Phil 'absolute c*nts' McNulty now weighing in on the subject.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cwy4n8499z2o



'Crisis for referees & fuel for toxic fan conspiracies'





The best bit.



Coote's alleged insults about Liverpool and Klopp  who even his biggest admirers would admit was confrontational from his technical area  allow sceptics to challenge that principle of integrity.



It plays straight into the hands of those supporters only too willing to cry "corruption" or feel referees "have it in" for their particular club.



Cootes previous decisions when in charge of Liverpool games are already being scrutinised. He was on video assistant referee duty for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in October 2020 when Virgil van Dijk sustained a season-ending knee injury after a reckless challenge in the area by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford, with no penalty being awarded. Jordan Henderson had an stoppage-time winner ruled out for offside.



He was performing the same role in December 2023 when a clear handball from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard  later acknowledged as a mistake by Webb  escaped punishment in a 1-1 draw at Anfield.



Mistakes, yes  but honest ones, only for the emergence of the Coote video to reopen a very large can of worms, presenting a crisis for Webb and PGMOL.]





Why the fuck is McNulty pre-empting the PGMOL, FA and other possible investigations and declaring Coote's mistakes were 'honest'?



Fuckinghell, what an absolute c*nt.He reels off a list of inexplicable decisions, then calls them honest mistakes.Just how many mistakes does it take before you question whether they are honest?Its not as if its just the ref getting one Quick Look as it happens on the pitch. Its now VAR with countless video replays.It is absolutely impossible to make these honest mistakes now.Also, what the fuck does he suggest fans should do about it.Just shrug it off and let it pass?I wonder if that prick McNulty would say the same if Coote was talking about his beloved Everton?