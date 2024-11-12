Why are these journalists so determined to give Coote the benefit of the doubt, but happy to throw in the mix a predictable dig at Jurgen Klopp? How is this really anything to do with Klopp? McNulty saying of Jurgen that even his biggest admirers would admit was confrontational? Absolutely unnecessary comment.



It should really anger these people that as a professional referee Coote has been so rude, disparaging and downright vulgar about Jurgen Klopp. This is one of the greatest managers of all time who deliberately sets out teams to actually play football in a fair way, and not roll around on the floor conning referees. Furthermore Klopp actively discouraged players arguing too much with decisions and even at his most angry tried to be balanced. How many times have some of us rued the lack of complaining on the field. Not a dark art in sight with Jurgen Klopp. He really should be lauded by referees and journalists alike. He should be one of their best friends. But instead hes insulted, disrespected and maligned by the likes of Coote, a small minded, vindictive and cowardly little man. And so called journos then sympathise with the culprit? Its bizarre



Why so vitriolic about Jurgen? Can only conclude that theyre intimidated by him when hes rightly called them out for terrible performances because it surely cant be anything to do with how he is as a person. Maybe its because hes smarter than they are. More successful? Happier? Taller?



We know who the c***s are and Jurgen is most definitely not one of them