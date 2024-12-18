« previous next »
Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
November 29, 2024, 02:55:41 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on November 29, 2024, 02:49:50 pm
Curious as to how people are getting onto that hallmap quickly enough to click select seats for me for a sale which they dont qualify for?

By using an account that already qualifies with more credits, basketing then allocating it to f&f to the lower credit one.
Saves a couple of seconds, hence why people say how can it go in 'X seconds' when you've got to wait for the game to appear, click into it, request tickets etc... some people are already a couple of steps ahead and checking out. Favours those with friendship groups on different credit levels.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
November 29, 2024, 03:07:06 pm
Managed to get one after 30 minutes of refreshing.  But obviously bots and people putting in basket just in case.  I refreshed as soon as game available and already logged in so no idea how they go in 5 seconds!!
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
November 29, 2024, 03:24:48 pm
Got one luckily, only had Fulham on the fancard. Can't wait.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
November 29, 2024, 03:28:13 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on November 29, 2024, 01:26:10 pm
Anfield ticket office
from what date is what I meant sorry
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
November 29, 2024, 03:41:26 pm
Forgot all about this, suppose I didnt miss much though if they had all gone in seconds
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
November 29, 2024, 03:55:46 pm
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
November 29, 2024, 04:55:11 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on November 29, 2024, 02:49:50 pm
I have tried using the hallmap for the Newcastle sale and it doesnt seem to let me onto it which it used to for example the Milan sale - I wouldnt have been able to basket anything but it would have let me onto the actual hallmap, now it wont.

Curious as to how people are getting onto that hallmap quickly enough to click select seats for me for a sale which they dont qualify for?

For this it was up and visible at 12.55 ish, obviously can't basket any till 1 but saves the click through and the load from the tickets page, just refresh at 1 and hit choose seats for me
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
November 30, 2024, 05:20:23 pm
Anyone here know if Footy travel still running as used them for past few years for aways here and there and Wembley.

Don't fancy driving again as did Brighton. Or another coach company worth a shout?
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
Today at 07:43:39 pm
Does anyone think this will go back on sale?
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
Today at 08:08:44 pm
Quote from: ricky69 on Today at 07:43:39 pm
Does anyone think this will go back on sale?

Yes
