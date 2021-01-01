« previous next »
PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84

Legini

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #400 on: Today at 02:31:53 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:45:28 am
The moment the goal is scored it is no longer the denial of a goal-scoring offence. Then for it to be a Red card offence it needs to be either Serious foul play or violent conduct. It was clearly neither. It should have been a yellow card but Coote didn't even think it was a foul.

A cynical foul can be considered foul play, fouling someone to stop them scoring is pretty cynical to me. Whilst you may not consider it serious foul play, but thats down to the ref to decide not you.

Salah was denied a goal scoring opportunity, it doesnt matter whether Liverpool scored or not, the law says if an opponent is denied a goal scoring. It says nothing about what happens if that opportunity is scored by someone else.

According to the laws of the game the ref can give a red, whether it would have been in the spirit of the game is a different matter.
Eeyore

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #401 on: Today at 04:23:42 am
Quote from: Legini on Today at 02:31:53 am
A cynical foul can be considered foul play, fouling someone to stop them scoring is pretty cynical to me. Whilst you may not consider it serious foul play, but thats down to the ref to decide not you.

Salah was denied a goal scoring opportunity, it doesnt matter whether Liverpool scored or not, the law says if an opponent is denied a goal scoring. It says nothing about what happens if that opportunity is scored by someone else.

According to the laws of the game the ref can give a red, whether it would have been in the spirit of the game is a different matter.

The Referee couldn't give a Red card because he didn't deem it to be a foul. The VAR can only intervene if they thought it was a Red card offence. The only way VAR can intervene after the goal has been scored is if they think it was serious foul play. It clearly wasn't.

Rush 82

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #402 on: Today at 07:08:00 am
Missed the 2nd half and watching it now.

Just seen Mos goal - ha ha, ice in his veins- what a finisher he is.

Loved our control through large swathes of the first half of the second half.

Am really, really liking the rediscovery of the counter from corners.

On we march.
RJH

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #403 on: Today at 07:48:50 am
Quote from: Legini on Today at 02:31:53 am
Salah was denied a goal scoring opportunity, it doesnt matter whether Liverpool scored or not, the law says if an opponent is denied a goal scoring. It says nothing about what happens if that opportunity is scored by someone else.

Actually, the law does:

Quote
Advantage
If the referee plays the advantage for an offence for which a caution/sending-off would have been issued had play been stopped, this caution/sending-off must be issued when the ball is next out of play. However, if the offence was denying the opposing team an obvious goal-scoring opportunity the player is cautioned for unsporting behaviour; if the offence was interfering with or stopping a promising attack, the player is not cautioned.

https://www.theifab.com/laws/latest/fouls-and-misconduct/#disciplinary-action
jepovic

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #404 on: Today at 07:50:45 am
We played very well, but Villa were naive too. Its been a while since we could get so many open counter attacks,.ans we took advantage of that. Salah and Nunez had a blast with all the space.
spider-neil

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #405 on: Today at 07:54:24 am
I thought it was funny the Villa set piece coach co-managing them on the touch line with every set piece when Liverpools best chances came with every Villa set piece. We should have been kicking the ball out for Villa corners on purpose.
Knight

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #406 on: Today at 07:58:27 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:44:23 pm
But probably unsustainable. Given our xG is just under a goal a game. We have played 11 League games and our xG is 10.82.

Theres no way our xG was under 1.0 last night, surely? By the time Salah shot (absolutely masterful delay from him), it was a really high xG chance. Then Nunez had his goal, his other 1on1 and his header. Then there were a few shots from just outside the box and Salah had at least one shot from inside.

*Edit* yeah it was well over 2, just checked. FBREF is lower than most but still at 2.0.

*edit 2* ah apologies. You meant xGa
the_red_pill

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #407 on: Today at 08:05:24 am
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 12:47:59 am
But if the ref plays advantage and we score, then we can't have been deprived of a goal scoring opportunity. If Darwin had missed then I think VAR would have intervened.
I think it's applicable to the player, Linds. He denied Salah a goal-scoring opportunity, not Darwin.

I dunno what would've happened if we ended up not scoring, but that is diabolical. Had he shown advantage, we would've had to come back and punish the foul- after the goal was scored. If he decided it was a foul and not showed advantage, it would require the game be stopped in order to punish the foul and gis a free kick.

The fact that he showed no foul.. well, "legally" that would've meant that had Darwin missed, it would've been a goalkick, and on the day City lost. It wouldn't have been changed - even if he "realized" he made a mistake after the fact, cause he already signalled "no foul"- unless VAR intervened. And lest we forget, Tierney was on VAR...

The signals are "legally" meaningful and required, which determines the next course of action. It's also meaningful to any post-game inquiries, resolution of disputes and analysis. Once a signal is given, it's tickets - it's over.
the_red_pill

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #408 on: Today at 08:22:37 am
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 12:50:27 am
Shoutout to Luis Diaz for tracking back to stop a Villa counter deep into the second half.

