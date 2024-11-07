« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE  (Read 10271 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #400 on: November 7, 2024, 02:59:03 pm »
The top 8 if the remaining fixtures are simulated a million times. With GD as a tiebreaker, 15 should be enough but 16 is a guarantee and some have indicated.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #401 on: November 7, 2024, 03:03:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November  7, 2024, 02:59:03 pm
The top 8 if the remaining fixtures are simulated a million times.
You'd have got some long odds on that top five in August!

Out of interest, what is it simulated on?  (please say Football Manager)
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #402 on: November 7, 2024, 03:05:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November  7, 2024, 03:03:17 pm
You'd have got some long odds on that top five in August!

Out of interest, what is it simulated on?  (please say Football Manager)
I used AI.
Offline GreekScouser

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #403 on: November 7, 2024, 03:19:11 pm »
So not particularly based on anything in terms of how strong the teams they've got left to play are, etc.

I wouldnt be shocked if both Arsenal and Abu Dhabi end up outside the top 8.

Abu Dhabi have some tough games left (Juve and PSG away). Arsenal have an easier run but considering how tight its likely to be, they're not well placed in terms of tiebreakers (GD, goals scored, away goals scored are the first three). They're at Sporting next, not easy considering what a woeful away record they have under Arteta in Europe.
Offline farawayred

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #404 on: November 7, 2024, 04:38:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November  7, 2024, 03:05:51 pm
I used AI.
I missed Al's post, what did he say?

;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rob1966

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #405 on: November 7, 2024, 04:39:05 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November  7, 2024, 04:38:25 pm
I missed Al's post, what did he say?

;D

We concede too many offside goals ;D
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #406 on: November 7, 2024, 05:23:37 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November  7, 2024, 04:38:25 pm
I missed Al's post, what did he say?

;D
Let me see :)

It's a football opinion/discussion on a football forum. Nobody is forced to agree, it's fine LOL. Different perspectives are good.
Offline farawayred

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #407 on: November 7, 2024, 05:29:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November  7, 2024, 05:23:37 pm
Let me see :)

It's a football opinion/discussion on a football forum. Nobody is forced to agree, it's fine LOL. Different perspectives are good.
Nah, mate, it wasn't a dig at you in any way, shape or form!

I just equated AI (artificial intelligence) to Al (Eeyore, formerly Al 555 I think)
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #408 on: November 7, 2024, 06:10:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November  7, 2024, 05:29:06 pm
Nah, mate, it wasn't a dig at you in any way, shape or form!

I just equated AI (artificial intelligence) to Al (Eeyore, formerly Al 555 I think)

I got it mate. :)
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #409 on: November 7, 2024, 06:16:00 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November  7, 2024, 05:29:06 pm
Nah, mate, it wasn't a dig at you in any way, shape or form!

I just equated AI (artificial intelligence) to Al (Eeyore, formerly Al 555 I think)
I know. I was referring to the discussion he's having on the main forum.
Offline RooiBefok

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 10:05:01 am »
This should make it clearer for you.
Offline tubby

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:44:21 am »
This is a good little chart from Reddit:

Offline RedSince86

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 12:06:00 pm »
Milan and Arsenal have a comfortable remaining 4 games.

Brest will slide down the table but look at Pep and Salzburg yikes.

PSG look fucked. ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:09:40 pm by RedSince86 »
Offline RJH

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 12:20:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:44:21 am
This is a good little chart from Reddit:



I think it's more difficult for City than even that table shows, as their two difficult games (PSG, Juve) are both away, which I think makes it much tougher than it would be if they were home games.

Arsenal have played all their Pot 1 + Pot 2 opponents now, so really should be finishing in the Top 8.
Offline GreekScouser

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 12:22:54 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:06:00 pm
Milan and Arsenal have a comfortable remaining 4 games.

Brest will slide down the table but look at Pep and Salzburg yikes.

PSG look fucked. ;D

Arsenals looks fine on paper, but its the 2nd, 3rd, 16th and 29th teams. Next up away at Sporting is huge. Lose or draw that and they'll need to win their last three to even have a chance of being in the top 8.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 12:29:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:44:21 am
This is a good little chart from Reddit:



How did they calculate the coefficient?
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 12:47:18 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 12:29:10 pm
How did they calculate the coefficient?

I believe the average coefficient is the number of UEFA coefficient points the opponents have. These are based on performance over the last 5 seasons in Europe (Man City have the most with 128 points, we have 104, Brest have 7).

I was confused at first because I thought it would coefficient rankings and that the lower numbers would equate to higher difficulty.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 01:00:36 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:47:18 pm
I believe the average coefficient is the number of UEFA coefficient points the opponents have. These are based on performance over the last 5 seasons in Europe (Man City have the most with 128 points, we have 104, Brest have 7).

I was confused at first because I thought it would coefficient rankings and that the lower numbers would equate to higher difficulty.

Thanks, LCH...
Offline thaddeus

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 01:11:08 pm »
Celtic have the foundation and the remaining fixtures to get into the top 8.

Club Brugge (H)
Dinamo Zagreb (A)
Young Boys (H)
Villa (A)

As good as chance as they and Rodgers will ever have to shake off the European football hoodoo.

Based purely on coefficients Villa really dropped on a great draw considering they're nominally a Pot 4 team.  Even Bayern with their 112 coefficient are relatively soft.  The new structure is certainly beneficial for clubs like Villa, Celtic and Brest that would otherwise ordinarily be fighting it out for third and Europa League.
Offline jediwarrior

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 03:54:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:44:21 am
This is a good little chart from Reddit:



Once we play Madrid ours must take a big dive
Offline JRed

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 04:04:21 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:06:00 pm
Milan and Arsenal have a comfortable remaining 4 games.

Brest will slide down the table but look at Pep and Salzburg yikes.

PSG look fucked. ;D
You think Brest will droop down the table?
Offline Eeyore

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 04:24:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November  7, 2024, 05:29:06 pm
Nah, mate, it wasn't a dig at you in any way, shape or form!

I just equated AI (artificial intelligence) to Al (Eeyore, formerly Al 555 I think)

I wish people would stop referring to me as Al as if it is my name. It was just a confusion when I thought I was an Alpaca instead of a donkey.
Offline rob1966

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 06:46:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:04:21 pm
You think Brest will droop down the table?

They're going to be sponsored by Victorias Secret so they'll have all the support the need to stand firm and stay up there
Offline farawayred

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 09:29:00 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:04:21 pm
You think Brest will droop down the table?
Time will tell.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 11:04:04 pm »
Who are Brests stiffest remaining game, Nipoli?
Offline darragh85

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 11:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:04:04 pm
Who are Brests stiffest remaining game, Nipoli?

Young Boys would fancy a go at them.
Offline farawayred

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #426 on: Today at 12:51:38 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:09:51 pm
Young Boys would fancy a go at them.
Yeah, maybe a Lille bit.
Offline newterp

Re: Champions League Fixtures 5th/6th November NOT FOR IN GAME LFC COMMENTARY SAMIE
« Reply #427 on: Today at 03:20:49 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:24:56 pm
I wish people would stop referring to me as Al as if it is my name. It was just a confusion when I thought I was an Alpaca instead of a donkey.

Wait - it wasn't Alshole?

 ;D
