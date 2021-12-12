« previous next »
Author Topic: David Coote is a...  (Read 10306 times)

Online Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,575
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #800 on: Today at 07:21:55 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 07:19:49 pm
its pissing me off that people are saying he isn't biased against us cos he could have given Villa 2 penalties.

Watkins should have been booked for one of the greatest dives ever
The shirt pulling one would result in twenty penalties a game if given

Coote is c*nt

I don't know why VAR were even looking at that, there's shirt pulling on every corner, including on Bradley in that same phase. Even Coote knew he couldn't give that Konate one two minutes after the Salah one.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #801 on: Today at 07:22:55 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:21:26 pm
That might be their worry. If they sack him he could come out with

Well Paul, Chris, Michael, Antony, Simon and Howard all thought Klopp was a c*nt too, and they hate Liverpool just as much as I do, so why am I the only one getting the boot?

 ;D
I do hope so
Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #802 on: Today at 07:22:56 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 07:01:01 pm
Don't sack him..make him go 'Mano to Mano' with Klopp...at Anfield....sure fire sell out!
Straightener in Stanley Park.
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,194
  • Seis Veces
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #803 on: Today at 07:24:20 pm »
First thing I thought upon seeing it was that we're probably only hours away from the mental health card being played

Imagine someone could get hold of the stuff that no doubt exists from their trips to Indonesia/Thailand/wherever it was.
Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,104
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #804 on: Today at 07:24:24 pm »
The most likely outcome here:

PGMOL will judge the first video a poorly considered view of a team and it's manager, borne from previous exchanges between Liverpool and referees.
The second video will be ignored
The biggest issue will be the lockdown breach
No one will connect this with anti-Liverpool bias on the pitch
He will be demoted to the championship.
After 6 months he will return 'rehabilitated'
He will be given a low key 'high profile' return for a Liverpool game
Nothing of note will happen in the game
Sky will nod approvingly at his skillz
Case closed.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,531
  • Dutch Class
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #805 on: Today at 07:24:45 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 07:18:08 pm
Hopefully he will take a few more down with him.

Surely an NDA will part of any dismissal. There's potential for this to snowball, particularly with an independent regulator on the horizon
Online 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,909
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #806 on: Today at 07:24:46 pm »
Its big news, youd have to question that he was probably on somthing to be this stupid
100% career finished
I think what this will do now however is open a can of worms, the press be all over this like vultures.
I wouldnt be surprised if we see another video or some other dirt from another Ref.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,413
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #807 on: Today at 07:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:18:38 pm
I dont understand how unprofessional people can be.

Remember the Tories WhatsApp group.
Rampant bad practice. This is exactly what it leads to. Arrogant arseholes thinking they can do and say what they want. Thing is, at some point it gets exposed for what it is. PGMOL have all been complicit here. Constantly defending shockingly poor professional practice. They end up with the staff they deserve. They need disbanding and replacing.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,575
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #808 on: Today at 07:25:21 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:24:45 pm
Surely an NDA will part of any dismissal. There's potential for this to snowball, particularly with an independent regulator on the horizon

Yeah, they'll pay his contract up/give him his pension.
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,575
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #809 on: Today at 07:26:18 pm »
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 07:24:46 pm
Its big news, youd have to question that he was probably on somthing to be this stupid
100% career finished
I think what this will do now however is open a can of worms, the press be all over this like vultures.
I wouldnt be surprised if we see another video or some other dirt from another Ref.

Check the bank accounts/paper trail of the refs who moonlight in Abu Dhabi.
Online Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #810 on: Today at 07:26:47 pm »
Just seeing this - wow. This may have already been posted but has anyone yet posted a list of all the dodgy decisions with Coote officiating us either as ref or on VAR over the last few seasons. Hes always looked useless and a complete prick.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #811 on: Today at 07:27:10 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:58:09 pm
Please don't be ai generated, please don't be ai generated...

