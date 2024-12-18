« previous next »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:03:25 pm
Ticket details this afternoon do we think?

Wouldn't expect it, no. I'd be surprised if it was even this week in all honesty.
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:32:55 pm

Maybe they've relented and are giving us a few more ...
Should be out soon surely
Looking at that it looks like the new away end plus block 29 (the middle 3 blocks will be blocked off for the suits etc. same as the 3 blocks opposite)...which would definitely mean the full 10%.

So I still reckon/hope it will be this -

Quote from: ABJ on October 31, 2024, 11:43:37 am
Yeah as its 10% in the LC rather than 3K so I reckon it will be this -

Brighton
Fulham
Bournemouth
Man City

1st sale, guaranteed, 2+
2nd sale, non guaranteed, 1 (basically those with just Man City)


Potentially great news for those that qualified for Brighton.
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 01:28:44 pm
Looking at that looks like they have held back 4 additional blocks and most of the other blocks have tickets available looks like a good change 100% with Brighton will be sorted if they want one.

think the middle 3 on each side on the half way line are hospo and corp etc?

Be surprised if we're all down side of the pitch
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:26:11 pm
think the middle 3 on each side on the half way line are hospo and corp etc?

Be surprised if we're all down side of the pitch

Yeah can see that, wonder when they went on sale as the all other blocks have ticket available
Quote from: stoz on Today at 02:19:37 pm
Wouldn't expect it, no. I'd be surprised if it was even this week in all honesty.

Been pretty early with the others lately so if the allocation is now confirmed youd hope theyd announce them shortly.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:29:14 pm
Been pretty early with the others lately so if the allocation is now confirmed youd hope theyd announce them shortly.
It should be this week although they are very busy at the moment tbf.
