I doubt any others were idiotic (/stoned?) enough to say it on camera. Coote's bug-eyed mate has really sold him out.



An even bigger scandal was Atkinson who became the man who decided on refereeing appointments setting up a charity. That charity then held a golf event in Batam Indonesia at a luxury hotel in an area known for sex tourism. Then five of his refereeing pals flew out to the event probably business class and we're then pictured in compromising situations with local party girls provided by the hotel.You then had extremely wealthy local individuals presumably paying to play golf with these celebrity referees. What normal business would allow that to happen never mind the PGMOL. The organisation that provides referees for the Premier League a sport where far east betting syndicates pull all sorts of stunts, like floodlight failures to influence the outcome of games and win millions of pounds.Luckily we have Gallagher to reassure us how honest English referees are. Individuals like Webb and Clattenberg who are former heads of Saudi refereeing are fine. I mean a referee can't officiate in a game involving a club he played for or worked for. However it is fine for Webb and ex employee of the Saudi state to basically run the PGMOL whilst a Saudi state owned club participates in the Premier League.Luckily we are protected by the Englishness of it all. Or maybe the PGMOL needs proper anti corruption protocols in place to safeguard against officials being put in compromising positions.