If true this is a big win for us tin foil hat wearing, anti-PGMOL'ers

Pretty clear this is evidence that PGMOL is full of incompetent dickheads, completely incapable of organising a grand conspiracy.

Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:21:26 pm
That might be their worry. If they sack him he could come out with

Well Paul, Chris, Michael, Antony, Simon and Howard all thought Klopp was a c*nt too, and they hate Liverpool just as much as I do, so why am I the only one getting the boot?

 ;D

 ;D
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,178
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #812 on: Today at 07:28:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:56:13 pm
19 pages. Wow!

What's with the shock?

A referee has been found to make derogatory and xenophobic comments about a Premier League manager.

Do you expect no one to talk about it?
Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,122
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #813 on: Today at 07:28:34 pm »
Rumour has it that Coote has applied for Israeli citizenship. Could be a game-changer for Mr. Coote...
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,815
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #814 on: Today at 07:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:47:25 pm
The other person in the video seems quite sinister to me.

Especially the bit in the second video.

Hes a Premier League referee, lets not f***ing ruin his career. Lets face it, were good blokes, but we cant ruin a blokes career. Were not that bad. Also hes a f***ing legend.

Almost a veiled threat.
Prolly his suppliers? These guys don't give a shit. You can hear it. They're threatening him in front of hisself.
I bet they've been blackmailing him.
They got him coked, got him to say what he said on camera, cause he was deffo saying it earlier... and decided to keep it for blackmailing purposes.

Those definitely aren't friends. Like I said- they could be the dealers, and during Covid, you would've done almost anything.
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 06:48:34 pm
I mean if were being brutal it looks like two mates taking the piss and filming some loser who theyve just sold a bag of PG tips to for £80 and told him its skunk

If youre actually mates with a professional referee its literally the last thing youd do
Sum like that, yes.
Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,613
  • Big in Japan
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #815 on: Today at 07:29:13 pm »
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 07:24:46 pm
Its big news, youd have to question that he was probably on somthing to be this stupid

I have said wayyyy more stupid shit after 6 pints and a couple of gin & tonics
Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,704
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #816 on: Today at 07:29:21 pm »
I still can't get my head around the fact that we have a small amount of our own fans who will try to play down any fuck-ups by referees in the premier league. Hoping to brush it under the carpet and even getting the thread locked. I don't understand it. Maybe it's because they referee some shitty little under-8 match on a Sunday morning and feel part of an imaginary referee union who will see their own team thrown under the bus rather than vilify a referee.

It's clear as fucking day that in the 2-2 draw with Everton in the 20/21 season, Coote went out of his way to fuck us over and that was only the beginning. He's not the only corrupt/bent ref. We can all list off the refs that are corrupt and bent, and the ones that take bribes.
Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,370
  • ***JFT97***
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #817 on: Today at 07:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:21:26 pm
That might be their worry. If they sack him he could come out with

Well Paul, Chris, Michael, Antony, Simon and Howard all thought Klopp was a c*nt too, and they hate Liverpool just as much as I do, so why am I the only one getting the boot?

 ;D
Fingers crossed ...
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,186
  • JFT 97
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #818 on: Today at 07:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:27:10 pm
Pretty clear this is evidence that PGMOL is full of incompetent dickheads, completely incapable of organising a grand conspiracy.

 ;D

No one claimed it was a grand conspiracy. What was claimed was that the PGMOL closes ranks, allowing bias to flourish. 
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,413
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #819 on: Today at 07:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 07:19:53 pm
They are already supporting him on talkSPORT. Get ready for the mental health card.
This is a problem not only within the game, but in the wider world. There will always be those who are determined to defend the indefensible.

One day, people might actually be encouraged to take responsibility for their words and actions.  ::)
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,178
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #820 on: Today at 07:30:21 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:28:51 pm
Prolly his suppliers? Theise guys don't give a shit.
They got him coked, got him to say what he said on camera, cause he was deffo saying it earlier... and decided to keep it for blackmailing purposes.

