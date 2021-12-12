Honestly Im convinced that this media narrative is about rescuing whats left of Cootes career. Yes he made a mistake while under the influence but look hes a good guy! One of us! Still good to ref elsewhere ( after a hefty secret payout to keep his mouth shut about whatever else he knows). Id not be surprised if he ends up reffing in the middle east or far east.
Its untenable for him to return to the premier league simply because every game he refs will be scrutinized and every controversy will leave him open to accusations of bias. They cant keep covering for him every single time indefinitely.
Yes, whether you back him, like too many have, or you condemn him, like all right-thinking observers should, his position is still completely untenable.
Regardless of what the tribal wankers across the country are currently saying, they'd still be suspicious of him when officiating their club. Deep down they all know he can't be trusted. Any contentious decision against their clubs would be screamed at as bias. Any contentious decision in their favour would be screamed at as biased by the opposition. Everything he does would be relentlessly scrutinized. It would be an absolute circus.
He's nailed his colours to the mast and shown the world he is biased, prejudiced and vindictive. Such people, given any sort of power, will always abuse it and use it to get at those they feel slighted by. Today it's Liverpool. Tomorrow it could and would be some other club, some other manager or some other fanbase.
Another thing is for certain. If this video is just the tip of the cultural iceberg amongst the PGMOL, then every single fan, manager, club and lover of the game should be very concerned indeed. If such bias is tolerated in those circles, which the current mass excusing of Coote's actions would suggest, then every club is fair game. Those laughing today will be crying at some point in the season, and they'll fully deserve to be crying too, because currently they are applauding and laughing at appallingly unprofessional bad practice whilst stupidly believing it will only ever affect those dastardly Scousers.