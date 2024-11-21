« previous next »
Author Topic: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion  (Read 9931 times)

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #600 on: November 21, 2024, 10:38:33 am »
Best runner up being the one with the most votes in a losing cause? There might be better teams who just come up against a really strong one although not much you can do about that I guess!
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #601 on: November 21, 2024, 01:31:42 pm »
Nice one Nicholls.  :wave
Online NICHOLLS

  • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #602 on: November 21, 2024, 02:19:21 pm »
Round of 14 fixtures:

tubby v Sheer Magnetism

Card Cheat v Hazell

Draex v Drinks Sangria

surfer v Samie

red1977 v Corrie Nick

Nicholls v child-in-time

Vivabobbygraham v Popcorn


I will create match threads this evening.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #603 on: November 21, 2024, 02:43:47 pm »
Thx Nicholls.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #604 on: November 21, 2024, 03:14:17 pm »
Piss easy win for moi.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #605 on: November 21, 2024, 07:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 21, 2024, 03:14:17 pm
Piss easy win for moi.

It's on bitch.
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #606 on: November 21, 2024, 07:20:17 pm »
I like Draexs team but think it lacks a bit of balance - Dybala as a RM, the already weak-pick of De Sciglio played on the wrong side etc. Nice strikers though and Nedved was a workhorse.

I think my team maybe has less star quality but is more put together with players in their correct positions, defined roles in a specific tactical system.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #607 on: November 21, 2024, 07:20:59 pm »
Thanks Nicholls.

Looking at Card Cheat's team, I might be a bit fucked here.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #608 on: November 21, 2024, 07:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 21, 2024, 07:20:17 pm
I like Draexs team but think it lacks a bit of balance - Dybala as a RM, the already weak-pick of De Sciglio played on the wrong side etc. Nice strikers though and Nedved was a workhorse.

I think my team maybe has less star quality but is more put together with players in their correct positions, defined roles in a specific tactical system.

The matches aren't even up yet :D

De Sciglio played 101 times at left back and 161 times at right back, that's not out of position. When he was voted in the team of the season he played half the games at left back v's right back.

Dybala is playing as a roaming high right forward as Zanetti was a one man right side of the pitch monster.

Perfecto balanceio.
Online NICHOLLS

Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #609 on: November 21, 2024, 08:43:22 pm »
First 3 fixtures are up!

tubby vs Sheer Magnetism
Card Cheat vs Hazell
Draex vs Drinks Sangria


Start mass-debating and voting  8)

24hr poll.

Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #610 on: November 21, 2024, 08:59:01 pm »
 :wave Thanks for organising Nicholls
Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #611 on: November 21, 2024, 09:04:08 pm »
Quote from: NICHOLLS on November 21, 2024, 08:43:22 pm
First 3 fixtures are up!

tubby vs Sheer Magnetism
Card Cheat vs Hazell
Draex vs Drinks Sangria


Start mass-debating and voting  8)

24hr poll.



I was halfway there already.
Online red1977

Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #612 on: November 21, 2024, 09:35:11 pm »
Cheers Nicholls.

Ive played a fair few drafts now but i'm never prepared for how difficult it is to split the teams. its almost always very close.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #613 on: November 22, 2024, 06:15:40 am »
There's seemingly a trend here where posters try to pick great fullbacks and just fit in good players in attack with no wide attacking / 1v1 qualities. That's one way to do it but it's kinda obvious (at least to me) that you are asking a lot of heavy lifting to penetrate and stretch (haha) from just 2 players, which simply isn't practical in a real game.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #614 on: November 22, 2024, 03:33:12 pm »
Build from the front and just like my women  I like top heavy front.
Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #615 on: November 22, 2024, 03:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 22, 2024, 03:33:12 pm
Build from the front and just like my women  I like top heavy front.

And ropey at the back?
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #616 on: November 22, 2024, 03:42:20 pm »
We've drafted with each other way too long mate...
Offline Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #617 on: November 22, 2024, 05:54:26 pm »


Here's my team if you need it Nicholls - Cheers.

Went into the draft wanting to base my team and system on Conte's record breaking Juventus squad and got pretty damn close. Would have loved to see how Di Natale would have done with that squad but have to respect his loyalty to Udinese.

Online NICHOLLS

Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #618 on: November 22, 2024, 09:44:04 pm »
The next set of fixtures are now live:

surfer vs Samie
red1977 vs Corrie Nick


Online NICHOLLS

Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #619 on: November 24, 2024, 10:13:49 am »
Last two fixtures will be up after our game.

Quarter finals Monday night.
Online NICHOLLS

Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #620 on: Today at 09:42:56 am »
3 teams got 8 votes, but lost... I will create a poll now, however, not a 24 hour poll, we'll take the poll result at 5pm.





Online NICHOLLS

Re: Football Italia Draft - GOOAALLLAAAZZZZOOO (1992-2024) - Sign Ups & Discussion
« Reply #621 on: Today at 07:19:41 pm »