Those definitely aren't friends. Like I said- they could be the dealers, and during Covid, you would've done almost anything.

I said this earlier. Definitely feels like he has tried to call someone's bluff and they released the video with Coote not thinking they would.
Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,395
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #821 on: Today at 07:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Racer on Today at 07:26:47 pm
Just seeing this - wow. This may have already been posted but has anyone yet posted a list of all the dodgy decisions with Coote officiating us either as ref or on VAR over the last few seasons. Hes always looked useless and a complete prick.
more of a case of who hasn't posted about it :)
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,348
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #822 on: Today at 07:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:16:17 pm
Following the narcissists prayer to the letter so far.


That didn't happen.
And if it did, it wasn't that bad.
And if it was, that's not a big deal.
And if it is, that's not my fault.
And if it was, I didn't mean it.
And if I did, you deserved it.




you just described how 50+% of the american population voted.
Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #823 on: Today at 07:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:29:42 pm
No one claimed it was a grand conspiracy. What was claimed was that the PGMOL closes ranks, allowing bias to flourish.

Maybe you didn't, Al, but some absolutely were claiming that.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,413
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #824 on: Today at 07:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 07:29:13 pm
I have said wayyyy more stupid shit after 6 pints and a couple of gin & tonics
Hence your username.  :D
Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #825 on: Today at 07:32:18 pm »
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 07:24:46 pm
I wouldnt be surprised if we see another video or some other dirt from another Ref.

We can only dream
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,815
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #826 on: Today at 07:32:25 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:47:42 pm
This is as big a story as Abu Dhabi cheating.
Its conclusive proof of what many of us have know all along. The officials in this country are corrupt.
And going into a long international break... and after a poor performance... and a day before Webb is scheduled to appear with - "Ahh yes.." Owen.
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,397
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #827 on: Today at 07:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 07:29:21 pm
I still can't get my head around the fact that we have a small amount of our own fans who will try to play down any fuck-ups by referees in the premier league. Hoping to brush it under the carpet and even getting the thread locked. I don't understand it. Maybe it's because they referee some shitty little under-8 match on a Sunday morning and feel part of an imaginary referee union who will see their own team thrown under the bus rather than vilify a referee.

It's clear as fucking day that in the 2-2 draw with Everton in the 20/21 season, Coote went out of his way to fuck us over and that was only the beginning. He's not the only corrupt/bent ref. We can all list off the refs that are corrupt and bent, and the ones that take bribes.
Whos playing this down?

I couldnt provide any proof of refs being corrupt/bent or taking bribes and I doubt you can either. That doesnt mean we dont think thats what we have been watching
Online SK8 Red

  • A spanking! A spanking!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #828 on: Today at 07:32:40 pm »
He can now do Ref Watch on Bein Sports with the hairy handed sex pest
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #829 on: Today at 07:34:26 pm »
There will be a lot of PL referees shitting themselves tonight, wondering if theyre next.
Online Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,817
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #830 on: Today at 07:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:30:21 pm
I said this earlier. Definitely feels like he has tried to call someone's bluff and they released the video with Coote not thinking they would.

I'd bet it was someone who was quite upset with the result on Saturday night.
Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,613
  • Big in Japan
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #831 on: Today at 07:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:31:44 pm
Hence your username.  :D

Indeed  ;D :-[
Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,312
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #832 on: Today at 07:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 07:29:21 pm
I still can't get my head around the fact that we have a small amount of our own fans who will try to play down any fuck-ups by referees in the premier league. Hoping to brush it under the carpet and even getting the thread locked. I don't understand it. Maybe it's because they referee some shitty little under-8 match on a Sunday morning and feel part of an imaginary referee union who will see their own team thrown under the bus rather than vilify a referee.

It's clear as fucking day that in the 2-2 draw with Everton in the 20/21 season, Coote went out of his way to fuck us over and that was only the beginning. He's not the only corrupt/bent ref. We can all list off the refs that are corrupt and bent, and the ones that take bribes.

