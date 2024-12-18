« previous next »
Author Topic: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)  (Read 4776 times)

Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #40 on: November 19, 2024, 02:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on November 19, 2024, 02:03:25 pm
Ticket details this afternoon do we think?

Wouldn't expect it, no. I'd be surprised if it was even this week in all honesty.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #41 on: November 19, 2024, 02:25:22 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on November 19, 2024, 12:32:55 pm

Maybe they've relented and are giving us a few more ...
Should be out soon surely
Looking at that it looks like the new away end plus block 29 (the middle 3 blocks will be blocked off for the suits etc. same as the 3 blocks opposite)...which would definitely mean the full 10%.

So I still reckon/hope it will be this -

Quote from: ABJ on October 31, 2024, 11:43:37 am
Yeah as its 10% in the LC rather than 3K so I reckon it will be this -

Brighton
Fulham
Bournemouth
Man City

1st sale, guaranteed, 2+
2nd sale, non guaranteed, 1 (basically those with just Man City)


Potentially great news for those that qualified for Brighton.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #42 on: November 19, 2024, 02:26:11 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on November 19, 2024, 01:28:44 pm
Looking at that looks like they have held back 4 additional blocks and most of the other blocks have tickets available looks like a good change 100% with Brighton will be sorted if they want one.

think the middle 3 on each side on the half way line are hospo and corp etc?

Be surprised if we're all down side of the pitch
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #43 on: November 19, 2024, 02:27:37 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on November 19, 2024, 02:26:11 pm
think the middle 3 on each side on the half way line are hospo and corp etc?

Be surprised if we're all down side of the pitch

Yeah can see that, wonder when they went on sale as the all other blocks have ticket available
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #44 on: November 19, 2024, 02:29:14 pm »
Quote from: stoz on November 19, 2024, 02:19:37 pm
Wouldn't expect it, no. I'd be surprised if it was even this week in all honesty.

Been pretty early with the others lately so if the allocation is now confirmed youd hope theyd announce them shortly.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #45 on: November 19, 2024, 02:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on November 19, 2024, 02:29:14 pm
Been pretty early with the others lately so if the allocation is now confirmed youd hope theyd announce them shortly.
It should be this week although they are very busy at the moment tbf.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #46 on: November 19, 2024, 03:19:58 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November 19, 2024, 02:25:22 pm
Looking at that it looks like the new away end plus block 29 (the middle 3 blocks will be blocked off for the suits etc. same as the 3 blocks opposite)...which would definitely mean the full 10%.

So I still reckon/hope it will be this -

Potentially great news for those that qualified for Brighton.

When you say 2+ guaranteed do you mean those with 3 or 2?
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #47 on: November 19, 2024, 04:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on November 19, 2024, 03:19:58 pm
When you say 2+ guaranteed do you mean those with 3 or 2?
Anyone with 2, 3 or all 4 of these will be guaranteed I reckon -

Brighton
Fulham
Bournemouth
Man City
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #48 on: November 19, 2024, 05:57:34 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November 19, 2024, 04:56:25 pm
Anyone with 2, 3 or all 4 of these will be guaranteed I reckon -

Brighton
Fulham
Bournemouth
Man City


Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #49 on: November 20, 2024, 11:03:11 am »
Quote from: ABJ on November 19, 2024, 04:56:25 pm
Anyone with 2, 3 or all 4 of these will be guaranteed I reckon -

Brighton
Fulham
Bournemouth
Man City

Hope you're right as I only have Fulham and City
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #50 on: November 20, 2024, 12:24:20 pm »
Quote from: weebroalan on November 20, 2024, 11:03:11 am
Hope you're right as I only have Fulham and City
The allocation will be key but if its what we should be getting, everyone that has 2 of those 4 will get a ticket in the guaranteed sale. Worst case scenario will be that a very small few will have to wait for the returns sale but ultimately everyone on 2 of those 4 will get one imo.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #51 on: November 20, 2024, 04:21:04 pm »
7 quarter final clubs have tickets on sale.
1 doesn't even have dates when tickets go on sale ;D

Be nice to know the allocation so I can book things !
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #52 on: November 20, 2024, 04:44:18 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on November 20, 2024, 04:21:04 pm
7 quarter final clubs have tickets on sale.
1 doesn't even have dates when tickets go on sale ;D

Be nice to know the allocation so I can book things !
Week before Christmas exactly as well. Hoping that means more spares, speaking of which if anyone wants to get rid of 1 or 2 my DM's are open ;D would prefer someone either in the car, or better yet, someone driving me haha.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 02:04:48 pm »
Brighton, Fulham, Bournemouth
2 guaranteed. 1 not guaranteed.
Balls.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:07:50 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:04:48 pm
Brighton, Fulham, Bournemouth
2 guaranteed. 1 not guaranteed.
Balls.

