Musketeer Gripweed

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,107
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1280 on: Today at 10:07:07 am
I hope they are all living in fear of things they've said in the past, about us and other clubs. He will just be the tip of the iceberg.
Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,032
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1281 on: Today at 10:07:35 am
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 09:34:49 am
Klopps fault for disrespecting officials according to talkshite . I despair .

And so it begins. Theres the line that the empty heads will spout now.
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,608
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1282 on: Today at 10:10:19 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:17:16 pm
I think the biggest potential problem here is that someone has had leaveage over a PL referee for the last 3 years.

Who know's what he may have done to keep this buried.
This is an excellent point and needs fully investigating.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,949
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1283 on: Today at 10:10:20 am
This is worth a watch - shows the corruption in Europe and how English referees were happy to accept "gifts"  (Go to 37 mins )

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4HVYcY7t0Eg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4HVYcY7t0Eg</a>
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1284 on: Today at 10:11:32 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 10:07:07 am
I hope they are all living in fear of things they've said in the past, about us and other clubs. He will just be the tip of the iceberg.
I doubt any others were idiotic (/stoned?) enough to say it on camera.  Coote's bug-eyed mate has really sold him out.
Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,707
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1285 on: Today at 10:12:59 am
It's a joy to watch some of the journalist tying themselves in knots and upset over the "conspiracy theorists" being right all long.

We all know who the corrupt officials are, we all know they've cost us league titles, and the Coote video isn't an isolated incident. There are pages and pages of reports created by supporters showing clear bias against us over a number of years and not just an anomaly in one season.

I always wonder how the 19/20 season would have played out if Atkinson on VAR got his way. Man city the following game, dodgy offside given to Villa, no penalty awarded to us, and the farcical offside and disallowed goal for us. Where we saw them in real time continually redraw the lines for 3 minutes until they found an angle that proved Bobby's armpit was offside. Very odd behaviour.





mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,522
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1286 on: Today at 10:21:34 am
Has Jurgen commented on this yet?
If not, I look forward to hearing the great man respond to Coote and to the PGMOL.
sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1287 on: Today at 10:21:50 am
Martin Samuel. Shock horror. 🙄



rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,949
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1288 on: Today at 10:24:36 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:21:50 am
Martin Samuel. Shock horror. 🙄





Beat you to the buffet did he Martin?, you fat c*nt
Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,632
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1289 on: Today at 10:25:10 am
What's happened can't be undone, but my main concern is how it affects us this season?

Wouldn't be too surprised if his mates look for someone to blame. And that'll, inevitably, be us.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,205
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1290 on: Today at 10:27:14 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:11:32 am
I doubt any others were idiotic (/stoned?) enough to say it on camera.  Coote's bug-eyed mate has really sold him out.

An even bigger scandal was Atkinson who became the man who decided on refereeing appointments setting up a charity. That charity then held a golf event in Batam Indonesia at a luxury hotel in an area known for sex tourism. Then five of his refereeing pals flew out to the event probably business class and we're then pictured in compromising situations with local party girls provided by the hotel.

You then had extremely wealthy local individuals presumably paying to play golf with these celebrity referees. What normal business would allow that to happen never mind the PGMOL. The organisation that provides referees for the Premier League a sport where far east betting syndicates pull all sorts of stunts, like floodlight failures to influence the outcome of games and win millions of pounds.

Luckily we have Gallagher to reassure us how honest English referees are. Individuals like Webb and Clattenberg who are former heads of Saudi refereeing are fine. I mean a referee can't officiate in a game involving a club he played for or worked for. However it is fine for Webb and ex employee of the Saudi state to basically run the PGMOL whilst a Saudi state owned club participates in the Premier League.

Luckily we are protected by the Englishness of it all. Or maybe the PGMOL needs proper anti corruption protocols in place to safeguard against officials being put in compromising positions.
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1291 on: Today at 10:28:07 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:21:50 am
Martin Samuel. Shock horror. 🙄





So Klopp got sent off in 2013 because the officials did their job and reported him. But PL officials didn't report him so it's ok for one of them to call him racist slur.
GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,981
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1292 on: Today at 10:29:00 am
Martin Samuel is a fat c*nt who eats cats and dogs.

That may seem like a terrible thing to say, but I've had to take his drivel for years and years, and eventually on this private members' forum I just had to say how I feel. Can you blame me?
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1293 on: Today at 10:29:48 am
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 10:25:10 am
What's happened can't be undone, but my main concern is how it affects us this season?

Wouldn't be too surprised if his mates look for someone to blame. And that'll, inevitably, be us.
I said it at the time but I was amazed Tierney and Coote didn't contrive to give Villa a penalty when Bradley pulled Torres's shirt.  I'm sure Tierney would have given that last season so maybe their grudge was with Klopp more than us a club.

I'm more wary of the "Greater Manchester" brigade who are canny enough to conceal their contempt.  I also used to celebrate Oliver being appointed as the ref for our matches as he was competent but something has definitely changed in his approach in the past few years  ???

I still do think the majority of officials are impartial and call things as they see it.  Refereeing is really hard, even at a kids level where it's slow and the players are more honest (/less talented at cheating!).
Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1294 on: Today at 10:31:59 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:21:50 am
Martin Samuel. Shock horror. 🙄









I can just imagine all six of his chins quivering with outrage as he wrote this.
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,600
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1295 on: Today at 10:32:50 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:05:30 am
There are absolutely no sporting integrity issues at play here whatsoever. I mean individuals having compromising videos of a match official whose decisions means millions of pounds changes hands between far east syndicates every weekend means nothing.

I mean Coote along with Atkinson, Friend, Marriner, Scott and East being pictured holding hands and hugging girls provided by a Luxury hotel in Batam Indonesia an area known for sex tourism also has no implications for sporting integrity.

Reportedly the other person in the video at the time was a professional cricketer. I mean luckily there has never been things like spot fixing in cricket. Luckily no Premier League players are currently being investigated for deliberately being booked.

The main take from this should be Klopps behaviour. The may be nothing in the idea that Coote had been compromised but there should at least be a full investigation. Charitity trips to Indonesia should be banned and the likes of Oliver should be banned from working for Citys owners.They would be in any normal business never mind one that is open to corruption the way Football is.

That is what Talkshite and Sky should be talking about. Not defaming Kloppo and getting Gallagher to do his English refs are honest spiel, which is almost as xenophobic as calling Klopp a German c*nt. In short we don't need far reaching and effective anti corruption protocols because English refs are so honest. All that coming from an ex rex who has sold his soul to Sky.

Spot on.
Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,632
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1296 on: Today at 10:34:30 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:29:48 am
I said it at the time but I was amazed Tierney and Coote didn't contrive to give Villa a penalty when Bradley pulled Torres's shirt.  I'm sure Tierney would have given that last season so maybe their grudge was with Klopp more than us a club.

I'm more wary of the "Greater Manchester" brigade who are canny enough to conceal their contempt.  I also used to celebrate Oliver being appointed as the ref for our matches as he was competent but something has definitely changed in his approach in the past few years  ???

I still do think the majority of officials are impartial and call things as they see it.  Refereeing is really hard, even at a kids level where it's slow and the players are more honest (/less talented at cheating!).
Yeah, agree on Oliver. I thought he was a talented referee in an era where we've got a dearth of quality officials. But he's got worse with time. Maybe he's one that VAR hasn't helped. Less confident in the decisions he makes.

Agree on impartiality of officials. I just think the game's got quicker and quicker - and how many of them would you describe as athletic? They're just guessing a lot now.
