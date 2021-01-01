« previous next »
David Coote is a...

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,356
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1200 on: Today at 01:07:12 am
This guy is the one I've known about since the Pickford Virgil job

It's grown ever since. More and more obvious

Some weird takes on this after 31 pages.





Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,570
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1201 on: Today at 01:09:53 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:07:12 am
This guy is the one I've known about since the Pickford Virgil job

It's grown ever since. More and more obvious

Some weird takes on this after 31 pages.

Before, actually...

Quote from: rushyman on July 11, 2020, 04:54:34 pm
Out and out cheating from ref and VAR







Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,226
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1202 on: Today at 01:12:18 am
... c*nt.



Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1203 on: Today at 01:27:42 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:15:37 pm
Yep, no doubt our title challenge will pay the price for it as well as if it's our fault!

This is my worry. They'll circle the wagon and punish us for being upset about this.



Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,441
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
Reply #1204 on: Today at 01:41:47 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:27:42 am
This is my worry. They'll circle the wagon and punish us for being upset about this.
Which would only further prove their systemic failure, bias and rampant unprofessionalism.

Everyone in the game should be closely looking at how this is handled. It affects every club. If the PGMOL are vindictive and unable to take responsibility, it has repercussions right across the game in this country. For Coote it's Liverpool. But who has it in for any one of the other clubs? If this is part of the culture within the refereeing fraternity, then the bias will not just affect us. Close ranks on this, after Coote has been caught bang to rights, then the PGMOL have no credibility left whatsoever. No one in the game can trust them from that point on.



RedDeadRejection

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1205 on: Today at 02:00:42 am
Saying he's being bullied is an interesting take. Assume most have never chewed wasps before after a night on it? You'll fucking say anything on your mind. That's what that horrid drug does. He's bloody loving it in that video.


Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,288
  • ....mmm
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1206 on: Today at 03:00:09 am
I'd give anything to take a look at the fabric of that WhatsApp group ;D

"Let's face it we're good blokes, but, we can't ruin a blokes career... we're not that bad"

What in the fuck does that even mean :lmao



harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,596
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1207 on: Today at 03:33:14 am
Cant be made to be about Cootes. Its about the organisation and Webb.

He has to go. Anything else is untenable.



Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm


peelyon

  • strangefruit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,777
  • YNWA
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1208 on: Today at 04:20:18 am
I know not to expect anything less but so many opposing fans saying "well he's right".  Sick of it.  Standard of reffing in this league is bad enough, they should want action to be taken to sort the mess that is PGMOL out!


KC7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1209 on: Today at 05:19:29 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:07:12 am
This guy is the one I've known about since the Pickford Virgil job

It's grown ever since. More and more obvious

Some weird takes on this after 31 pages.

First time I'd heard of him. Never been as angry after a game. Defeat you can handle, poor refereeing decisions you can handle, but that was disgraceful.

With this video leak it's now confirmed that what happened that day was corrupt. That Burnley game at home (which I barely recollect, and certainly didn't recall him) which he alluded to in the video, was five months before that Goodison decision. So his hatred of us and the "German c*nt" was there.

Pickford didn't (and couldn't) get punished because the incident had been reviewed by Coote on VAR. The lack of punishment meant he had bloody seen it. So there was no oversight or the old Wenger line "I did not see it". The ref didn't see it hence it had to be reviewed. And the ref came out later and said Pickford should have been sent off, thus undermining Coote. But nothing of note happened to Coote (that I can recall).

So the ref afterwards said it was a sending off (no doubt having seen it for himself, something Coote did not tell him to do when he reviewed it). The BT commentators as it happened called it a "horror tackle". And Crouch at half-time called it a "leg breaker". And that night Shearer on MOTD said: "It was an awful challenge, terrible. The first mistake is Michael Oliver doesn't spot it. Then how can the VAR not recommend that the ref have another look at it? It's a clear red card."

https://www.empireofthekop.com/2020/10/18/shearer-nails-it-on-pickfords-horror-tackle-on-van-dijk-with-comment-on-motd/

Every single person said the same thing. Yet one person, who we know saw it by the fact Pickford cannot be punished for something that was seen, had another view. Either he is completely incompetent or he is a corrupt bastard. The video that just came out confimed which one it is.

