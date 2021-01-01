Unsurprisingly this situation has given rise to the usual bile being spouted about Liverpool FC/Scousers in MSM and Social Media...as ever in football and why it cant treat fans better is everyone sees things through the prism of their own rivalry...I don't care, its Liverpool , I hate them.....but if happens to them...to be honest many Liverpool fans the same.



I found the Torygraph ( which really should be called the Remainergraph now) the biggest sesspit of comments...ironically ( tho lost on them) defending Cootes right to express his opinion whilst being a ref and working for the FA . Yet on same sports pages lambasting Lineker for expressing his own opinions whilst working for the BBC ( even though he does his job well..and much better than Cootes)



Any person in a position of regulatory authority who works in the public realm ( which football certainly is now) has a professional duty to appear ( at least appear) impartial...there is a contract of trust be it Refs, Police, even Traffic wardens!...you act professionally and impartially according to rules ..if you break that trust ..the system is fucked and that helps none of us. If you spout bias and its evidential and your decision making seems questionable at best in relation to that..your down the road pal, that applies to any professional



We have a billion pound premier league that impacts on millions of lives, provides thousands with jobs ....all underpinned by the trust in about 100 officials every weekend...its hard enough to accept their incompetency at times, but if we lose the trust in their impartially the whole thing comes crashing down



We know there is a dark side to decision making by refs...it goes back to '65 in Inter Milan ..but up till recent years there was a belief most ref where honest brokers ( just about tho...mention Clive Thomas to Blues) ..but often crap.... but now Cootes has provided the spark to a tinder box of distrust and anger towards all referees honesty....and the billion pound industry literally cant afford that...action will be taken



The PGMOL needs to be disbanded and a sperate regulatory body needs to be set up , but not ex refs...you just know there will be sympathy in PGMOL ranks with Cootes cos of their own personal experiences. '' ah! mate what have you done''



Having said all that, what really pisses me off , is no one has twatted that c*nt sat next to Cootes.







