This is my worry. They'll circle the wagon and punish us for being upset about this.



Which would only further prove their systemic failure, bias and rampant unprofessionalism.Everyone in the game should be closely looking at how this is handled. It affects every club. If the PGMOL are vindictive and unable to take responsibility, it has repercussions right across the game in this country. For Coote it's Liverpool. But who has it in for any one of the other clubs? If this is part of the culture within the refereeing fraternity, then the bias will not just affect us. Close ranks on this, after Coote has been caught bang to rights, then the PGMOL have no credibility left whatsoever. No one in the game can trust them from that point on.