Thu 12 Dec 2024, 1:00pm
Match ticket - Season Ticket Holders & Members who recorded one or more of the below League Cup away games during seasons 2023-24 and 2022-23 on sale soon
Brighton (30.10.2024)
Fulham (24.01.2024)
Bournemouth (01.11.2023)
Buy online from 1pm Thursday 12th December until 7.30am Friday 13th December.
Tickets for this sale are subject to availability on a first come first served basis. Supporters can purchase one ticket per supporter ID number, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Please note that tickets purchased for away games are not available to 'DISTRIBUTE' or FORWARD to other supporters.