Mad thing I've found living in Manchester, Everton and Scousers are two different things - it's only us who are Scousers
Because Everton are a harmless feeder club. They also take United rejects/has beens off them. Phil Neville was their bleedin captain.
If Everton were a big club and a threat to them, like us, it would be a different story.
The most cringeworthy thing that has happened on a football pitch on Merseyside was the warm send off to Moyes at Goodison wishing him good luck as he was about to take over Man U. https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/22504433
An emotional David Moyes bids Everton & Goodison Park farewell
And at Goodison on Sunday there was no sense of bitterness or disappointment, only good will, thanks and ultimately tears for those to whom this club means everything.
"It has been emotional," was how Moyes described it. "From the moment I arrived today, it has been like that."
The stewards had got the ball rolling, lining up and clapping him as he arrived. Others shook his hand, wished him luck and thanked him - there were no dissenting voices, not one. The scenes at the final whistle were more akin to a club that had won a trophy than one about to lose a valued manager.
Here's one of the many banners wishing him well:https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-2607631/Manchester-United-boss-David-Moyes-deserves-warm-welcome-Everton-says-Martinez.htmlImage under the caption
: Firm favourite: The Evertonians were sad to see Moyes leave and wished him well on his new job at United
Five of them holding up a Goodbye and Good luck banner (look at the woman on the far left crying).
Imagine that happening at Anfield? Obviously not given we are a big club who are rivals to United and have not done any business with them in 60 years.