Without any clear evidence any list could end up with site on the wrong end of a libel action.
Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,806
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #833 on: Today at 07:35:51 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:28:51 pm
Prolly his suppliers? These guys don't give a shit. You can hear it. They're threatening him in front of hisself.
I bet they've been blackmailing him.
They got him coked, got him to say what he said on camera, cause he was deffo saying it earlier... and decided to keep it for blackmailing purposes.

Those definitely aren't friends. Like I said- they could be the dealers, and during Covid, you would've done almost anything.Sum like that, yes.

Or betting syndicate linked thugs.  This could unravel.........
Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,397
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #834 on: Today at 07:37:02 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 07:32:40 pm
He can now do Ref Watch on Bein Sports with the hairy handed sex pest
Which one?
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,815
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #835 on: Today at 07:37:53 pm »
Hmmm...  a stretch, but what if this leak was the work of Abu Dhabi FC..?

The timing is just wonderful.
This could be something like- "We've got dirt on you.."

Don't accuse me of paranoia and being a conspiracy theorist please, cause now you see.
Online RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,265
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #836 on: Today at 07:38:18 pm »
There's ways of winning that neither tribal anti-scouse terraces nor bent officials can interfere with, and this usually involves outscoring the opposition with goals that offer absolutely no opportunity for interference over-ruling within the phase of play which created them.

Fortunately, we're VERY GOOD at these types of goals.

Even if we were forced to concede that every goal where a question COULD be asked.....was 100% guaranteed to be ruled out, and every interpretive decision which COULD be made, was guaranteed to go against us.....we could still score enough incontovertible goals to beat.....not only the team we're playing, but any and all peripheral forces arrayed against us.

Because if that's what it takes, then that's what we do.

Even if we were utterly certain that we had to contend with four bent arbitrators AS WELL as the team we're playing each weekend, then so be it.

We're exceptionally good at the "incontrovertible" win.

Either by number of goals scored, or the quality of open play which creates those goals.

I'm not saying the Cootes situation isn't concerning.

What I'm saying is that on our day, we can beat ANY team and a whole army of bent referees if we have to.

But yes.....we should never feel we have to try and beat bent referees, but what we should be mindful of is that there IS a way to do this, but the footballing excellence has to be off the charts!!

And as "Gandalf" said to Frodo in The Lord Of The Rings.

"That is an encouraging thought..."



 
Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,131
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #837 on: Today at 07:38:25 pm »
The other guy in the video is apparently called Ben Kitt and works for Sky Packaging Material, glass merchant based in UAE  :-X
Online KC7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: David Coote is a...
« Reply #838 on: Today at 07:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:45:14 pm
I stopped short of naming it corruption, but I've always been convinced that we've suffered a hell of a lot of conscious bias and no doubt some unconscious bias too. Too many decisions absolutely defied all logic. I'm sure this gobshite isn't the only one either. I'm glad it's him who has been exposed, though, because I absolutely loathe the little shit.

Too many posters on here were unfairly called paranoid and had their thoughts dismissed, when it was pretty clear that bias was at work on the field of play. I'm so glad it's the arsehole Coote that proved those posters categorically correct.

Never went along with corruption being a factor. Refs make errors. Even the Spurs shambles last season they admitted it very early and knew they had ballsed up (that result should never have stood though).

The one incident that I did feel was corrupt was the assault on Virgil. How can you watch a video of that and say "check complete". Never been as angry after as game as that one. Having previously not been bothered much about England every game since then with that clown in nets I've been desperate for England to lose. And now we find out that the individual who watched that incident on video, and decided no action on Pickford, when it was called a horror tackle on TNT, and Crouch called it a leg breaker during half time... to allow that go unpunished is 100% corrupt.

Coote is a bad egg. He should never be allowed near a football field again as an official.
