Curious as to how people are getting onto that hallmap quickly enough to click select seats for me for a sale which they dont qualify for?



By using an account that already qualifies with more credits, basketing then allocating it to f&f to the lower credit one.Saves a couple of seconds, hence why people say how can it go in 'X seconds' when you've got to wait for the game to appear, click into it, request tickets etc... some people are already a couple of steps ahead and checking out. Favours those with friendship groups on different credit levels.