Guardian article on this;

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/nov/11/david-coote-has-made-a-fool-of-himself-but-worse-hes-undermined-referees

Indeed it was not his refereeing but his turns as VAR that appear to have riled Klopp when he was Liverpool manager: a failure to intervene over the Jordan Pickford challenge that ruptured Virgil van Dijks ACL being the most prominent cause of complaint. Any suggestion that Coote was biased or out of his depth was generally lacking from the discourse before now. No longer.


I always wondered why Klopp was very quiet after that game. There was no letting rip at what had just happened. We were all angry. But he was so downbeat, so quiet. It was more than the impact of losing a player to injury, he looked broken. What I didn't know then that I know now is he knew about Coote beforehand. The refereeing that permitted the nutter in the Everton goal and a yard dog outfit to kick lumps out of us was weak officiating, but the individual who saw the same footage that the BT commentators, Crouch, Shearer and everyone watching on TV saw, yet had a different view, was corrupt.


spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,397
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1210 on: Today at 05:22:50 am
Shines a new light on him waving his hands for no foul when Salah was taken out by the last man. I watched a ton of rival fans (so no love lost with regard to Liverpool) comment on the incident and literally every single one of them said it was a red card.



Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1211 on: Today at 05:51:02 am
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 02:00:42 am
Saying he's being bullied is an interesting take. Assume most have never chewed wasps before after a night on it? You'll fucking say anything on your mind. That's what that horrid drug does. He's bloody loving it in that video.

Well know more when the identity of the other muppets comes out.


red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,892
  • J.F.T.97
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1212 on: Today at 05:54:33 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:16:28 pm
He cant survive, hell be able to affect us through other games hes reffing, particularly in close title battles.

In fairness it's not even about us. He's shown himself up to be a highly weird character of questionable integrity and respect.

Not to mention he seems to be off his face on marching powder


jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,179
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1213 on: Today at 06:25:56 am
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 11:28:36 pm
Have to question the timing. Why now? After he's just reffed us? Who thought after 4 years 'ok NOW' and released it?

Equally as fishy as the corruption at the PGMOL.

Perhaps he's fallen out with one of the guys he was speaking too, and they decided to release it? I'd be interested to know how many times they have met and spoken in this way.



howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,559
  • underdearm
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1214 on: Today at 06:33:03 am
Predicting general reaction to a person in a position of high trust and responsibility revealing he/she isnt capable of, or interested in, meeting the demands of that position is risky. A majority of the 160 million registered voters in the US who bothered to turn out just decided that a proven racist, pathological lier, sexual predator, all-round crook and mental weakling is fit to run their country, so whos going to get aerated about a nobody like Coote showing his true colours?.
PGMOL mainly. The problem hes turned an unwelcome spotlight on a highly visible, some would say currently vulnerable, organization and made it likely his colleagues will be tarred with the same brush as him. So my money is on them burning him to save themselves. Therell be lots of Sorry lads behind the scenes but if PGMOL want to come out of this with any chance of salvaging credibility, hes gone. Itll be nothing about making the right moral call, everything about saving their own skins.



JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
Reply #1215 on: Today at 06:35:16 am
Every single decision this c*nt has made , against us and for rivals, now has to be questioned.
It was plain for anyone to see that a lot of refs are, at best, biased against Liverpool . Certain other clubs can claim the same too.
Yet there is one club that cannot, one club that never has controversial decisions go against them. The owners of this club just happen to pay officials astronomical amounts of money to go and referee in their league.

There is a lot more to this story, I just hope it all comes out now.

