level, is obviously over. He wasnt a particularly good referee but it looks like he needs help. And some new friends. This is a personal and professional humiliation for him and also deeply damaging for the refereeing community. Refs are going to have their decisions questioned even more. PGMOL has a major task on its hands to restore faith in officials. Its not a great generation of refs but its worth remembering that theres never been more simulation and scrutiny and they are human beings.

I figured either Winter or Samuel would come out with something like this. His last sentence completely disregards the fact that Coote's behaviour has opened himself up to the possibility of blackmail and the PGMOL's (lack of) response to it has done no favours to his peers. Player simulation can be addressed by VAR, the public scrutiny can be dealt with first via an overhaul of PGMOL with new oversights and regulations. 
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2324 on: Today at 10:25:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:18:25 pm
Philip Schofield type allegations including alleged screenshot of conversations

Coote does look a bit like Gordon the Gopher to be fair
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2325 on: Today at 10:25:35 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:21:47 pm
you can imagine what his reaction would have been had he said it about Manchester United. I'm so glad I don't listen to his commentaries any longer. He's a major reason why I wouldn't re-subscribe to Sky

Like i said I a different post, imagine if a German ref had said it about Kane.

Martin Samuel would have choked on the dead carcass of a deer that he was probably eating with his bare hands as he read it.
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2326 on: Today at 10:26:42 pm
The fact that he has only sporadically been involved with our games since 2021 speaks volumes. Its like The PGMOL know he holds a grudge.
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2327 on: Today at 10:27:38 pm
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2328 on: Today at 10:29:15 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:15:11 pm
Henry Winter on Twitter:

David Cootes career, certainly at any significant level, is obviously over. He wasnt a particularly good referee but it looks like he needs help. And some new friends. This is a personal and professional humiliation for him and also deeply damaging for the refereeing community. Refs are going to have their decisions questioned even more. PGMOL has a major task on its hands to restore faith in officials. Its not a great generation of refs but its worth remembering that theres never been more simulation and scrutiny and they are human beings.

So premier league refs are now shit, but are also being handpicked by Middle Eastern countries to ref there. Something doesnt quite add up.

Oh and poor coote, the real victim here. Nasty scousers making him do all these horrible things.
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #2329 on: Today at 10:29:25 pm
Webb needs to go over this.

I'll throw a party if Coote takes that abhorrent pig down with him.
