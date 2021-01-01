« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov

Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #80 on: Today at 04:44:46 pm
Great preview, Duvva...

And as for the attempted charm offensive from Xabi...

Shut the fuck up and come to Anfield for your beating.

The stadium is Arne...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #81 on: Today at 04:46:39 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:44:46 pm
Great preview, Duvva...

And as for the attempted charm offensive from Xabi...

Shut the fuck up and come to Anfield for your beating.

The stadium is Arne...

:D Exfuckingactly! Fuck off any love in with Alonso, I hope he gets smashed.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #82 on: Today at 04:47:49 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 03:12:22 pm
Coming here with all his lovely hair & charming comments. I hope we thrash them, then sing his song after.

Lets thrash them and sing songs about our players and/or Slot.

No point singing about Alonso. Let him get that when he goes to play Real Madrid. Thats where his heart is.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #83 on: Today at 04:58:41 pm
Alonso still has his hair. Yuck.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #84 on: Today at 05:01:21 pm
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:10:59 am
Reading about how they play through the press well makes me wonder, how much of the increase in goals conceded recently is down to Jota not being fit? I think he is key in the early 20-30 mins and often like an extra midfielder. Nunez is athletic but to my eye not as effective pressing.
If this is true we need him to really focus his efforts.
They've got that Brighton-type ability to play through the press. No need for press-resistent players... just teach your players how to become that, with their body-positioning when receiving, the way they shield the ball at strategic times, and they way they pass, their runs, etc..
It really is a mystery that basically only 3/4 teams on the planet can do that effectively, all the time, and consistently at a high level... and one of them is bloody Brighton. And they say English coaching is behind...

Always wondered why we couldn't teach our players that. Only times we really had that, was under Rafa, and to some extent, Jurgen.. but that's because we had a greater emphasis on physicality.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #85 on: Today at 05:22:47 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:47:49 pm
Lets thrash them and sing songs about our players and/or Slot.

No point singing about Alonso. Let him get that when he goes to play Real Madrid. Thats where his heart is.
And after the match. Not before, not during.
AFTER the beating! ;D

Love 'em, but we got work to do.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #86 on: Today at 05:44:15 pm
Really looking forward to this one. Feels like a proper Champions League tie.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #87 on: Today at 05:49:32 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:46:39 pm
:D Exfuckingactly! Fuck off any love in with Alonso, I hope he gets smashed.

Nothing wrong with having a love-in with Alonso while still hoping his team gets smashed. A proper Kevin Keegan-style homecoming would be nice.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #88 on: Today at 06:10:43 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:27:12 pm
Ive only just come to the glorious realisation that as our game is on Amazon Prime tonight I can turn the Comms off and just listen to the crowd
so tonight's the night the comms will be magnificent.  :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #89 on: Today at 06:34:49 pm
Another test, keep the momentum.. European games at Anfield..C'mon the Reds!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #90 on: Today at 06:37:21 pm
Early rumour is Darwin is on the bench tonight.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #91 on: Today at 06:39:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:37:21 pm
Early rumour is Darwin is on the bench tonight.

What would that mean for the front 3? Some combo of Diaz, Salah, Gakpo?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #92 on: Today at 06:40:49 pm
I presume so or play without a recognised forward.  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #93 on: Today at 06:41:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:40:49 pm
I presume so or play without a recognised forward.  ;D

A false 10?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #94 on: Today at 06:44:42 pm
A taste...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FzwXSf7cy9M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FzwXSf7cy9M</a>
Re: MATCH PREVIEW : CL - Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield 8pm Tue 5 Nov
Reply #95 on: Today at 06:45:09 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:58:25 pm


Rumours Darwin not starting