Wheres that?
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 02:15:25 pm »
It's not on the website yet in any case.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 02:17:16 pm »
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 02:27:16 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:04:48 pm
Brighton, Fulham, Bournemouth
2 guaranteed. 1 not guaranteed.
Balls.
Probably just the 3K then  ::) Assuming you've got Brighton only? you'll get one eventually once it drops to returns I reckon.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 02:28:38 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:04:48 pm
Brighton, Fulham, Bournemouth
2 guaranteed. 1 not guaranteed.
Balls.

FFS
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 02:29:42 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 02:27:16 pm
Probably just the 3K then  ::) Assuming you've got Brighton only? you'll get one eventually once it drops to returns I reckon.

Aye yeah. Expensive flight to book though if I don't :D will see how I get on next week first.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 02:38:48 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 02:27:16 pm
Probably just the 3K then  ::) Assuming you've got Brighton only? you'll get one eventually once it drops to returns I reckon.

The allocation is on there, its 3.1k.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 02:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 02:38:48 pm
The allocation is on there, its 3.1k.

They've added it now yeh.
So around 150 with Brighton will miss out.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 02:42:04 pm »
Brighton was 3,179. This is 3,100. So 79 will miss out?
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 02:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 02:42:04 pm
Brighton was 3,179. This is 3,100. So 79 will miss out?

Depends what the situation is with returns I guess, if there were more returns for Brighton than there are for this then it wont be as straight forward as that.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 02:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 02:42:04 pm
Brighton was 3,179. This is 3,100. So 79 will miss out?

Ah yeh, didn't check the number just thought it was something like that.

Nearer Christmas you'd hope for the same number of returns.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 02:57:15 pm »
screws over now as not 100% guaranteed  so wont book coach yet too :no
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 02:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 02:45:24 pm
Depends what the situation is with returns I guess, if there were more returns for Brighton than there are for this then it wont be as straight forward as that.

Not sure I follow....surely if the club have 3,100 tickets to sell for this and they had 3,179 to sell for Brighton then it's just a 79 difference?

Or is it that the club actually have less than 3,100 to sell after you take out corporate/players etc (I think I know the answer to this!) hence that the difference is more than 79?
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 03:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 02:58:23 pm
Not sure I follow....surely if the club have 3,100 tickets to sell for this and they had 3,179 to sell for Brighton then it's just a 79 difference?

Or is it that the club actually have less than 3,100 to sell after you take out corporate/players etc (I think I know the answer to this!) hence that the difference is more than 79?

If the club have 3100 to sell for this and 3179 to sell to Brighton and they were all sold the exact same way then yeah.

However the club siphon off a certain amount of tickets from the initial sale for player returns, corporate season ticket holders etc, so when the first guaranteed sale happens there isnt actually the full 3,100on sale it will be that number minus whatever is taken away for the above.

Closer to the match the club then release any unsold tickets back as late availability returns, the number of those tickets which are released just depends on uptake obviously so there could be more released for Brighton than for Southampton. Lets say as an example theres 500 reserved for both those games, for the Southampton game 100 get returned but for Brighton 300 get returned that would mean for Brighton you have 2,9,9 with the credit (3179 - 200) fighting over 2,700 Southampton tickets (3,100 - the 400 taken for corporates etc).

The point is you cant get quite that specific with working out what will and wont be available when it gets to those kinds of numbers as it will depend on corporate uptake.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 incl. selling details
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 03:07:36 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the League Cup Quarter Final fixture against Southampton on Wednesday December 18, 2024.

Location: St Marys

Kick-off: 20:00

Allocation: 3100

Due to amendments to the new visitors section and wheelchair bays in the Kingsland/Chapel corner, the allocation is 20 seats short of the 10% stadium capacity.

