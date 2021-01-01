If only Slot had been backed in the summer. We could be top of the Champions League, top of the Premier League and through to the next round of the League Cup. If only.



Sounds remarkably like what you were saying after the 19-20 and 21-22 seasons. Just bury your head in the sand and pretend 20-21 and 22-23 didn't happen. You sound like a fella who doesn't change his cambelt or service his car because it's 'currently running well'. Then wonders why he is standing at the side of the motorway soon after waiting for a recovery truck.It is about being proactive and addressing issues 'before' you fall off a cliff in terms of performance. We only had 43% possession first half and are still struggling to play out from the back and would have conceded first again but for a disallowed goal. We are still a club in transition and still have areas we can improve on.We have run Macca into the ground and may well do the same to Gravenberch. We are on a brilliant run, Slot has done a fantastic job but the last thing we should do is be complacent. We should be looking to add to what we have from a position of strength.Tonight was a brilliant performance second half. Why not give Slot the tools to do that for the full 90.