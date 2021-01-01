Reading about how they play through the press well makes me wonder, how much of the increase in goals conceded recently is down to Jota not being fit? I think he is key in the early 20-30 mins and often like an extra midfielder. Nunez is athletic but to my eye not as effective pressing.

If this is true we need him to really focus his efforts.



They've got that Brighton-type ability to play through the press. No need for press-resistent players... just teach your players how to become that, with their body-positioning when receiving, the way they shield the ball at strategic times, and they way they pass, their runs, etc..It really is a mystery that basically only 3/4 teams on the planet can do that effectively, all the time, and consistently at a high level... and one of them is bloody Brighton. And they say English coaching is behind...Always wondered why we couldn't teach our players that. Only times we really had that, was under Rafa, and to some extent, Jurgen.. but that's because we had a greater emphasis on physicality.