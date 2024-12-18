« previous next »
Offline RJane89

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #160 on: November 29, 2024, 02:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on November 29, 2024, 02:49:50 pm
Curious as to how people are getting onto that hallmap quickly enough to click select seats for me for a sale which they dont qualify for?

By using an account that already qualifies with more credits, basketing then allocating it to f&f to the lower credit one.
Saves a couple of seconds, hence why people say how can it go in 'X seconds' when you've got to wait for the game to appear, click into it, request tickets etc... some people are already a couple of steps ahead and checking out. Favours those with friendship groups on different credit levels.
Online RedSue

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #161 on: November 29, 2024, 03:07:06 pm »
Managed to get one after 30 minutes of refreshing.  But obviously bots and people putting in basket just in case.  I refreshed as soon as game available and already logged in so no idea how they go in 5 seconds!!
Online End Product

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #162 on: November 29, 2024, 03:24:48 pm »
Got one luckily, only had Fulham on the fancard. Can't wait.
No time for caution.

Offline NQ00

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #163 on: November 29, 2024, 03:28:13 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on November 29, 2024, 01:26:10 pm
Anfield ticket office
from what date is what I meant sorry
Offline stonecold_jpm

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #164 on: November 29, 2024, 03:41:26 pm »
Forgot all about this, suppose I didnt miss much though if they had all gone in seconds
Offline kemlyn1629

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #165 on: November 29, 2024, 03:55:46 pm »
Offline 30fiver

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #166 on: November 29, 2024, 04:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on November 29, 2024, 02:49:50 pm
I have tried using the hallmap for the Newcastle sale and it doesnt seem to let me onto it which it used to for example the Milan sale - I wouldnt have been able to basket anything but it would have let me onto the actual hallmap, now it wont.

Curious as to how people are getting onto that hallmap quickly enough to click select seats for me for a sale which they dont qualify for?

For this it was up and visible at 12.55 ish, obviously can't basket any till 1 but saves the click through and the load from the tickets page, just refresh at 1 and hit choose seats for me
Offline vlademer17

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #167 on: November 30, 2024, 05:20:23 pm »
Anyone here know if Footy travel still running as used them for past few years for aways here and there and Wembley.

Don't fancy driving again as did Brighton. Or another coach company worth a shout?
Offline ricky69

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #168 on: December 5, 2024, 07:43:39 pm »
Does anyone think this will go back on sale?
Online swoopy

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #169 on: December 5, 2024, 08:08:44 pm »
Quote from: ricky69 on December  5, 2024, 07:43:39 pm
Does anyone think this will go back on sale?

Yes
Offline ABJ

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #170 on: December 5, 2024, 09:59:14 pm »
Quote from: ricky69 on December  5, 2024, 07:43:39 pm
Does anyone think this will go back on sale?
Of course, the returns sale will be at some point next week.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #171 on: December 6, 2024, 11:35:17 am »
Hope they get posted soon
Online Jm55

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #172 on: December 6, 2024, 11:43:43 am »
Any decent shouts for parking for this one?
Offline apassant77

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 04:01:07 pm »
Anybody received their tickets yet?
Offline apassant77

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 04:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on December  6, 2024, 11:43:43 am
Any decent shouts for parking for this one?

Try awaydays.co.uk
Offline weebroalan

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 04:12:04 pm »
Tickets not arrived yet
Online Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 04:26:47 pm »
Quote from: apassant77 on Yesterday at 04:01:07 pm
Anybody received their tickets yet?

Not yet.
Offline anfieldash

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 04:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on December  6, 2024, 11:43:43 am
Any decent shouts for parking for this one?

thebigparking  if you want somewhere close.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 05:13:50 pm »
Quote from: apassant77 on Yesterday at 04:01:07 pm
Anybody received their tickets yet?



Mine came on Saturday
Offline apassant77

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 05:24:44 pm »
Just heard from a mate his came today so at least there's some movement
Offline Benimar Col

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #180 on: Today at 10:07:28 am »
anyone else have tickets arrive today by any chance ?   just looks like a few by the responses have received theirs
Offline vlademer17

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #181 on: Today at 11:22:45 am »
The ones have arrived was that part of First sale only or someone in second sale received theres yet.

Always a worry closer gets to Christmas.
Should have done collect as i work just down the road but during the panic buy and trying for next one i just did post.

Is there way to double check if did post or collect?
As pretty sure did post but now doubting it haha
Online Jm55

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #182 on: Today at 12:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 10:07:28 am
anyone else have tickets arrive today by any chance ?   just looks like a few by the responses have received theirs

Mine haven't shown up yet from the first sale.
Online swoopy

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #183 on: Today at 12:57:37 pm »
According to the ticket fulfilment page they haven't posted any from the 2nd sale yet
Offline weebroalan

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #184 on: Today at 02:12:33 pm »
Thu 12 Dec 2024, 1:00pm

Match ticket - Season Ticket Holders & Members who recorded one or more of the below League Cup away games during seasons 2023-24 and 2022-23 on sale soon

Brighton (30.10.2024)
Fulham (24.01.2024)
Bournemouth (01.11.2023)

Buy online from 1pm Thursday 12th December until 7.30am Friday 13th December.

Tickets for this sale are subject to availability on a first come first served basis. Supporters can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Please note that tickets purchased for away games are not available to 'DISTRIBUTE' or FORWARD to other supporters.
Offline vamos tony

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #185 on: Today at 07:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:45:35 pm
Mine haven't shown up yet from the first sale.
not seen mine from the first sale
Online Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #186 on: Today at 10:23:26 pm »
Quote from: vamos tony on Today at 07:42:09 pm
not seen mine from the first sale
None here either.