Big moment
Can't remember who made that fantastic block- was it Diaz or Grav? Either way- that was a lifesaver. That was certainly a goal.
the_red_pill

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #409 on: Today at 08:27:55 am
Quote from: RJH on Today at 07:48:50 am
Actually, the law does:
Quote
If the referee plays the advantage for an offence for which a caution/sending-off would have been issued had play been stopped, this caution/sending-off must be issued when the ball is next out of play. However, if the offence was denying the opposing team an obvious goal-scoring opportunity the player is cautioned for unsporting behaviour; if the offence was interfering with or stopping a promising attack, the player is not cautioned.

https://www.theifab.com/laws/latest/fouls-and-misconduct/#disciplinary-action
Hmm.. that can't be right. There should be consequences?
Nick110581

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #410 on: Today at 08:37:18 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:27:55 am
https://www.theifab.com/laws/latest/fouls-and-misconduct/#disciplinary-action
Hmm.. that can't be right. There should be consequences?

If he blows the whistle for a foul then hes off and we have a free kick.

But Coote didnt think it was a foul so they are never going to go back and send him off.
JRed

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #411 on: Today at 08:42:11 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:24:09 pm
You've got to be consistent and level headed with this if you really want to call this idiot out

It's not a particular decision I'm talking about. It's everything, runs off without explanations gives shit fouls that aren't fouls to get himself out of a mess because he didn't give something that he should've. He's never in control of the game. He looks lost. All the time. He's a championship ref

He's waved that foul off against Salah on our first goal that was the most inexplicable decision of the night. The next I thought was the free kick against Wilkins
You said he was shocking for Villa , I honestly dont see how you could come to that conclusion from that game.
phil236849

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #412 on: Today at 08:59:04 am
Second goal was weird defending by villa. Not only the first missed headed pass, but konsa was getting close to Salah, then just decided to let him go and run into the net!
12C

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #413 on: Today at 09:20:52 am
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 08:59:04 am
Second goal was weird defending by villa. Not only the first missed headed pass, but konsa was getting close to Salah, then just decided to let him go and run into the net!

Salah benefitted from two Liverpool players busting a gut to give him an option. Konsa was caught between Mo and trying to stop the pass inside. Mo actually looks across and effectively dummies the pass with his eyes. Even the best keeper on the planet (copyright FIFA) was caught trying to cover both options.
Brilliant by the three reds, genius from Mo
MonsLibpool

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #414 on: Today at 09:26:05 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:20:52 am
Salah benefitted from two Liverpool players busting a gut to give him an option. Konsa was caught between Mo and trying to stop the pass inside. Mo actually looks across and effectively dummies the pass with his eyes. Even the best keeper on the planet (copyright FIFA) was caught trying to cover both options.
Brilliant by the three reds, genius from Mo
Yeah, Diaz and Gakpo stretched the defence. It doesn't count as an assist but it is technically.

Konsa was more focused on blocking the passing lane and closing the far post.  If they didn't make that run, he would have been tighter to Salah and the shout would have been more predictable for Martinez.  It was actually good defending because Salah eventually went for the harder option (Diaz/Gakpo would have had an empty net).
Nick110581

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #415 on: Today at 09:29:59 am
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 08:59:04 am
Second goal was weird defending by villa. Not only the first missed headed pass, but konsa was getting close to Salah, then just decided to let him go and run into the net!

Its poor defending.

Hes got to try and tackle Mo as he runs into the net and isnt even blocking the pass lane.
jepovic

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #416 on: Today at 09:39:23 am
Mostly poor setup to allow such a counter off a corner. Naive.
Schmarn

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #417 on: Today at 09:44:32 am

That controlled second half is clearly a sign of what is to come. Its not perfect yet as at times we lost penetration and actually ended up losing the ball and giving them a transition opportunity. Konate was just so good that we snuffed out every one. We still have room for improvement and its clear that Slot sees that. Its a real problem for our rivals.

As to the game I thought Curtis was outstanding till he came off. His ability to keep the ball under pressure was insane. In fact everyone played well.

Trents injury is a real pain. Bradley is a great deputy but these injuries are mounting up. If it is a hamstring that could well be a month. Ali, Jota and Elliott are still not in training either. Good time for an international break for once provided we dont pick up more injuries in that time. Really need to avoid a situation where we cant rotate as the games come thick and fast now.
12C

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #418 on: Today at 10:53:40 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:39:23 am
Mostly poor setup to allow such a counter off a corner. Naive.

But they have a set piece coach who has long hair and dances on the touchline like a Wishbone Ash fan in the 70s.
He sets them up like that for corners? Talk about stealing a living  ;D
Six Beardy

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #419 on: Today at 11:00:54 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:53:40 am
But they have a set piece coach who has long hair and dances on the touchline like a Wishbone Ash fan in the 70s.
He sets them up like that for corners? Talk about stealing a living  ;D

He's going to be absolutely fuming if all his efforts were in vain and he doesn't make Squires cartoon this week.
JRed

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #420 on: Today at 11:13:35 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:53:40 am
But they have a set piece coach who has long hair and dances on the touchline like a Wishbone Ash fan in the 70s.
He sets them up like that for corners? Talk about stealing a living  ;D
Why the fuck is Rick Wakeman pretending to be a set piece coach anyway
Oldmanmick

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #421 on: Today at 11:16:45 am
Opposition teams & managers will be shitting themselves now every time they get a corner.
DangerScouse

Re: PL - Liverpool 2 v 0 Aston Villa 20 Nuñez Salah 84
Reply #422 on: Today at 11:37:32 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:22:37 am
Can't remember who made that fantastic block- was it Diaz or Grav? Either way- that was a lifesaver. That was certainly a goal.

Grav made that block.
