David Coote is a...

Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1880 on: Today at 02:41:51 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:38:29 pm
The rats are out in full force defending him it seems, what a surprise.
its the old boys network in action
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1881 on: Today at 02:41:51 pm
There'sa reason why the rat said this on his show and not on his social media platform nor Sky.  ;D
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1882 on: Today at 02:42:59 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:35:53 pm
Struggling to see how it could be worse.
Honestly, can not even imagine it.

We have been shafted so many times it has become the norm, the default state.
What exactly can they push further?
This is it. It's already at critical mass. The only logical next step is for them to actually just admit they screw us over then tell us they don't care anyway. It's been so blatantly obvious for so long now.

They may as well do this now anyway, because it seems the media and the majority of people who watch football have got their backs and will defend them regardless of anything. Well ... until the next time a decision goes against their club and they start shouting "Corruption!!!!!" and holding up pink cards in protest.

Wankers, one and all.
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1883 on: Today at 02:43:39 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 02:22:00 pm
This bit of the article is ridiculous ...

"Perhaps the defining feature of the Coote tapes is just a kind of sadness. He looks haunted. The blink rate is low. The eyes are wide, his mouth and brain are synced weirdly with no real filter in between. He looks sad but overstimulated, talking into a void. David Coote didnt make football. Football made David Coote."

Just say he's on a substance round some blokes gaff Barnay ya dramatic gimp.

'With his face like a neglected raddish, like a forgotten tunnel'
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1884 on: Today at 02:43:43 pm
Has anyone answered "Football Genius" yet?
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1885 on: Today at 02:43:46 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:14:42 pm
Danny mills just been on ssn saying its ok to have your own private thoughts, just dont put them on camera. It really is fucking outrageous. No Danny you prick, it is not ok to HATE a whole demographic of people .

How on earth he is still in the media thick as mince him
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1886 on: Today at 02:44:47 pm
They have to protect "the brand" at all costs it seems
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1887 on: Today at 02:45:22 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:37:32 pm
Well I'm shocked.


Says the self-confessed Liverpool hater who is incapable of hiding his own bias in his own professional setting.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

You couldn't make this up. But Gary just did.
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1888 on: Today at 02:45:40 pm
Neville and Carragher are paid shills, was so clear when Neville pre-halftime was agreeing with a decision, then after halftime he flipped 180 and agreed with the shit decision (I forget the game).
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1889 on: Today at 02:46:43 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:40:01 pm
Where the fuck is this onslaught of gaslighting coming from?

Sky? The media? Neville? TalkSport? Any media outlet that hates us?
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1890 on: Today at 02:48:10 pm
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 02:43:39 pm
'With his face like a neglected raddish, like a forgotten tunnel'

Like a hard boiled bollock
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1891 on: Today at 02:50:07 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:45:22 pm
Says the self-confessed Liverpool hater who is incapable of hiding his own bias in his own professional setting.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

You couldn't make this up. But Gary just did.
And allowing him to say what he says about Liverpool on Sky Sports normalises the hating of Liverpool / Scousers.  He works for a company that has people taking the knee in a stand against all forms of discrimination!!!!
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1892 on: Today at 02:50:55 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 02:46:43 pm
Sky? The media? Neville? TalkSport? Any media outlet that hates us?


I wish someone would point out at some point to them that we are not the story. The story is a referee who has shown bias against a club and their manager on camera. The club doesn't actually matter. The fact it's us is pretty much irrelavent.
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1893 on: Today at 02:51:19 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 02:46:43 pm
Sky? The media? Neville? TalkSport? Any media outlet that hates us?
Yet every one of those twats leech a living out of Liverpool FC because we are worldwide box office.

Love us, hate us. No fucker can stop talking about us. We live in their heads every minute of every day.  :wave
