Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65  (Read 5860 times)

Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Cracking second half. Perfect performance after the first half. Thats a statement win.

What the fuck is up with Madrid? We have to take advantage and beat them.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Banging. Well in lads all-round

Happy days
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:30:31 pm
Luis Garcia and Xabi talking to each other in fluent English. Imagine Harry Kane or Bellingham trying to do that in a foreign tongue !

Actually they'd probably struggle to do it in English!

Bellingham comes across as intelligent, don't know why you mentioned him at all.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quality second half both on and off the pitch. We were magnificent. Now lets seriously fuck those white hanky waving bastards up.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
We are on the cusp of having another great side, defence looks solid, we have a great 2nd choice keeper and the most attacking depth we've had in the PL era.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Fooking get in there, over in Tenerife so couldn't go to the match and me and other teams fans in pubs don't mix so watched on the IPTV on the ipad in hotel and I tell you I've discovered no commentary games for the first time...... Oh my god where have you been all my life??? Didn't even notice for the first 5 minutes to be honest but once I did it was absolutely glorious, all the crowd noise but not talking shite every 10 seconds. Highly recommend.

As for all the melts in the HT thread it's of no surprise 80% of them are the same ones slagging everything off in the summer transfer thread is it! Not doing too badly with these shite players you were all going on about are we 😜😜😜
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
https://xcancel.com/primevideosport/status/1853927621169496324

Diaz interview pitchside with the Prime journo.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: josh101 on Today at 10:28:45 pm
Have we seen a player go from "youth squad player" to "undisputed starter" as quick since TAA?
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Today at 10:31:05 pm
Owen and Fowler?
Flanagan?
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:54:06 pm
Bellingham comes across as intelligent, don't know why you mentioned him at all.

You'd be hard pushed to find 2 English players abroad tbf
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:03:23 pm
If only Slot had been backed in the summer. We could be top of the Champions League, top of the Premier League and through to the next round of the League Cup. If only.

Sounds remarkably like what you were saying after the 19-20 and 21-22 seasons. Just bury your head in the sand and pretend 20-21 and 22-23 didn't happen. You sound like a fella who doesn't change his cambelt or service his car because it's 'currently running well'. Then wonders why he is standing at the side of the motorway soon after waiting for a recovery truck.

It is about being proactive and addressing issues 'before' you fall off a cliff in terms of performance. We only had 43% possession first half and are still struggling to play out from the back and would have conceded first again but for a disallowed goal. We are still a club in transition and still have areas we can improve on.

We have run Macca into the ground and may well do the same to Gravenberch. We are on a brilliant run, Slot has done a fantastic job but the last thing we should do is be complacent. We should be looking to add to what we have from a position of strength.

Tonight was a brilliant performance second half. Why not give Slot the tools to do that for the full 90.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 10:42:21 pm
Slot: I only have four attackers available with injuries to Chiesa and Jota, and Darwin with this fixture list, impossible to play them all. Tah one of best defenders in Germany and likes to play against target man, so we played Lucho there.
What a boss move!
Seems to know a bit...
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Just got in from the game. That was Four-midable. ;D

Those first two goals were beautiful. Poor Xavi...know he knows how Kevin felt on his return in 78. ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: Paul_h on Today at 10:00:11 pm
Xabi got schooled.
luv it..
fantastic 2nd half. one to savour..

I'll caveat this by saying that of course I loved him as a player, but if I'm being honest, I'm absolutely delighted we demolished Alonso and his team tonight.

Want to turn us down to maybe have Madrid come in for you later? OK, while you're waiting mate, we'll just pull your pants down and embarrass your sham of a team.

We were great in the second half, but they're pretenders at this level.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 10:52:04 pm
Cracking second half. Perfect performance after the first half. Thats a statement win.

What the fuck is up with Madrid? We have to take advantage and beat them.
Oh I'm sure this team, especially Trent, Robbo, VVD and Salah will be salivating at the prospect of humiliating these!
Our team are warriors and professionals... but they have a magalomaniacal streak in them that comes out on occasion. Those questionable losses were prolly their worst moments in football.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Didn't expect that after 50mins! A brilliant 35mins opened up by a fabulous pass from Curtis and a lovely finish from Lucho.

The 2nd goal just put us on another level. Yes there was maybe 5mins where they got a couple of chances but we quickly put them away pretty ruthlessly.

Great set of results tonight though losses for City and Real wont mean too much as you have to be pretty awful to not finish in the top 24.

One more good result needed this week.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:54:06 pm
Bellingham comes across as intelligent, don't know why you mentioned him at all.

He does come across as more intelligent than the average English player. Still an annoying try-hard bellend.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:54:06 pm
Bellingham comes across as intelligent, don't know why you mentioned him at all.

Really? In what way does he come across as intelligent? I've never heard him speaking fluent Spanish, just the odd word or short phrase.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Not a bad day for the Reds.   8-1 if we consider the kids' result.  :)
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 11:01:37 pm
Just got in from the game. That was Four-midable. ;D

Those first two goals were beautiful. Poor Xavi...know he knows how Kevin felt on his return in 78. ;D
Or Luis Suarez...
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:01:54 pm
I'll caveat this by saying that of course I loved him as a player, but if I'm being honest, I'm absolutely delighted we demolished Alonso and his team tonight.

Want to turn us down to maybe have Madrid come in for you later? OK, while you're waiting mate, we'll just pull your pants down and embarrass your sham of a team.

We were great in the second half, but they're pretenders at this level.
He didn't turn us down. Slot was the only coach we approached.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:07:23 pm
Really? In what way does he come across as intelligent? I've never heard him speaking fluent Spanish, just the odd word or short phrase.

He speaks well in interviews i've seen him, nothing like Kane at all. Wouldn't bet against him knowing another language given he has been away from England since 17 and was privately educated.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:06:22 pm
He does come across as more intelligent than the average English player. Still an annoying try-hard bellend.

Agree on the pitch he's a proper prick.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:11:09 pm
He speaks well in interviews i've seen him, nothing like Kane at all. Wouldn't bet against him knowing another language given he has been away from England since 17 and was privately educated.

German?
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:07:23 pm
Really? In what way does he come across as intelligent? I've never heard him speaking fluent Spanish, just the odd word or short phrase.

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1d6qkk6/jude_bellingham_gives_his_first_interview_in/

Not bad considering how long he'd been there at the time of that interview.




 
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
That's a massive result that will make every team in Europe shit their keks. We're not in this to make up the numbers. This team and this manager mean serious business.

Absolutely made up for Slot especially. With all the media nonsense around Alonso coming back, and him being linked with the Liverpool job etc. Arne will have really enjoyed the fuck out of that result.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:15:25 pm

Firmino would be proud of that.
Re: CL: Liverpool 4 v 0 Bayer Leverkussen Diaz 60 83 90+2 Gakpo 65
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:15:25 pm

Loved that. Absolutely taking the piss. ;D
