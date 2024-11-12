« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: David Coote is a...  (Read 29377 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 04:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:29:50 pm
Phil 'absolute c*nts' McNulty now weighing in on the subject.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cwy4n8499z2o

'Crisis for referees & fuel for toxic fan conspiracies'



Absolutely disgusting from him but not the least bit surprising, can't believe how many were sticking up for that prick on here during that past "wasn't me" incident. Mostly the same ones up refs arses too, they've had a nightmare few days!
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,578
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 04:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 03:21:05 pm
Can we all stop posting and please let this sink in.  It's the best line this funny bastard has ever posted on here and I'm sorry if you don't think so.  I've been crying laughing for 30 mins, so much so this is the last time i'm revisiting it.  It's been retired like a basketball/footie shirt.
I can honestly say I don't get it mate :)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,971
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 04:49:24 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 04:45:45 pm
The Rooney effect?

No, go back longer than that, its why they accepted him "You two faced bastards, your hero is Scouse"
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,942
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 04:49:59 pm »
UEFA have suspended the C*nt.

Quote
UEFA have dumped David Coote, he has been stood down from upcoming Nations League duty.

[@johncrossmirror]
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 04:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:29:50 pm
Phil 'absolute c*nts' McNulty now weighing in on the subject.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cwy4n8499z2o

'Crisis for referees & fuel for toxic fan conspiracies'


The best bit.

Coote's alleged insults about Liverpool and Klopp  who even his biggest admirers would admit was confrontational from his technical area  allow sceptics to challenge that principle of integrity.

It plays straight into the hands of those supporters only too willing to cry "corruption" or feel referees "have it in" for their particular club.

Cootes previous decisions when in charge of Liverpool games are already being scrutinised. He was on video assistant referee duty for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in October 2020 when Virgil van Dijk sustained a season-ending knee injury after a reckless challenge in the area by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford, with no penalty being awarded. Jordan Henderson had an stoppage-time winner ruled out for offside.

He was performing the same role in December 2023 when a clear handball from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard  later acknowledged as a mistake by Webb  escaped punishment in a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Mistakes, yes  but honest ones, only for the emergence of the Coote video to reopen a very large can of worms, presenting a crisis for Webb and PGMOL.]


Why the fuck is McNulty pre-empting the PGMOL, FA and other possible investigations and declaring Coote's mistakes were 'honest'?
Fuckinghell, what an absolute c*nt.

He reels off a list of inexplicable decisions, then calls them honest mistakes.

Just how many mistakes does it take before you question whether they are honest?
Its not as if its just the ref getting one Quick Look as it happens on the pitch. Its now VAR with countless video replays.
It is absolutely impossible to make these honest mistakes now.

Also, what the fuck does he suggest fans should do about it.
Just shrug it off and let it pass?
I wonder if that prick McNulty would say the same if  Coote was talking about his beloved Everton?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:56:07 pm by JRed »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 04:50:52 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:47:51 pm
I can honestly say I don't get it mate :)
prior posts mentioned walrus.

I Am The Walrus lyrics.

try to contain yourself!
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,407
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 04:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:49:59 pm
UEFA have suspended the C*nt.

Hopefully that puts more pressure on the FA and PGMOL to act
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,228
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 04:55:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:49:24 pm
No, go back longer than that, its why they accepted him "You two faced bastards, your hero is Scouse"

Crocky born Steve Coppell played 400 games for them. Big Ron from Old Swan managed them. It's fine as long as you say you hate LFC.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,341
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 04:55:33 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:47:51 pm
I can honestly say I don't get it mate :)
Spoiler
Beatles track...
[close]
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,407
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 04:57:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:41:00 pm
Mad thing I've found living in Manchester, Everton and Scousers are two different things - it's only us who are Scousers
Thats mad when you think about it but not particularly surprising.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:42:30 pm
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/david-coote/bilanzdetail/schiedsrichter/4137/saison_id/0/heim_gast//verein_id/29/wettbewerb_id//funktion/1/plus/0

They won 7 of the first 8 games he did.
So in all that time hes reffed them a lot more than us. Not sure that really means anything but given the speculation the PGMOL perhaps knew of his views on Jurgen and scousers it perhaps suggests either they didnt know or as Rob suggests scousers only really means Liverpool in football terms so maybe they did. Cant really draw any conclusions
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,228
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 04:59:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:50:37 pm
Fuckinghell, what an absolute c*nt.

He reels off a list of inexplicable decisions, then calls them honest mistakes.

Just how many mistakes does it take before you question whether they are honest?
Its not as if its just the ref getting one Quick Look as it happens on the pitch. Its now VAR with countless video replays.
It is absolutely impossible to make these honest mistakes now.

Also, what the fuck does he suggest fans should do about it.
Just shrug it off and let it pass?
I wonder if that prick McNulty would say the same if  Coote was talking about his beloved Everton?

Tomkins has listed them.



So 5 inexcusably awful objective decisions in 16 matches against us suddenly get written off as 'honest mistakes' by Absolute c*nts McNulty.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Mahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,060
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 05:00:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:57:10 pm
Thats mad when you think about it but not particularly surprising.
So in all that time hes reffed them a lot more than us. Not sure that really means anything but given the speculation the PGMOL perhaps knew of his views on Jurgen and scousers it perhaps suggests either they didnt know or as Rob suggests scousers only really means Liverpool in football terms so maybe they did. Cant really draw any conclusions

Everton winning 7/8 games on anybody's watch is highly dubious if you ask me.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 05:03:28 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:57:10 pm
Thats mad when you think about it but not particularly surprising.
So in all that time hes reffed them a lot more than us. Not sure that really means anything but given the speculation the PGMOL perhaps knew of his views on Jurgen and scousers it perhaps suggests either they didnt know or as Rob suggests scousers only really means Liverpool in football terms so maybe they did. Cant really draw any conclusions

All the Mancs, Red and Blue, I've met since moving here refer to Liverpool fans as Scousers. 

Everton fans are Everton 👍
Logged

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,137
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 05:03:38 pm »
Doesn't take long
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,609
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 05:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 05:00:37 pm
Everton winning 7/8 games on anybody's watch is highly dubious if you ask me.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 05:05:51 pm »
how timely  :)

Turkish football club Ankaragucu have defended their former president Faruk Koca after he was sentenced to jail for assaulting a referee.

On Monday a court in the Turkish capital Ankara sentenced Koca, 60, to three years and seven months in prison for "intentionally wounding a public official".

Koca was also given a suspended sentence of under a year for making threats and violating laws related to violence in sport.

Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face following a 1-1 draw with Rizespor in December 2023, leaving the official with a fractured eye socket.

Meler fell to the floor and was subsequently kicked by three other individuals.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,308
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 05:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:55:08 pm
Crocky born Steve Coppell played 400 games for them. Big Ron from Old Swan managed them. It's fine as long as you say you hate LFC.
Did not know Big Aron was from Old Swan.  You live and learn.


My uncle Col used to be a fireman at old swan, so he might have stopped his house biting down ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,983
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 05:16:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:03:17 pm
We're taking over ;D

About bloody time, the world would be a better place.
Logged

Online Kopendscorer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 05:16:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:50:52 pm
prior posts mentioned walrus.

I Am The Walrus lyrics.

try to contain yourself!
But it shold be Goo Goo g'joob
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 