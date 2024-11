Is it the one who was a bit meh as a footballer, but had great numbers? If so he's very underrated and people have been wise to steer clear.



However, there's a foreign striker pick I'm surprised hasn't gone. Huge hipster favourite and would have made my team.



Edit: There's also an assimilated forward with good numbers, who I'd love to have seen picked, but he was usually overshadowed by other more well known names for the teams he played for.



He has a reputation as not being the best footballer as such, but itís really wrong. I wonít describe him as itíll give the game away and someone may still need him. I shithoused the idea of someone taking Salah, Iíll shithouse this too.On Ronaldo, Inter struggled to get him on the pitch, but what club do people most associate him with? For me itís Inter, because as a young kid thatís where he was and to me, compared to the Shearerís, Ferdinandís and Deaneís of this world, he appeared to me as if he was from another planet. His Barca time I was too young to remember with too little access to foreign football. Some may consider him a Real Madrid player, but in my mind, Inter.