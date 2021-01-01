But if the ref plays advantage and we score, then we can't have been deprived of a goal scoring opportunity. If Darwin had missed then I think VAR would have intervened.



I think it's applicable to the player, Linds. He denied Salah a goal-scoring opportunity, not Darwin.I dunno what would've happened if we ended up not scoring, but that is diabolical. Had he shown advantage, we would've had to come back and punish the foul- after the goal was scored. If he decided it was a foul and not showed advantage, it would require the game be stopped in order to punish the foul and gis a free kick.The fact that he showed no foul.. well, "legally" that would've meant that had Darwin missed, it would've been a goalkick, and on the day City lost. It wouldn't have been changed - even if he "realized" he made a mistake after the fact, cause he already signalled "no foul"- unless VAR intervened. And lest we forget, Tierney was on VAR...The signals are "legally" meaningful and required, which determines the next course of action. It's also meaningful to any post-game inquiries, resolution of disputes and analysis. Once a signal is given, it's tickets - it's over.