Disabled allocation
16 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:
Adult £30
Over 65 £30
Young Adult (18-25) £30
Juniors (Under 18) £10
Under 14s £10

Price Notes
Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

There are a number of restricted views within the allocation discounted by £1.

Tickets sales
The below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.

Eligibility criteria for this game is based on Brighton and Hove Albion (30.10.24), Fulham (24.01.2024) and Bournemouth (01.11.2023).

Sale Information

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 2 or more games from 8.15am 28.11.24 until 12.45pm 29.11.24
Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 1 or more games from 1pm 29.11.24
Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.

Single Sign On
As announced here, you will now log in to all of our main online services, including your Ticketing/Membership account using your email address.

Hospitality Members
Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes
Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits
Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.

Stadium Notes
A number of seats on rows Q  JJ in Block 28 are seated only and this will be enforced.

Southampton recommend and advise that supporters who require access to seats with minimal steps, select seats on rows B-E. Subject to availability.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/southampton-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-ticket-details
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 03:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:05:40 pm
If the club have 3100 to sell for this and 3179 to sell to Brighton and they were all sold the exact same way then yeah.

However the club siphon off a certain amount of tickets from the initial sale for player returns, corporate season ticket holders etc, so when the first guaranteed sale happens there isnt actually the full 3,100on sale it will be that number minus whatever is taken away for the above.

Closer to the match the club then release any unsold tickets back as late availability returns, the number of those tickets which are released just depends on uptake obviously so there could be more released for Brighton than for Southampton. Lets say as an example theres 500 reserved for both those games, for the Southampton game 100 get returned but for Brighton 300 get returned that would mean for Brighton you have 2,9,9 with the credit (3179 - 200) fighting over 2,700 Southampton tickets (3,100 - the 400 taken for corporates etc).

The point is you cant get quite that specific with working out what will and wont be available when it gets to those kinds of numbers as it will depend on corporate uptake.


Thanks, that's really useful and as suspected!
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 03:21:06 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 03:18:07 pm
Thanks, that's really useful and as suspected!

No worries.

FWIW I suspect that there will be a similar number if not more returns for this than there were for Brighton given the similar location, same competition, standard of opposition and it being the weekend before Christmas.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 03:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:21:06 pm
No worries.

FWIW I suspect that there will be a similar number if not more returns for this than there were for Brighton given the similar location, same competition, standard of opposition and it being the weekend before Christmas.
Yeah which is ultimately why I reckon everyone with Brighton 'should' end up with a ticket for this. Annoying though because if we'd got the full 10%, which would have been 3238 depending on which website is correct, everyone with Brighton would have been guaranteed.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 03:30:49 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:25:00 pm
Yeah which is ultimately why I reckon everyone with Brighton 'should' end up with a ticket for this. Annoying though because if we'd got the full 10%, which would have been 3238 depending on which website is correct, everyone with Brighton would have been guaranteed.

Interestingly the selling notice says weve only got 20 tickets less than the full 10%.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 03:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:30:49 pm
Interestingly the selling notice says weve only got 20 tickets less than the full 10%.
Yeah depends on what website is correct, Wikipedia and Transfermarkt both have it down as 32,384 but LFC saying its 31,200...which is well over 1K less!
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm »
Bet therell be loads that cant get on the website cos of this single sign in nonsense and wont know about it
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 06:17:51 pm »
Week before Christmas everyone with just Brighton will get a ticket.
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 10:40:27 pm »
Theyve removed City from the criteria, assuming that will come back for a potential semi final if its a big allocation?
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #77 on: Today at 07:41:01 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 10:40:27 pm
Theyve removed City from the criteria, assuming that will come back for a potential semi final if its a big allocation?

It may come back in to play if we beat southampton and played united
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24 (Including selling details)
« Reply #78 on: Today at 07:41:54 am »
Anyone know if these are paper or NFC tickets?
Re: Southampton League Cup 18/12/24
« Reply #79 on: Today at 08:14:07 am »
Quote from: red79 on Today at 07:41:01 am
It may come back in to play if we beat southampton and played united

I think IF any remain after the first two sales in this, they'll end up doing a 3rd sale for those with City
