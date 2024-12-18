Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the League Cup Quarter Final fixture against Southampton on Wednesday December 18, 2024.Location: St MarysKick-off: 20:00Allocation: 3100Due to amendments to the new visitors section and wheelchair bays in the Kingsland/Chapel corner, the allocation is 20 seats short of the 10% stadium capacity.Disabled allocation16 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Prices:Adult £30Over 65 £30Young Adult (18-25) £30Juniors (Under 18) £10Under 14s £10Price NotesSupporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £1.Tickets salesThe below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.Eligibility criteria for this game is based on Brighton and Hove Albion (30.10.24), Fulham (24.01.2024) and Bournemouth (01.11.2023).Sale InformationSeason Ticket Holders & Members with 2 or more games from 8.15am 28.11.24 until 12.45pm 29.11.24Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this saleSeason Ticket Holders & Members with 1 or more games from 1pm 29.11.24Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this saleWe ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.Single Sign OnAs announced here, you will now log in to all of our main online services, including your Ticketing/Membership account using your email address.Hospitality MembersSir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notesTickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket CreditsTickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.Stadium NotesA number of seats on rows Q  JJ in Block 28 are seated only and this will be enforced.Southampton recommend and advise that supporters who require access to seats with minimal steps, select seats on rows B-E. Subject to availability.